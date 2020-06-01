All apartments in Homosassa Springs
Find more places like 5333 West Homosassa Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Homosassa Springs, FL
/
5333 West Homosassa Trail
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:06 PM

5333 West Homosassa Trail

5333 W Homosassa Trl · (352) 302-6128
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Homosassa Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5333 W Homosassa Trl, Homosassa Springs, FL 34461

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1468 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This centrally located 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home is open, airy, bright and cheerful. The master bedroom is private with a large bathroom, walk in closet and a storage closet. In the back, find a secluded oasis surrounded by beautiful privacy fencing, where you can relax and enjoy outdoor dining on the patio. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Tile floors throughout. Elementary School: ROCK CRUSHER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Middle School: CRYSTAL RIVER MIDDLE SCHOOL, High School: CRYSTAL RIVER HIGH SCHOOL.

Application fee and background check as well as reference check will be performed on all applicants.
3 Bedroom/2 Bath/2 Car Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5333 West Homosassa Trail have any available units?
5333 West Homosassa Trail has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5333 West Homosassa Trail have?
Some of 5333 West Homosassa Trail's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5333 West Homosassa Trail currently offering any rent specials?
5333 West Homosassa Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5333 West Homosassa Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 5333 West Homosassa Trail is pet friendly.
Does 5333 West Homosassa Trail offer parking?
Yes, 5333 West Homosassa Trail does offer parking.
Does 5333 West Homosassa Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5333 West Homosassa Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5333 West Homosassa Trail have a pool?
No, 5333 West Homosassa Trail does not have a pool.
Does 5333 West Homosassa Trail have accessible units?
No, 5333 West Homosassa Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 5333 West Homosassa Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5333 West Homosassa Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 5333 West Homosassa Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5333 West Homosassa Trail has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5333 West Homosassa Trail?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Homosassa Springs Apartments with GarageHomosassa Springs Apartments with Parking
Homosassa Springs Apartments with PoolHomosassa Springs Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Homosassa Springs Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLPalm Harbor, FLOcala, FLTown 'n' Country, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FL
Tarpon Springs, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLLady Lake, FLNorthdale, FLHomosassa, FLInverness, FLBeverly Hills, FLNew Port Richey East, FLMascotte, FLHernando Beach, FL
Wildwood, FLPasadena Hills, FLJasmine Estates, FLGroveland, FLSouth Brooksville, FLCrystal River, FLCheval, FLSilver Springs Shores, FLBayonet Point, FLSafety Harbor, FLHoliday, FLMeadow Oaks, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Central FloridaUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaErwin Technical College
Ultimate Medical Academy-Clearwater
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity