Inverness Highlands North, FL
3129 E gulf to lake Highway
Last updated September 24 2019 at 7:16 AM

3129 E gulf to lake Highway

3129 Gulf to Lake Highway · (352) 341-0900
Location

3129 Gulf to Lake Highway, Inverness Highlands North, FL 34453

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Two buildings 4000 square feet each. Building #1 has 3200 square feet of space under heat and air and 800 square feet of warehouse . Building #2 has 2200 square feet of space under heat and air and 1800 square feet of warehouse. Located adjacent to Tire Kingdom. Busy Highway 44 "Gulf To Lake Hwy". Traffic count app. 33000 trips per 24 hours. The property has rear frontage on Thomas Street. The lot size is 160 wide x 240 deep. This property is just east of Croft Road, Walmart, Lowe's, Bealls, Ruby Tuesdays, Olive Garden, Office Max, T J Max, McDonald's, and Regal Cinemas. Great location for any retail-office or construction related business

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3129 E gulf to lake Highway have any available units?
3129 E gulf to lake Highway has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3129 E gulf to lake Highway currently offering any rent specials?
3129 E gulf to lake Highway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3129 E gulf to lake Highway pet-friendly?
No, 3129 E gulf to lake Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inverness Highlands North.
Does 3129 E gulf to lake Highway offer parking?
No, 3129 E gulf to lake Highway does not offer parking.
Does 3129 E gulf to lake Highway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3129 E gulf to lake Highway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3129 E gulf to lake Highway have a pool?
No, 3129 E gulf to lake Highway does not have a pool.
Does 3129 E gulf to lake Highway have accessible units?
No, 3129 E gulf to lake Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 3129 E gulf to lake Highway have units with dishwashers?
No, 3129 E gulf to lake Highway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3129 E gulf to lake Highway have units with air conditioning?
No, 3129 E gulf to lake Highway does not have units with air conditioning.
