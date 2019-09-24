3129 E gulf to lake Highway

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Two buildings 4000 square feet each. Building #1 has 3200 square feet of space under heat and air and 800 square feet of warehouse . Building #2 has 2200 square feet of space under heat and air and 1800 square feet of warehouse. Located adjacent to Tire Kingdom. Busy Highway 44 "Gulf To Lake Hwy". Traffic count app. 33000 trips per 24 hours. The property has rear frontage on Thomas Street. The lot size is 160 wide x 240 deep. This property is just east of Croft Road, Walmart, Lowe's, Bealls, Ruby Tuesdays, Olive Garden, Office Max, T J Max, McDonald's, and Regal Cinemas. Great location for any retail-office or construction related business