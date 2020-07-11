/
luxury apartments
40 Luxury Apartments for rent in Lantana, FL
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
119 Lucina Drive
119 Lucina Drive, Hypoluxo, FL
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
3758 sqft
THE PERFECT SEASONAL GETAWAY.... Beautifully Renovated Two Story Waterfront Home. 4 Bedrooms, 3 1/2 Baths. Open Floor Plan, High Ceilings, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen and Master Suite On Main Floor.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
3400 S Ocean Boulevard
3400 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$10,500
2119 sqft
Sip your favorite beverage from your 96 ft wraparound balcony while you enjoy views of the beautiful blue waters of the Atlantic Ocean.
Results within 5 miles of Lantana
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
120 Dolphin Rd
120 Dolphin Road, Ocean Ridge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
3654 sqft
This stunning beach house was renovated 2 years ago like new construction and elegantly decorated. It's only a short walk to one of the most desirable beaches in South Florida.
Last updated July 11 at 02:48am
1 Unit Available
38 Perry Avenue
38 Perry Avenue, Palm Beach County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$16,750
3436 sqft
38 Perry Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 - 4 BR 3.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 07/06/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
2660 S Ocean Boulevard
2660 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
2918 sqft
DIRECT OCEAN VIEW! An amazing direct ocean unit with 3 BR/3BA plus a Den, a wraparound balcony with Intracoastal and ocean views.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
27 Hersey Drive
27 Hersey Drive, Ocean Ridge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$16,000
2346 sqft
Sept 1, 2020. Exceptional beach property, steps to the ocean and minutes to Atlantic Avenue and the heart of Delray Beach. Beautifully furnished and appointed - no expense spared.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
5929 N Ocean Boulevard
5929 North Ocean Boulevard, Ocean Ridge, FL
7 Bedrooms
$22,000
6683 sqft
Located in much sought after Ocean Ridge where Oceanfront properties are seldom available. This charming home with 6700 sq. ft.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
3000 S Ocean Boulevard
3000 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
3219 sqft
Stunning Direct Oceanfront 3 Bedroom 3.5 bath in impeccable condition.. Amazing Direct Ocean views from the magnificent terrace, designer eat-in kitchen, and living room.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
4020 S Ocean Boulevard
4020 South Ocean Boulevard, Manalapan, FL
6 Bedrooms
$14,995
6382 sqft
Great intercoastal and ocean views all around, boat dock, private beach and so much more
Results within 10 miles of Lantana
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
14 Units Available
Royal Poinciana South
333 Sunset Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$4,550
1200 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Royal Poinciana South, an exclusive apartment home community in Palm Beach. Iconic art deco architecture welcomes you to your private island.
Last updated July 9 at 03:00pm
Contact for Availability
Casa Del Lago
170 Chilean Avenue
170 Chilian Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
170 Chilean Avenue Apt #4b, Palm Beach, FL 33480 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 07/06/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Breakers Row
44 Cocoanut Row
44 Cocoanut Row, Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$16,000
1700 sqft
Glamorous 2 bedroom, 2 bath Penthouse with an expansive outdoor entertaining rooftop boasting Intracoastal, Breakers Golf Course, and ocean views. Contemporary in style, white glass floors and kitchen..includes a gorgeous poolside cabana.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
2575 S Ocean Boulevard
2575 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$17,000
4480 sqft
Bring Your Large or Extended Family to Enjoy the Season! A Rare Find, This Oceanfront, Luxury Beach Penthouse Double Unit Offers Tremendous Space & Occupies its Own Wing in the Bldg*4480 Sq, Ft.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Casa Del Lago
400 Chilean Avenue
400 Chilian Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$12,000
1240 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated private two story townhouse, fully furnished. Fabulous in-town location, just one block to Worth Avenue. 4 car parking spots.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
3390 Ridge Lane
3390 Ridge Lane, Boynton Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
3819 sqft
Great RENTAL opportunity close to DOWNTOWN Atlantic Avenue! Corner lot with circular driveway. Luxurious master suite complete with large master bath and spacious walk-in closet.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
143 Seminole Avenue
143 Seminole Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$30,000
2713 sqft
This elegant 4 Bedroom 4.5 Bath Beachhouse is only four homes from the Beach! LIke new construction...
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Southside West Palm Beach
4717 S Flagler Drive
4717 South Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$16,500
5486 sqft
Fantastic opportunity to enjoy the Florida lifestyle in this ''SOSO'' 5BR/4.1BA waterfront home. Large eat in kitchen with all new appliances. Private pool/spa with covered outside kitchen. 3 car garage. Private dock with room for two boats.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Lake Ida Park
1103 NW 6th Avenue
1103 Northwest 6th Avenue, Delray Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$13,000
3350 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Lake Ida 3 Bedroom/3 Bath home completely updated in 2015. Corner lot with exclusive high-end finishes.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
201 Pendleton Avenue
201 Pendleton Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
1913 sqft
IN-TOWN- ABUTTING THE BREAKER'S GOLF COURSE- Fabulous Rental...Charming 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath One Story Bermuda Style Home situated on a large lushly landscaped lot.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
150 Bradley Place
150 Bradley Place, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$11,000
1430 sqft
This Palm Beach Biltmore 2BR/2BA NW corner unit offers spectacular Intracoastal waterway views as well as Ocean and town views. Fully furnished and equipped.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Southland Park
325 Greymon Drive
325 Greymon Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
2354 sqft
This Southland Park home has old Spanish charm & dates back to 1925 ; Stucco exterior, Pecky Cypress front door, terra cotta accents, remodeled guest cottage (1 Bedroom /1 Full Bath).
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Southside West Palm Beach
136 Worth Court S
136 Worth Court South, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$19,500
2690 sqft
Lovely 4BR/3.5BA home Offered Furnished Seasonal (Starting January 10th 2020). South of Southern, Sea-Street ; Heated Pool.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
224 Atlantic Avenue
224 Atlantic Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
3194 sqft
This is a completely renovated contemporary home, and there is really nothing like it in Palm Beach. Clean, modern lines define this property, and it is being offered fully furnished for a seasonal or off season rental.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Casa Del Lago
129 Chilean Avenue
129 Chilian Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$16,500
1972 sqft
Charming ocean block rental just two streets north of Worth Ave. Pool and guest house with one car garage. Interior photography first week of July.
