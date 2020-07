Amenities

w/d hookup air conditioning range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry

DO NOT WIRE MONEY TO ANYONE. WE DO NOT ASK FOR WIRED DEPOSITS PRIOR TO SEEING THE UNITS. CRAIGSLIST IS A SCAM. Available Now! 2 bed/ 1.5 bath Triplex in a nice and quiet neighborhood, located just minutes from town. Tile floors throughout. Washer and dryer hook ups. The monthly rent includes garbage, water and lawn service for worry-free maintenance.

Elementary School: ROCK CRUSHER ELEMENTARY

Middle School: CRYSTAL RIVER MIDDLE SCHOOL

High School: CRYSTAL RIVER HIGH SCHOOL

Pets allowed at the owner's discretion with a $350.00 non-refundable pet fee.

$50 non-refundable application fee and $935.00 security deposit due at time of application.

DO NOT WIRE MONEY TO ANYONE. WE DO NOT ASK FOR WIRED DEPOSITS PRIOR TO SEEING THE UNITS. CRAIGSLIST IS A SCAM