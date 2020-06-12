Apartment List
/
FL
/
inverness
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:42 AM

13 Apartments for rent in Inverness, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6003 East Turner Camp Road
6003 East Turner Camp Road, Inverness, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
950 sqft
2/1 large living dining room. Tile floors and open floor plan. Dog park on property and pool on premise. 300 dollar animal deposit per animal. Application: https://www.hemlane.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
504 Lake Street
504 Lake Street, Inverness, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
856 sqft
LAKE STREET BUNGALOW- Water Front Unfurnished Long-term Rental Available Now! This home was established in 1940 and located in downtown Inverness. This charming home has been completely remodeled.
Results within 1 mile of Inverness

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
2040 Mooring Drive
2040 South Mooring Drive, Citrus County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
772 sqft
* INVERNESS TSALA GARDENS WATER FRONT (With Water) * Adorable 2 bedroom, 2 bath, with carport * Fully Furnished * Screened Porch * Fireplace * Dock * Conveniently located near Hwy 44 * Close to down town Inverness *
Results within 5 miles of Inverness

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
195 East Hartford Street #7 Unit 2B - 1
195 E Hartford St, Citrus Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1320 sqft
Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath townhome with a carport. All you need are your clothes and toothbrush.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
10026 E Bass Circle
10026 East Bass Circle, Citrus County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
672 sqft
SUPER CUTE SINGLE WIDE! Long Term Unfurnished Rental Available Now. This completely remodeled mobile home is located in in a quiet and friendly neighborhood. Monthly rent includes lawn maintenance and garbage services.

1 of 31

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
30 W Ipswich Ln
30 W Ipswich Ln, Citrus Hills, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
This house has no mortgage on it. The price is firm. Luxurious Home in HAMPTON HILLS IN CITRUS HILLS Golf & Country Club Community-with 3 on-site Golf Courses. This Gorgeous Home features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Office or 4th BR.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
1511 N Foxrun Terrace
1511 North Foxrun Terrace, Citrus County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1576 sqft
LAKESIDE GOLF AND COUNTRY CLUB * 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 garage * Open split floor plan * Nicely Furnished * Master bedroom has walk-in closet and king sized bed * Master bath has tub shower and double sink * Two dining areas * Large open kitchen * 2nd
Results within 10 miles of Inverness

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4261 E SCOTT LN
4261 East Scott Lane, Citrus County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1344 sqft
2-Story Home with Large 2nd Floor Porch With River Access - Cute Rustic 2 Bedroom, One-Bath 2-Story "Tree House" close to a community boat ramp on the Withlacoochee River.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
798 Yellowwood Terrace
798 South Yellow Wood Terrace, Lecanto, FL
1 Bedroom
$650
576 sqft
LECANTO * Center of Citrus County *Triplex Updated, 1 bedroom 1 bath, living room open floor plan, kitchen, walk in shower in bath, ceramic tile flooring and updated kitchen. Lawn, water & garbage included.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
3141 N BARTON CREEK CIRCLE
3141 North Barton Creek Circle, Black Diamond, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1806 sqft
BLACK DIAMOND RANCH, Secured entry community that has breathtaking views nd quiet neighbors. This 3/2/2 Split, FURNISHED home is ready for immediate occupancy.

1 of 22

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
250 W Goldentuft Court
250 West Golden Tuft Court, Beverly Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1163 sqft
Really nice large 2 bedroom / 2 bath pool home. Home features nice screened patio on front of home. 1 car garage with pull down screen and power door opener. Living room and a Florida room.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
6754 N CAPRI LOOP
6754 North Capri Loop, Hernando, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1152 sqft
Welcome home! Roomy 3 bedroom mobile on a large corner lot. UPDATED INSIDE! Nice updated vinyl flooring throughout. Nice sized kitchen with plenty of storage space throughout. Master suite with an attached back.

1 of 12

Last updated March 20 at 05:30am
1 Unit Available
256 W Valerian Place
256 West Valerian Place, Beverly Hills, FL
Studio
$925
A Great Place to Call Home** 2 Bedroom 1.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Inverness, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Inverness renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Inverness 2 BedroomsInverness 3 BedroomsInverness Apartments with Balcony
Inverness Apartments with ParkingInverness Apartments with PoolInverness Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Inverness Dog Friendly ApartmentsInverness Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLLakeland, FLOcala, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLTrinity, FL
East Lake, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLNorthdale, FLLeesburg, FLBrooksville, FLBeverly Hills, FLNew Port Richey East, FLMascotte, FLHernando Beach, FLWildwood, FLPasadena Hills, FL
Jasmine Estates, FLGroveland, FLSouth Brooksville, FLCrystal River, FLCheval, FLSilver Springs Shores, FLBayonet Point, FLHoliday, FLMeadow Oaks, FLCitrus Hills, FLCitrus Springs, FLBeacon Square, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Central FloridaLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa