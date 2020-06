Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan extra storage microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

South Lakeland BRAND NEW Two-Story Duplex with Lake View. Completed in 2020 this home has two bedrooms upstairs each with a private bathroom. The open kitchen and family have the latest designer finishes. A wall of sliding doors opens to a private deck to enjoy the outdoor living and water view. The paver driveway leads to the one car garage and also has an extended paver parking pad for additional parking. Upstairs is the laundry space very convenient to both bedrooms. A half-bath is located off the main hallway along with additional storage under the staircase. The flooring throughout is vinyl wood-look plank. Call today to schedule a time to view this brand new home!