29 E Lane Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan

AVAIL: 6/19. FLEXIBLE S/D = TO 1 MO. RENT CAN BE BROKEN UP IN 2 MO. INSTALLMENTS IF QUALIFIED. SORRY, NO PETS/SMOKING ALLOWED. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED OFF HWY 98 & CLOSE TO BASES, SCHOOLS, BEACHES, SHOPPING & RESTAURANTS! THIS 1 STORY TOWNHOUSE FEATURES AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING. KITCHEN HAS ALL THE APPLIANCES IN PLACE. TILE THROUGHOUT EXCEPT FOR CARPET IN THE BEDROOMS. NEUTRAL PAINT & CEILING FANS THROUGHOUT. ALL ELECTRIC! MASTER SUITE HAS DOUBLE VANITY SINKS & A WALK IN CLOSET. THE ADDITIONAL BEDROOM HAS A SEPARATE ENTRANCE TO THE BACKYARD. COVERED BACK PATIO TO ENJOY. OPEN COMMUNITY BACKYARD. 2 CAR GARAGE W/ AUTO OPENER, ATTIC STORAGE & WASHER & DRYER HOOK UPS. HOME IS ON A DEAD END STREET FOR LITTLE TRAFFIC. SECURITY SYSTEM IN PLACE IF TENANT WISHES TO PAY/USE. CALL TODAY!