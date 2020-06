Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Welcome home! Roomy 3 bedroom mobile on a large corner lot. UPDATED INSIDE! Nice updated vinyl flooring throughout. Nice sized kitchen with plenty of storage space throughout. Master suite with an attached back. Big screen enclosed back porch over looking your lawn. Quiet country setting just a short drive to the Withlacoochee River, bring the boat and fishing poles! Perfect spot for this upcoming summer. Call today!