32 Apartments for rent in Holly Hill, FL with gym
You'd be forgiven if you thought Holly Hill, Florida, was a suburb of Daytona Beach. In truth, it's a historic coastal town that just happens to be sandwiched between bigger neighbors. There are few hills, and even less holly, but it's still a pretty little coastal village.
The town of almost 12,000 residents (as reported by the 2010 U.S. Census) grew up from humble beginnings around just a few cabins in early Florida history. What would become Daytona Beach sprang up to the south, and the future Ormond Beach took root to the north. Eventually, the three grew together until it became hard to tell one from the other when passing through. With beautiful sandy beaches driving coastal development in these parts, Holly Hill has become a popular part of the Florida Coast. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Holly Hill renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.