Apartment List
/
FL
/
mascotte
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:18 AM

29 Apartments for rent in Mascotte, FL with garage

Mascotte apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4025 E. Cardinal Pines Dr
4025 East Cardinal Pines Drive, Mascotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1260 sqft
4025 E. Cardinal Pines Dr Available 07/01/20 Cardinal Pines Estates - Available July. 3/2 with screened porch on cul-de-sac. Large living room/dining room combo. Kitchen features granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances. Tile throughout.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Dukes Lake
1 Unit Available
1635 RIDGEMOOR DRIVE
1635 Ridgemoor Drive, Mascotte, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2512 sqft
Available now All bedrooms located upstairs 4 bedroom, 2.
Results within 1 mile of Mascotte

1 of 33

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Royal Highlands
1 Unit Available
21640 STIRLING PASS
21640 Stirling Pass, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1779 sqft
NEW ROOF - 2018! EXPANDED, OPEN FLOORPLAN OPAL MODEL WITH ALMOST 1,800 SQ. FT.
Results within 5 miles of Mascotte

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eagle Pointe
1 Unit Available
477 Kestrel Dr Lake
477 Kestrel Drive, Groveland, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
1927 sqft
4 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Family Home 1927 Sq.Ft for rent at 477 Kestrel Dr. Groveland, FL. 34736.

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
629 SILVERTHORN PLACE
629 Silverthorn Place, Groveland, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2907 sqft
You can't find a nicer rental home than this almost Brand New home! Five (5) Large Bedrooms with Master on the First Floor. Three (3) full baths and one (1) half bath.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Arlington Ridge
1 Unit Available
26820 WHITE PLAINS WAY
26820 White Plains Way, Leesburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1813 sqft
Rent or Lease option to purchase House. BAD CREDIT NO PROBLEM! Rental amount for a 1 yr. lease, maybe different for short term. House can be rented or purchased unfurnished. Full price offer ($269,900) includes closing costs.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
1077 SINGLETON CIRCLE
1077 Singleton Circle, Groveland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1266 sqft
Lovely 3 Bedrooms 2 Baths in Groveland FL! This unit features a spacious living room, kitchen with eat-in area, laminate wood floors, ceiling fans, screened patio, and more.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Skiing Paradise
1 Unit Available
7840 SWISS FAIRWAYS AVENUE
7840 Swiss Fairways Avenue, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1787 sqft
You will fall in love with this 3 bedrooms 3 bath pool home located in the private community of Swiss Waterski & Fairways Resort.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
1185 SINGLETON CIRCLE
1185 Singleton Circle, Groveland, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1975 sqft
This beautiful 4 bedrooms 2 baths home features a split floor plan with ceramic tile throughout!! Formal living and dining room combo! Spacious kitchen with tons of cabinet and counter space opens to a large family room! Retreat to your master
Results within 10 miles of Mascotte
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Lake Highlands North
24 Units Available
Citrus Tower
1290 N Ridge Blvd, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,410
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1317 sqft
Conveniently situated close to the I-4 and US-27. Resort-style pool and modern fitness center along with community coffee bar and game room. Ceiling fan, air conditioning and walk-in closets are standard.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
45 Units Available
The Vineyards at Hammock Ridge
1480 Hammock Ridge Rd, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,211
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1265 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,759
1443 sqft
Close to Lost Lake Elementary, National Training Center, South Lake Hospital, Highway 27, Florida Turnpike, Lake Minnehaha, Legends Golf & Country Club, Lake Susan. Amenities include: bark park, community cyber lounge, 24-hour fitness center, charging stations, attached and detached garages.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
126 Orange Ave
126 Orange Avenue, Clermont, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1900 sqft
Furnished very clean 3 bed/ 2 bath/ 3 car garage duplex - 3 bed/ 2 bath/ game room fully furnished duplex for rent only 200 feet from the Clermont waterfront park, beach area, and bike trial.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Highland Lakes
1 Unit Available
25928 Newcombe Circle
25928 Newcombe Circle, Lake County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1206 sqft
55+ Gated Community! PEACEFUL AND FUN PLACE TO LIVE! - TASTEFULLY DECORATED WITH MANY UPGRADES. The home was remodeled and shows exceptionally well.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Arlington Ridge
1 Unit Available
26942 White Plains Way
26942 White Plains Way, Leesburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1306 sqft
Like New 2/2 Villa in 55+ Arlington Ridge Community - The Augusta Model is a 2 BR, 2 Bath, Plus a Flex space, 1 Car Garage with room for Golf Cart.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
533 Blue Cypress Drive
533 Blue Cypress Drive, Groveland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
2056 sqft
Beautiful Waterfront Home (3/2.5) in Groveland - 2018 Waterfront Home (3/2.5) in Groveland. This beautiful waterfront home is located in the Waterside Pointe gated lifestyle community with a multi-million dollar amenities center.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waterside Pointe
1 Unit Available
553 Juniper Springs
553 Juniper Springs Drive, Groveland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1640 sqft
553 Juniper Springs Available 07/01/20 Waterfront 2 Story Townhome & Amenities Galore! - Available July 1st! Very nice 3br/2.5ba/2car garage and loft/game room featured in this Two Story Townhome. Master bedroom downstairs. Inside laundry room.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2312 Butler St
2312 Butler Street, Leesburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
871 sqft
Renovated 3/1 house for Rent with Garage in Leesburg - You have to see this renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house with a large fenced in yard and a 1 car garage.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5512 Windsong Oaks Drive
5512 Windsong Oak Drive, Leesburg, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
1858 sqft
4 Bedroom 2 Bath 3 car garage for rent at 5512 Windsong Oak Dr.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
21423 County Road 455
21423 County Road 455, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
3550 sqft
Beautiful, Custom Log Home on 5 acres of private land! Authentic and solidly built inside and out.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
30041 Johnsons Point Rd
30041 Johnson Point Road, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1522 sqft
LAKEFRONT DOCK PROPERTY WITH FIREPLACE *Offered by Gunn Property Services, LLC *Seeking high quality, long term resident. *Visit GunnPropertyServices.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Oak Valley
1 Unit Available
1113 HILL MOUNT DRIVE
1113 Hill Mount Dr, Minneola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
Come see this beautiful 3/2 split floor plan house in a lovely Minneola Oak Valley neighborhood. Home includes a flowing living, dining, and kitchen area, for a great open feel.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
935 BELLE OAK DRIVE
935 Belle Oak Drive, Leesburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1479 sqft
3/2 1500 Sq ft, newer block home for rent, has a large fenced in back yard $1495! Avail today contact property manager to submit an application

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Palisades
1 Unit Available
10525 SPRING LAKE DRIVE
10525 Spring Lake Drive, Lake County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2844 sqft
Nice and spacious home offers 4 bedroom, 3 bath and 3 car garage plus bonus room. Home features an open floor plan. Double door entry. Large kitchen with island and plenty of cabinetry. Master suite includes his/hers walk-in closet.

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1304 Cavender Creek Road
1304 Cavender Creek Road, Minneola, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2562 sqft
Brand New 2 Story House, 4 bedroom 2.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Mascotte, FL

Mascotte apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Mascotte 3 BedroomsMascotte Apartments with Balcony
Mascotte Apartments with GarageMascotte Apartments with Parking
Mascotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsMascotte Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWildwood, FLPasadena Hills, FLPine Castle, FLPoinciana, FLAuburndale, FLSeffner, FL
Buenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLWekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Brooksville, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLSilver Springs Shores, FLMango, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Central FloridaUniversity of Central Florida
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College