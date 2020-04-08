202 W Highlands Boulevard

Amenities

Prime Medical office just two blocks from Citrus Memorial Hospital in Downtown Inverness. This site offers spaces starting at 1,000 SF, 1,500 SF and 5,448 SF of professional/medical office. Each space offers exam rooms, private offices, lobby, reception, and handicap accessible bathrooms and entrances. Located in the heart of Historic Inverness Downtown making the site walkable via the sidewalk and commuter road on Highlands Blvd. Complex parking is shared with over 45 parking spaces and spaces are ready for immediate occupancy. The Citrus Memorial Hospital offers ample referral opportunities with a full-service ER, Cardiac Unit and inpatient services. The subject property is located in the Hub of the Citrus County Health System and patient population.