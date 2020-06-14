145 Apartments for rent in Lely, FL with garage

Apartment List
1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Hibiscus Country Club
1 Unit Available
156 Pebble Beach CIR
156 Pebble Beach Circle, Lely, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1584 sqft
Come enjoy the summer in paradise at this lovely 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom pool home in Lely Golf Estates. Be sure to entertain on your oversized lanai overlooking the lush backyard with tranquil sunset views.
Results within 1 mile of Lely
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Sabal Bay
141 Units Available
Springs at Hammock Cove
4360 Petal Dr, Naples, FL
Studio
$1,282
756 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,370
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,617
1143 sqft
Springs at Hammock Cove is beautiful, luxury apartment community located in Naples, FL. The community offers great amenities such as a heated salt-water swimming pool, community clubhouse and a state-of-the-art fitness center. 
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Lely Resort
30 Units Available
Inspira
7485 Inspira Cir #1122, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,310
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,631
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1348 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments built around a large clubhouse and resort-style pool. Amenities include a pet park with washing station, pickleball and bocce ball courts, and a zero gravity pool.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9113 Prima Way #101
9113 Prima Way, Collier County, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
2463 sqft
2/2+den Coach Home with lake view corner unit - Immaculate 2 BR/2BA plus Den 1st Floor Taylor Woodrow Spacious, Custom Designed Coach Home with a 2 Car Garage Located in Prestigious Treviso Bay Now Available for Annual or Seasonal Rental.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sabal Bay
1 Unit Available
6427 Pembroke Way
6427 Pembroke Way, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
2333 sqft
***NEW LISTING IN THE ISLES***GORGEOUS 3 BED / 2.5 BATH***POOL HOME***2 CAR GARAGE*** - CLICK HERE FOR A VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=sBuj5BQArh2 Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
9518 Avellino WAY
9518 Avellino Way, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1355 sqft
Like New beautifully decorated 2 bedroom + den/2 bathroom condo with a 1 car garage condo with an expansive free flowing floor plan allows you endless possibilities for entertaining.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
5325 Cypress LN
5325 Cypress Lane, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2248 sqft
built in 2006, large deep garage, 29x39 930 sq ft of garage,Save on mini storage . Top floor 3 bed rooms, 2 full baths ,down stairs is a mother-in law suite with a one bedroom & den and a second laundry room & bath .

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
6248 Shadowood CIR
6248 Shadowood Circle, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1350 sqft
Turnkey vacation rental located at Shadowood Villas. Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath plus den villa with 2 car garage. Large screened-in lanai offers a preserve view. Community pool is within walking distance.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
5616 Greenwood CIR
5616 Greenwood Circle, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1500 sqft
Villas at Greenwood Lakes! This Villa is available for annual rental. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage. Hardwood floors in the bedrooms, Tiles throughout, Open Kitchen, recently painted, large Screen Lanai, gated community.
Results within 5 miles of Lely
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
20 Units Available
Orchid Run Apartments
10991 Lost Lake Dr, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,389
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,674
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,027
1314 sqft
Luxurious homes have laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Pet-friendly community has car wash area, parking, yoga, pool table, pool and more. Located near multiple golf courses, including Naples Grande Golf Club.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Lely Resort
34 Units Available
Aster at Lely Resort
8120 Acacia Street, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,163
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,955
1435 sqft
A charming community with updated interiors including high ceilings, granite finishes, and lots of storage. On-site outdoor poolside cabana with a fire pit and a health club and spa area. Near Naples shopping.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
$
32 Units Available
Legacy Naples
7557 Campania Way, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,443
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,696
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,044
1486 sqft
Perched near the Gulf of Mexico in southwest Florida, Legacy Naples Apartments is ideally located near fine dining, entertainment, shopping and world-class culture.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:13am
$
9 Units Available
Advenir at Aventine
9300 Marino Cir, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,253
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1370 sqft
Minutes from Naples National Golf Club. A luxury community with yoga, Pilates and a full fitness center. On-site dog park, pool, spa and tennis court. Updated interiors with granite countertops, vinyl flooring and vaulted ceilings.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
87 Units Available
Milano Lakes
3713 Milano Lakes Cir, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,361
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,659
1439 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Naples Lakes Country Club
1 Unit Available
4816 Cerromar DR
4816 Cerromar Drive, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,699
2364 sqft
Full Golf Membership for 2 included in this Rental. Rare rental opportunity in Naples Lakes Country Club.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
3981 Bishopwood CT E
3981 Bishopwood Court East, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
Come enjoy the golf life in Florida for just a little while. This great second-floor condo overlooks the amazing golf course at Forest Glen. Two bedrooms plus a den makes this home spacious and inviting.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Old Naples
1 Unit Available
1001 10th AVE S
1001 10th Avenue South, Naples, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
3352 sqft
Olde Naples Seaport is a premier waterfront development on Naples Bay.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1558 Tralfalgar Ln #D-101
1558 Trafalgar Lane, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1030 sqft
SEASONAL RENTAL TRAFALGAR SQUARE BERKSHIRE VILLAGE 2 BED 2 BATH - AVAILABLE FOR 2020*****Great location close to shopping, dining and easy access to I-75. Two bedroom, two bath ground floor unit with a single-car attached garage.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8198 Valiant Drive
8198 Valiant Drive, Collier County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
2500 sqft
***BEAUTIFUL 4 Bedroom 3 Bath*** MADISON PARK POOL HOME***FURNISHED SEASONAL OR ANNUAL RENTAL - CLICK HERE FOR VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=J9K8eVyDwf8 Don't miss out on the gorgeous pool home in Madison park.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1466 Artesia Drive West
1466 Artesia Drive West, Collier County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,495
*** BEAUTIFUL ARTESIA POOL HOME*** 4 BDRM / 3 BATH - CLICK HERE FOR A VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://my.matterport.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2268 Piccadilly Ct
2268 Piccadilly Court, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1774 sqft
BEAUTIFUL ANNUAL RENTAL - DONT MISS THE OPPORTUNITY TO MAKE THIS CONVENIENTLY LOCATED PROPERTY YOUR NEW HOME! FIRST TIME AVAILABLE AS A RENTAL HOME, FULLY TURNKEY READY FOR MOVE-IN! Tastefully updated 2 bedrooms + Den / 3rd bedroom & 2-bathroom

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Old Naples
1 Unit Available
955 2nd. St. S
955 2nd Street South, Naples, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
Sunny cottage close to beach, shops, restaurants - Property Id: 266835 Sun filled cottage 1 block from beach & 3 blocks from Naples Pier. Recently remodeled in lovely Coastal Living style. Easy walk to 3rd. St. shops & 5th. Ave. restaurants.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1821 Downing Court
1821 Downing Court, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,995
1998 sqft
CROWN POINTE - 3 BEDS / 2 BATHS - POOL HOME - LAKE VIEW - PET FRIENDLY - CLICK HERE FOR A VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=SnA3pLPksCF This beautifully landscaped lakeside home provides 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5713 Lago Villagio Way
5713 Lago Villagio Way, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,995
1899 sqft
** GLEN EAGLE POOL HOME - 2 BED + DEN / 2 BATH HOME - GOLF ** - Located in luxurious Lago Villaggio at Glen Eagle Golf and Country Club, this turnkey furnished former "model" home is move-in ready and includes a full Golf and Social membership.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Lely, FL

Lely apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

