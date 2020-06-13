Apartment List
/
FL
/
lady lake
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

48 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Lady Lake, FL

Finding an apartment in Lady Lake that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
24 Units Available
Parkside at East Village
13765 Northeast 136th Loop Road, Lady Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,633
1442 sqft
Our brand new property has everything you're looking for. We believe in maintaining a simple lifestyle while taking on life's adventures. Our apartments feature convenient design elements with a welcoming and luxurious appeal.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:53pm
$
7 Units Available
Carmendy Square
367 Sunny Oaks Way, Lady Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1392 sqft
A variety of spacious two- and three-bedroom townhomes located in Lady Lake, Florida, each with amenities such as an internet cafe and business center, central air, a basketball court, 24-hour fitness center and more.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Orange Blossom Gardens
1 Unit Available
510 Jason Drive
510 Jason Drive, Lady Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1140 sqft
510 Jason Drive Available 07/01/20 Annual Rental -$1,325 Monthly - Unfurnished 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Located in The Villages Orange Blossom Hills.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Orange Blossom Gardens
1 Unit Available
723 Jason Dr.
723 Jason Drive, Lady Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1396 sqft
April - December 2020 - 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom king bed in the master with a tv, queen bed in the 2nd room and pull out bed in the couch in the front room. Tv in the living and front room as well.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Orange Blossom Gardens
1 Unit Available
1806 E Schwartz Blvd
1806 East Schwartz Boulevard, Lady Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
936 sqft
2021 - 2 Bedroom/1.5 Bath with 1 car carport. Queen Bed in the Master Bedroom with half bathroom connected. Trundle bed (2 twins) in second bedroom with full bath. Tv's in living room. Village ID's will cost you $50 for two. No smoking home.
Results within 1 mile of Lady Lake

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Orange Blossom Gardens
1 Unit Available
901 Beechwood Ave
901 Beechwood Avenue, Lake County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1248 sqft
Long Term - Make The Villages your new home! Rent includes amenity fee, water, sewer, garbage, lawn maintenance. 2 Bed 2 Bath home. 1 Car Carport with extra storage space. Workshop/ Laundry room connected with space for golf cart.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
12189 SE 173RD PLACE
12189 Southeast 173rd Place, Marion County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1731 sqft
LONG TERM UNFURNISHED PET FRIENDLY AVAILABLE AUG 2020 Awesome home in the beautiful location of Stonecrest Retirement Community GREAT HOME NICE AND SPACIOUS Unfurnished and ready for you to move in! Two car garage, screened in birdcage on the back

1 of 17

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
404 Amaya Ave
404 Amaya Avenue, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1477 sqft
Long Term - MOVE IN READY! Make this Beauregard Courtyard Villa your home. Lovely 2 bedroom 2 bathroom villa with 1.5 car garage. FULLY furnished for a ready to live home. Birdcage covered porch with a hot tub. Extra seating area beside the home.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1318 PAGELAND WAY
1318 Pageland Way, The Villages, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1392 sqft
This is a lovely home ready for you to move in and enjoy our famous lifestyle Nice three bedroom two bath home. Good location to get to Lake Sumter Landing and all the shopping, dining, etc. There is wifi and tv service included.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
615 DELGADO AVENUE
615 Delgado Avenue, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1094 sqft
Delightful furnished two bedroom two bath courtyard villa with a golf cart included.
Results within 5 miles of Lady Lake

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2560 Love Ave.
2560 Love Avenue, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1156 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath Patio Villa - This lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath Colony Patio Villa is centrally located south of Lake Sumter Landing. Newly added is the enclosed Lanai to the front and the Screened in Lanai on the side.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2011 San Leonard Way
2011 San Leonardo Way, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1248 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath Ranch - Nicely renovated 2 bedroom 2 bath Cataline II located in The Villages of Palo Atlo. Vaulted ceilings and life-proof vinyl flooring throughout the living area and kitchen.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2154 Estevez Dr
2154 Estevez Drive, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1121 sqft
Great 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Patio Villa in Vera Cruz. Perfect Location Minutes to Spanish Springs Town Square (1.75 miles). Within walking distance to El Santiago Village Recreation Center(.6 miles) Fully Furnished.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
King's Cove
1 Unit Available
5440 Twin Palms Road
5440 Twin Palms Road, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1497 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2498 UTICA WAY
2498 Utica Way, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1156 sqft
2/2 Colony Patio Villa in the Lovely Village of Lynnhaven. Vaulted ceilings and tile and laminate through the entire home. Completely furnished with everything you would need to move in.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
9155 SE 156TH STREET
9155 Southeast 156th Street, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
775 sqft
Darling starter home for small family or single adult. Huge back yard, nice and quiet neighborhood but just a minute off of 441. Two bedroom 1 bath home completely renovated, new roof, nice appliances, island in the kitchen. Large living area.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2107 KERWOOD LOOP
2107 Kerwood Loop, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1135 sqft
AVAILABLE MAY FOR LONG TERM FURNISHED AND IN A GREAT LOCATION Beautiful ranch home in the center of the Villages. VILLAGE OF AMELIA CLOSE TO LAKE SUMTER Two bedroom two bath home. Non smoking. Laminate, carpet and vinyl.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1181 TRAPPERS COURT
1181 Trappers Court, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1220 sqft
LOVELY HOME WHERE YOU CAN PLAY GOLF ALL DAY, SHOP AND DINE ALL RIGHT HERE VILLAS OF PENSACOLA Unique floor plan haven't seen this one before. Two bedroom each with their own baths with over-sized kitchen and living area.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
8960 Se 157th Pl
8960 Southeast 157th Place, Marion County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1571 sqft
Available July 2020! Currently occupied. Do not disturb current tenants. We will be scheduling appointments to view the property toward the end of June and beginning of July.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
9300 SE 173RD HYACINTH STREET
9300 Southeast 173rd Hyacinth Street, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1167 sqft
Will be available August UNFURNISHED 2/2 PATIO VILLA IN SPRINGDALE Colony floor plan living dining and kitchen combination. Gas cooking. Master has walk in shower and walk in closet. Tenant pays all utilities.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2572 BAINBRIDGE LANE
2572 Bainbridge Lane, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1132 sqft
UNFURNISHED AND READY JULY 1 COURTYARD VILLA PET FRIENDLY NICE LOCATION AND REALLY CUTE INSIDE BAINBRIDGE VILLAS JUST INSIDE THE HADLEY GATE Two bedroom two bath home. Tile and laminate throughout the home. Enclosed lanai on the back of the house.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
3489 CAMBRIA CIRCLE
3489 Cambria Circle, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1188 sqft
GREAT LOCATION AND GREAT LONG TERM RATE - VILLAS OF FERNANDINA Completely furnished Two bedroom two bath cabot cove patio villa, just darling on the inside, great location close to 466 and Wedgewood Lane pet friendly with appropriate fee.

1 of 41

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Harbor Hills
1 Unit Available
38610 Lakeview Walk
38610 Lakeview Walk, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2500 sqft
3 bed 3 bath 2 car garage - Unfurnished 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms 2 car garage. Located in the gated Harbor Hills community and minutes from The Villages.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
3406 FORSYTHE TERRACE
3406 Forsythe Terrace, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1218 sqft
Darling 2/2 ranch home in great location completely furnished This home has a one car garage but room for a golf cart.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Lady Lake, FL

Finding an apartment in Lady Lake that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Lady Lake 2 BedroomsLady Lake 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLady Lake 3 BedroomsLady Lake Accessible Apartments
Lady Lake Apartments with BalconyLady Lake Apartments with GarageLady Lake Apartments with ParkingLady Lake Apartments with Pool
Lady Lake Apartments with Washer-DryerLady Lake Dog Friendly ApartmentsLady Lake Furnished ApartmentsLady Lake Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLGainesville, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBrooksville, FL
Hunters Creek, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLDade City, FLHeathrow, FLWindermere, FLBrookridge, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Lake-Sumter State College