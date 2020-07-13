207 Apartments for rent in Lely, FL with parking

Apartment List
1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Hibiscus Country Club
156 Pebble Beach CIR
156 Pebble Beach Circle, Lely, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1584 sqft
Come enjoy the summer in paradise at this lovely 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom pool home in Lely Golf Estates. Be sure to entertain on your oversized lanai overlooking the lush backyard with tranquil sunset views.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Lely Country Club
740 Augusta BLVD E
740 Augusta Boulevard, Lely, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1294 sqft
Condo is rented. First floor large corner unit - nice 3 bedroom 2 bath with tile throughout. Screened lanai 6.7' X 13' overlooking natural pond and water with golf course too. Kitchen recently updated with cabinetry and granite counter tops.
Results within 1 mile of Lely
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
131 Units Available
Sabal Bay
Springs at Hammock Cove
4360 Petal Dr, Naples, FL
Studio
$1,179
756 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,248
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1143 sqft
Springs at Hammock Cove is beautiful, luxury apartment community located in Naples, FL. The community offers great amenities such as a heated salt-water swimming pool, community clubhouse and a state-of-the-art fitness center. 
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
24 Units Available
Lely Resort
Inspira
7485 Inspira Cir #1122, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,306
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1348 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments built around a large clubhouse and resort-style pool. Amenities include a pet park with washing station, pickleball and bocce ball courts, and a zero gravity pool.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
5235 Myrtle LN
5235 Myrtle Lane, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2320 sqft
Great home on large lot a full 1/2 acre for tenants use. Large 3 bedrooms plus den, 2 baths. Featuring wood flooring in all the Bedrooms and Dining room. Tile in common areas and kitchen. Only the living room has carpet.

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sabal Bay
6427 Pembroke Way
6427 Pembroke Way, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
2333 sqft
***NEW LISTING IN THE ISLES***GORGEOUS 3 BED / 2.5 BATH***POOL HOME***2 CAR GARAGE*** - CLICK HERE FOR A VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=sBuj5BQArh2 Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
6267 Mandalay CIR
6267 Mandalay Circle, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1495 sqft
This annual rental attached villa is being offered unfurnished. The community of Mandalay is conveniently located at Rattlesnake Hammock Rd and Santa Barbara Blvd.

1 of 48

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
9525 Avellino Way - 1, #2615
9525 Avellino Way, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1414 sqft
SHORT-TERM RENTAL. **AVAILABLE FOR SEASON 2021**. Treviso Bay 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom condo. Available for Seasonal Rental! Fully furnished/turnkey.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Sabal Bay
6549 Dominica DR
6549 Dominica Drive, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
2214 sqft
Take advantage of this incredible opportunity in one of Naples most up and coming communities! This beautifully designed 3 bedroom plus den, 3 bath home offers the luxurious lifestyle you have been looking for.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
5325 Cypress LN
5325 Cypress Lane, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2248 sqft
built in 2006, large deep garage, 29x39 930 sq ft of garage,Save on mini storage . Top floor 3 bed rooms, 2 full baths ,down stairs is a mother-in law suite with a one bedroom & den and a second laundry room & bath .

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
3695 Amberly CIR
3695 Amberly Circle, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1216 sqft
Ground floor condo in quiet Golf Course community in south Naples. Spacious 2 bedroom 2 Bath condo with a view of the 14th fairway from your screened Lanai. Golf membership is optional. In condo laundry, huge walk in closet.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
4211 Chantelle DR
4211 Chantelle Drive, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1317 sqft
(AVAILABLE SEASON 2021) 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH NICELY FURNISHED 2nd floor corner unit, lots of natural light and large lanai and covered parking READY FOR SEASON 2021 CLOSE TO EVERYTHING. 55 and older

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
3645 Boca Ciega DR
3645 Boca Ciega Drive, Collier County, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,500
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available January-March 2021, this delightful first floor condo has a relaxing view of the lushly landscaped grounds. Freshly painted, new flooring and a newly renovated kitchen and bath! Covered parking to protect your car. Extra storage area.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
6248 Shadowood CIR
6248 Shadowood Circle, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1350 sqft
Turnkey vacation rental located at Shadowood Villas. Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath plus den villa with 2 car garage. Large screened-in lanai offers a preserve view. Community pool is within walking distance.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
5616 Greenwood CIR
5616 Greenwood Circle, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1500 sqft
Villas at Greenwood Lakes! This Villa is available for annual rental. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage. Hardwood floors in the bedrooms, Tiles throughout, Open Kitchen, recently painted, large Screen Lanai, gated community.
Results within 5 miles of Lely
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
$
33 Units Available
Legacy Naples
7557 Campania Way, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,443
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,744
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1486 sqft
Perched near the Gulf of Mexico in southwest Florida, Legacy Naples Apartments is ideally located near fine dining, entertainment, shopping and world-class culture.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
37 Units Available
Sierra Grande
6975 Sierra Grande Club Cir, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,666
1236 sqft
Well-equipped one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Naples, a short walk from Lely Elementary School. Units include full-size washers and dryers. Tennis court, Internet cafe and game room on-site. Close to Naples Lake Country Club.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:03am
9 Units Available
Advenir at Aventine
9300 Marino Cir, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,253
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1370 sqft
Minutes from Naples National Golf Club. A luxury community with yoga, Pilates and a full fitness center. On-site dog park, pool, spa and tennis court. Updated interiors with granite countertops, vinyl flooring and vaulted ceilings.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
22 Units Available
Lely Resort
Aster at Lely Resort
8120 Acacia Street, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,268
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,667
1435 sqft
A charming community with updated interiors including high ceilings, granite finishes, and lots of storage. On-site outdoor poolside cabana with a fire pit and a health club and spa area. Near Naples shopping.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
73 Units Available
Milano Lakes
3713 Milano Lakes Cir, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,381
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,686
1439 sqft
Virtual and self guided tours are available now. Call us today for more information! Conveniently located in the heart of Naples' fastest growing area, Milano Lakes offers residents the perfect place to call home.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
23 Units Available
Orchid Run Apartments
10991 Lost Lake Dr, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,461
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,738
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,067
1314 sqft
Luxurious homes have laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Pet-friendly community has car wash area, parking, yoga, pool table, pool and more. Located near multiple golf courses, including Naples Grande Golf Club.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
7 Units Available
The Coast Townhomes of Naples Florida
3436 Winifred Row Ln, Naples, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1300 sqft
Luxury Florida townhomes in a modern gated community near the I-75. Golden Gate Community Park and the beaches of the Gulf Coast are nearby. Spacious apartments include a modern kitchen and breakfast nook.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 6 at 08:58pm
$
8 Units Available
River Reach
2000 River Reach Dr, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,404
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1008 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome to River Reach Apartments, a 62-Acre waterfront community with breathtaking views, designed to offer all the benefits and amenities of luxury apartment living in Naples, Florida.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 3 at 02:09pm
6 Units Available
Meadow Lakes
105 Manor Blvd, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,239
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1167 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lely, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lely apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

