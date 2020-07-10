/
apartments with washer dryer
124 Apartments for rent in Laurel, FL with washer-dryer
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
328 Winfield Way
328 Winfield Way, Laurel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1100 sqft
Welcome to this 2 bedroom 2 bath vacation getaway located a few blocks from Nokomis Beach and Casey Key!! You'll find a spacious livingroom and dining room leading to the kitchen, a fabulous bright and light Florida room in addition to a very
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
602 Cocoanut Crescent
602 Coconut Crescent, Laurel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
3000 sqft
Very spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home available for your vacation stay. Bring the family and invite friends; there's plenty of room for every one.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
1086 BRADBERRY DRIVE
1086 Bradberry Drive, Laurel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1806 sqft
One story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, screened lanai, all major kitchen appliances, separate laundry room with washer and dryer. The kitchen features wood cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
309 SHORE T ROAD
309 Shore T Road, Laurel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1192 sqft
VACATION HOME JUST HALF MILE TO BEACH, SHOPS AND DINING! Enjoy waterfront dining, or go to the beach, swim, kayak, paddle-board or rent boats all withing a half mile! Come back home and swim in the pool, take a bike down the famous legacy trail or
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
745 SHAKETT CREEK DRIVE
745 Shakett Creek Drive, Laurel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,475
4498 sqft
Breathtaking views of Intracoastal Waterway from this Key West Style custom home situated in the gated boating community of Shakett Creek Pointe. Fish, Kayak, or paddleboard all from your backyard! This 3-bedroom 3.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
324 MATISSE CIRCLE S
324 Matisse Circle South, Laurel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1567 sqft
WONDERFUL HOME IN SORRENTO EAST! GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO JETTY BEACH. SPARKLING CAGED SOLAR HEATED POOL WITH COVERED LANAI WITH TABLE AND CHAIRS FOR OUTDOOR DINING, LOUNGE CHAIRS FOR RELAXING. LARGE SERENE BACKYARD.
Results within 1 mile of Laurel
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
705 Matland St
705 Matland Street, Nokomis, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
3860 sqft
Where do we start with this one?...
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
3708 SANDSPUR LANE
3708 Sandspur Lane, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
928 sqft
Cute "Seagrape Cottage" available for a relaxing stay on Casey Key. Nestled in the center of the key just steps away from a private beach easement for solitude on the beach.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
239 WOODLAND DRIVE
239 Woodland Drive, Osprey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1325 sqft
Great place to get away! Pine Run is located on a beautiful 27 acre site, one mile from Casey Key. The community has 2 heated pools, 4 tennis courts, walking trails, kayak racks, a pickle ball court, clubhouse with rec center, weight room and sauna.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
102 WOODLAND PLACE
102 Woodland Place, Osprey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1305 sqft
PINE RUN 2nd story townhouse condo Nestled in the mature lush trees this very well designed unit has it all. Newly and professionally remodeled and FURNISHED.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
14041 BELLAGIO WAY
14041 Bellagio Way, Osprey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1988 sqft
This immaculate peaceful vacation property is turnkey furnished and provides 3 bedrooms (beds are king, queen and two twins), office, 2 bathrooms and 2 garage spaces. Secured building with elevator.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
3434 CASEY KEY ROAD
3434 Casey Key Road, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
2753 sqft
Fabulous Gulf to Bay property on beautiful Casey Key, one of the most unusual keys on the West Coast of Florida. Immaculately kept three bedroom home with a dock on the bayside of Casey Key. Cabana across the street overlooks the Gulf of Mexico.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
3203 CASEY KEY ROAD
3203 Casey Key Road, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1467 sqft
Get away to the privacy of the Casey Key beach, and an unusual artist's retreat nestled right on the sand dunes. Master suite is on the second floor with views south down the beach and direct across the Gulf of Mexico.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
2910 CASEY KEY ROAD
2910 Casey Key Road, Sarasota County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
4393 sqft
Gorgeous home on the bayside of Casey Key, short walk to the private beach on pristine sands with views across the Gulf of Mexico. Nestled behind a wall and double gates, there is a circular driveway with garages hidden around the side of the house.
Results within 5 miles of Laurel
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
20 Units Available
Reserve at Palmer Ranch
4110 Winners Cir, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,140
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1125 sqft
Units feature high ceilings, spacious closets, washer/dryer, screened Lanai, fireplace and modern appliances. On-site amenities include pool with sundeck, BBQ pit and dog park. Situated near Legacy Trail and Sarasota Square Mall.
Last updated July 10 at 06:51pm
$
43 Units Available
Treviso Grand
100 Treviso Grand Cir, Venice, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We're OPEN by appointment and can't wait to see you! Contact us to schedule your visit today! Ask us how to receive July rent free, plus $750 off August & September when you move in by 7/31/20!* Treviso Grand represents the best in Venice, Florida
Last updated July 10 at 06:08pm
$
20 Units Available
Saratoga Place
5010 Central Sarasota Pkwy, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1376 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units include spacious closets, hardwood floors and deluxe kitchens. Residents enjoy easy access to I-75, nearby beaches at Siesta Key and the Oscar Scherer State Park that is just minutes away.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club
9641 Castle Point Drive #1213
9641 Castle Point Dr 1213 Bld 1, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1686 sqft
GOLFERS OASIS - FURNISHED 2 BED 2 BATH STONEYBROOK CONDO w/ GARAGE - Lovely 2 bedroom plus den, 2 bath condo with 1-car detached garage. Large bedrooms with plenty of closet space. King bed in master and Queen in 2nd bedroom. Lots of natural light.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Venice Farms
1000 San Lino Circle Unit 1014
1000 San Lino Circle, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
2084 sqft
Spacious Ground floor - Annual unfurnished Condo in Beautiful San Lino Community with Community Pool - Annual unfurnished Condo with Single-car garage - centrally located to all of Venice Amenities! Spacious Ground floor corner-Unit providing lake
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Venice
528 Barcelona Ave. #214
528 Barcelona Avenue, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
793 sqft
2021 Season Availability January – April: $3,100/mo (3 month minimum) - Seasonal Availability $3100/mon - Available Jan 2021 to April 2021 (3 month minimum) This charming Condo on Venice Island is the perfect number of blocks from Venice Beach to
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
416 Sunset Dr
416 Sunset Drive, Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
2516 sqft
Enjoy the good life at this Venice Island 3 bed, 4.5 bath, pool home with private beach access to the Gulf of Mexico. This home really shows off opulence at it's best.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1506 Strada D Oro
1506 Strada D Oro, Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,600
1144 sqft
Find your sweet Florida vacation spot right here in this 3 bedroom 2 bath pool home, located in a quiet residential neighborhood, offering mature trees and landscaping, yet so close to everything the Venice/Nokomis area has to offer.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Golden Beach
624 Flamingo Dr
624 Flamingo Drive, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
800 sqft
One of the best features to this unit is the location and community! With it's own private beach, it's small courtyard building layout surrounding a heated community pool and central to all the Venice island amenities.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
4232 Central Sarasota Pkwy Apt 821
4232 Central Sarasota Parkway, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1191 sqft
Don't miss out on this 2 bed, 2 bath condo in Palmer Ranch.
