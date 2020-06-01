5333 West Homosassa Trail

Amenities
This centrally located 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home is open, airy, bright and cheerful. The master bedroom is private with a large bathroom, walk in closet and a storage closet. In the back, find a secluded oasis surrounded by beautiful privacy fencing, where you can relax and enjoy outdoor dining on the patio. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Tile floors throughout. Elementary School: ROCK CRUSHER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Middle School: CRYSTAL RIVER MIDDLE SCHOOL, High School: CRYSTAL RIVER HIGH SCHOOL.
Application fee and background check as well as reference check will be performed on all applicants.
3 Bedroom/2 Bath/2 Car Garage