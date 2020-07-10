Apartment List
28 Apartments for rent in Inverness, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Inverness apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6003 East Turner Camp Road
6003 East Turner Camp Road, Inverness, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
950 sqft
2/1 large living dining room. Tile floors and open floor plan. Dog park on property and pool on premise. 300 dollar animal deposit per animal. Application: https://www.hemlane.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1514 Tuttle Street
1514 Tuttle Street, Inverness, FL
2 Bedrooms
$795
784 sqft
AVAILABLE August 1 *IN CITY LIMITS **DUPLEX* 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Carport* updated tile floors, updated bath, close to all conveniences, carport for vehicle parking, utility room for you washer & dryer.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
214 S Apopka Avenue
214 South Apopka Avenue, Inverness, FL
Studio
$1,680
3360 sqft
Prime medical/professional office space located just two blocks from the Citrus County Court House and Three Blocks from Citrus Memorial Hospital.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
326 Clark Street
326 Clark Street, Inverness, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1360 sqft
326 Clark St.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
202 W Highlands Boulevard
202 West Highland Boulevard, Inverness, FL
Studio
$1,125
8167 sqft
Prime Medical office just two blocks from Citrus Memorial Hospital in Downtown Inverness. This site offers spaces starting at 1,000 SF, 1,500 SF and 5,448 SF of professional/medical office.
Results within 1 mile of Inverness

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3538 S Belgrave Drive
3538 South Belgrave Drive, Inverness Highlands South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1266 sqft
ROYAL OAKS VILLA * 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage * Absolutely beautiful! * Wood laminate flooring through out * New paint, new appliances * Large living and dining rooms, plus an eat in kitchen! * 2nd bath has tub/shower combo * Master bedroom has

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3362 E Gulf To Lake Highway
3362 Gulf to Lake Highway, Citrus County, FL
Studio
$1,383
Prime office space located in a busy shopping center just 1/2 mile from TJ-Maxx, Regal Cinemas, Walmart and Lowes. The center offers ample shared parking in a court yard setting and clean with easy access East and West Bound from Hwy 44.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3382 E Gulf To Lake Highway
3382 Gulf to Lake Highway, Citrus County, FL
Studio
$960
Former Prudential Insurance office now available for rent just 1/2 mile east of Tj-Maxx, Walmart and Lowes located on SR-44 with ingress and egress East and West Bound.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3384 E Gulf To Lake Highway
3384 Gulf to Lake Highway, Citrus County, FL
Studio
$1,053
Ready to occupy salon just 1/2 mile east of the Walmart and Lowes on SR-44. This is a second-generation salon space with room for several hair stations, nail area, and public restrooms.

1 of 15

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3333 S Liverpool Pt
3333 South Liverpool Point, Inverness Highlands South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1155 sqft
3333 S Liverpool Pt Available 06/01/20 Gorgeous 2/2/1 Villa in Royal Oaks!!! - This amazing villa is tastefully furnished (negotiable) and spacious from the one-car garage through to the back screened lanai.
Results within 5 miles of Inverness

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
810 E Gilchrist Court
810 East Gilchrist Court, Citrus Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1320 sqft
Charming Greenbriar 2 townhouse with 2 bedroom 2 bath unit that comes with a car port. Beautiful tile on the first floor, newer carpet in the large master suite and guest bedroom. The kitchen has recently been remodeled with stainless appliances.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
6241 E Vale Street
6241 East Vale Street, Inverness Highlands South, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1602 sqft
No interior pictures yet. We are doing a total remodel. It will be like new and you will love it. This is the one you've been waiting for! Home is a BIG 3 bedroom split plan with 2 full bathrooms.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
195 East Hartford Street #7 Unit 2B - 1
195 E Hartford St, Citrus Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1320 sqft
Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath townhome with a carport. All you need are your clothes and toothbrush.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
9660 E Gospel Island Road
9660 East Gospel Island Road, Citrus County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1512 sqft
GOSPEL ISLAND SINGLE FAMILY HOME - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage - Waterfront Canal with small boat access to Tsala Apopka Chain of Lakes - Newer Home with Many Upgrades, Wood Cabinets with Solid Surface Tops and Breakfast Bar in Eat In Kitchen,

1 of 31

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
30 W Ipswich Ln
30 W Ipswich Ln, Citrus Hills, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
This house has no mortgage on it. The price is firm. Luxurious Home in HAMPTON HILLS IN CITRUS HILLS Golf & Country Club Community-with 3 on-site Golf Courses. This Gorgeous Home features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Office or 4th BR.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1511 N Foxrun Terrace
1511 North Foxrun Terrace, Citrus County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1576 sqft
LAKESIDE GOLF AND COUNTRY CLUB * 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 garage * Open split floor plan * Nicely Furnished * Master bedroom has walk-in closet and king sized bed * Master bath has tub shower and double sink * Two dining areas * Large open kitchen * 2nd

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2280 N. Wauchula Pt.
2280 North Wauchula Point, Citrus Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1916 sqft
2280 N. Wauchula Pt.
Results within 10 miles of Inverness

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
213 S Barbour Street
213 South Barbour Street, Beverly Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
908 sqft
Nice clean house on quite street. Garage. Screen Porch. I will have more photos next week.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5 S Jackson St
5 South Jackson Street, Beverly Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1040 sqft
Adorable 3/1/1 in Beverly Hills!!! - This lovely home is almost ready to go!! Open living, w/d hook-ups, one-car garage. Pets welcome at owner's discretion. Will not last! Call 352-637-3800 to schedule a viewing. (RLNE5828672)

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
1027 West Copper Mist Court
1027 West Copper Mist Court, Citrus Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1870 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage home located on a quiet cul de sac with a very private setting in Terra Vista. Very Open floor plan with lots of light Close to all the amenities with a social membership available.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
1990 N. Rosehue Path
1990 N Rose Hue Path, Citrus Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1780 sqft
Beautiful Fully Furnished Pool Home 2 Bedroom + Den 2 Bath 2 Car Garage located in Terra Vista of Citrus Hills. Built in 2016 with many upgrades, this warm and friendly home will make the perfect stay in a Wonderful Community!

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3141 N BARTON CREEK CIRCLE
3141 North Barton Creek Circle, Black Diamond, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1806 sqft
BLACK DIAMOND RANCH, Secured entry community that has breathtaking views nd quiet neighbors. This 3/2/2 Split, FURNISHED home is ready for immediate occupancy.

1 of 22

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
250 W Goldentuft Court
250 West Golden Tuft Court, Beverly Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1163 sqft
Really nice large 2 bedroom / 2 bath pool home. Home features nice screened patio on front of home. 1 car garage with pull down screen and power door opener. Living room and a Florida room.

1 of 1

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
76 S Filmore St
76 S Fillmore St, Beverly Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
1671 sqft
Great 2/1.5/1 Find for Beverly Hills - What a great find! This house has been updated throughout with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and a 1 car garage. New kitchen with wood cabinets, stainless appliances, large updated bathroom and tiled throughout.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Inverness, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Inverness apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

