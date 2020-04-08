All apartments in Inverness
Find more places like 202 W Highlands Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Inverness, FL
/
202 W Highlands Boulevard
Last updated April 8 2020 at 6:33 PM

202 W Highlands Boulevard

202 West Highland Boulevard · (352) 726-6668
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Inverness
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

202 West Highland Boulevard, Inverness, FL 34452

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 8167 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
accessible
lobby
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
lobby
Prime Medical office just two blocks from Citrus Memorial Hospital in Downtown Inverness. This site offers spaces starting at 1,000 SF, 1,500 SF and 5,448 SF of professional/medical office. Each space offers exam rooms, private offices, lobby, reception, and handicap accessible bathrooms and entrances. Located in the heart of Historic Inverness Downtown making the site walkable via the sidewalk and commuter road on Highlands Blvd. Complex parking is shared with over 45 parking spaces and spaces are ready for immediate occupancy. The Citrus Memorial Hospital offers ample referral opportunities with a full-service ER, Cardiac Unit and inpatient services. The subject property is located in the Hub of the Citrus County Health System and patient population.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 W Highlands Boulevard have any available units?
202 W Highlands Boulevard has a unit available for $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 202 W Highlands Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
202 W Highlands Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 W Highlands Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 202 W Highlands Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inverness.
Does 202 W Highlands Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 202 W Highlands Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 202 W Highlands Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 W Highlands Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 W Highlands Boulevard have a pool?
No, 202 W Highlands Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 202 W Highlands Boulevard have accessible units?
Yes, 202 W Highlands Boulevard has accessible units.
Does 202 W Highlands Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 202 W Highlands Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 202 W Highlands Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 202 W Highlands Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 202 W Highlands Boulevard?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Inverness 2 BedroomsInverness Apartments with Balcony
Inverness Apartments with ParkingInverness Apartments with Pool
Inverness Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLLakeland, FLOcala, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLTrinity, FL
East Lake, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLNorthdale, FLLeesburg, FLBrooksville, FLBeverly Hills, FLNew Port Richey East, FLMascotte, FLHernando Beach, FLWildwood, FLPasadena Hills, FL
Jasmine Estates, FLGroveland, FLSouth Brooksville, FLCrystal River, FLCheval, FLSilver Springs Shores, FLBayonet Point, FLHoliday, FLMeadow Oaks, FLCitrus Hills, FLCitrus Springs, FLBeacon Square, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Central FloridaLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity