Apartment List
/
FL
/
hernando beach
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:44 PM

54 Apartments for rent in Hernando Beach, FL with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Hernando Beach means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 05:42 PM
1 Unit Available
1491 Newhope Road
1491 Newhope Road, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1755 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Timber Pines
6394 Lost Tree Ln
6394 Lost Tree Lane, Timber Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2406 sqft
Timber Pines furnished rental! This 2 bedroom 2 bath, 2 car garage home is available for rent! Featuring a living room, den, dining room, kitchen, master bedroom suite. Timber pines is a 55+ gated community.

1 of 51

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
4506 Rachel Boulevard
4506 Rachel Boulevard, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2352 sqft
Florida Living! Executive style 3 bedroom , 2.5 bath, heated pool home is offered fully furnished and tastefully updated in the quaint deed-restricted and gated community of Primrose Lane.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
6432 River Run Boulevard
6432 River Run Boulevard, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1400 sqft
Spacious Condo in River Run Community on the Weeki Wachee River. Furnished and equipped. Overlooks Heated Pool and Spa, Tennis Courts and Beautiful Clubhouse. Open Great room Design with Vaulted Ceilings and Tiled Floors.

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
6472 River Run Boulevard
6472 River Run Boulevard, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1363 sqft
Large Luxury Condo in River Run Community on the Weeki Wachee River. Overlooks Heated Pool and Spa, Tennis Courts and Beautiful Clubhouse. Open Great room Design with Vaulted Ceilings and Tiled Floors.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Timber Pines
2420 Hidden Trail Drive
2420 Hidden Trail Drive, Timber Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1500 sqft
12 month rental. You will love living in this adorable villa on the golf course. Comes fully furnished. Move in ready, just bring your clothes. Timber Pines has 4 golf courses, multiple swimming pools and hot tubs.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
4228 Sweetbay Court
4228 Sweetbay Court, Spring Hill, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3661 sqft
Florida Living - Available August 1st.

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
6410 River Run Boulevard
6410 River Run Boulevard, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1573 sqft
Turn Key - Exquisitely remodeled, furnished and equipped condominium in very sought after....River Run. Enjoy Kayak and Canoe Paradise this summer on the Weeki Wachee River. Seasonal Rent including all utilities, except electric

1 of 9

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Arlington Woods
18805 Green Park Rd
18805 Green Park Road, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1256 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom!!! - This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history.

1 of 63

Last updated May 15 at 06:27 PM
1 Unit Available
6593 River Run Boulevard
6593 River Run Boulevard, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1769 sqft
What an AWESOME Condo! FOR SALE OR RENT. Tenant pays only Rent/Electric.

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
7254 Aberdeen Court
7254 Aberdeen Court, Weeki Wachee Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
960 sqft
CALL FOR AVAILABILITY. Lovely 2 Bed/2 Bath with 17 ft dock and direct access to the Gulf for scalloping. Dock next door is available for use as well. Sleeps 6 (2 Full/Pull-out). 4 kayaks and a canoe available for tenant use.

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
5530 Ramada Street
5530 Ramada Street, Weeki Wachee Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
672 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW. Cute 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Furnished Vacation Rental located on the Lynn Canal in Weeki Wachee, FL.

1 of 66

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
6447 Bass Road
6447 Bass Road, Weeki Wachee Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
930 sqft
AVAILABLE AUG 1 - DEC 30, 2020 AND AFTER APRIL 1 2021. Cute and Cozy 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Waterfront Vacation Home in Weeki Wachee River Estates. Located just off Cortez Blvd.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
7256 Flyway Drive
7256 Flyway Drive, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1632 sqft
SEASONAL only. Next available is April 2020. POOL Home RENTAL. Regency Oaks is a short drive to Pine Island Beach, Weeki Wachee River, Hernando Beach, shopping, medical services, and restaurants. Sea World, Disney just 2 hrs away.

1 of 1

Last updated March 10 at 05:09 PM
1 Unit Available
16103 Villa Drive
16103 Villa Drive, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1508 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 10 miles of Hernando Beach

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
12010 Proctor Loop #4
12010 Proctor Lp 4, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1239 sqft
12010 Proctor Loop #4 Available 07/31/20 Cute end unit 3B/2B with screened patio NPR in Baywood Meadowss Available July 31st! - AVAILABLE JULY 31st! *Open to Section 8*.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Woodward Village
13417 WOODWARD DR
13417 Woodward Drive, Hudson, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1716 sqft
Beacon Woods East 3 / 2 / 2 - Home features split bedroom plan, vaulted ceilings, Has eat in kitchen also a formal dining room.

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
11408 Trout Way, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
Quiet, mobile home community in a country setting!!! Low move in deposits and affordable rates!!! All age community and pet friendly too (no vicious breeds)!!! Call today we offer no application fees, and no credit check!!!! Call today before all

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
14011 Bream Drive, Pasco County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,175
Quiet, mobile home community in a country setting!!! W/d connections in every home! Community pool and playground for the kids to enjoy!!! Low move in deposits and affordable rates!!! All age community and pet friendly too (no vicious

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
14019 Bream Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$825
Quiet, mobile home community in a country setting!!! Low move in deposits and affordable rates!!! All age community and pet friendly too (no vicious breeds)!!! Call today we offer no application fees, and no credit check!!!! Call today before all

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
14033 Bream Drive, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$965
Need to move FAST? We've got you covered! We work hard so you don't have to! Units available for immediate occupancy! Low deposits and affordable rates! View today Move tomorrow! Pets welcome! Beautifully updated mobile homes in a recently renovated

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
14015 Bream Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
Quiet, mobile home community in a country setting!!! W/d connections in every home! Community pool and playground for the kids to enjoy!!! Low move in deposits and affordable rates!!! All age community and pet friendly too (no vicious

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
14029 Bream Drive, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$965
Quiet, mobile home community in a country setting!!! Low move in deposits and affordable rates!!! All age community and pet friendly too (no vicious breeds)!!! Call today we offer no application fees, and no credit check!!!! Call today before all

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
11411 Perch Street, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
Quiet, mobile home community in a country setting!!! W/d connections in every home! Community pool and playground for the kids to enjoy!!! Low move in deposits and affordable rates!!! All age community and pet friendly too (no vicious
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Hernando Beach, FL

Finding apartments with a pool in Hernando Beach means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Hernando Beach could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

Similar Pages

Hernando Beach 2 Bedroom ApartmentsHernando Beach 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsHernando Beach 3 Bedroom ApartmentsHernando Beach Apartments with Balconies
Hernando Beach Apartments with GaragesHernando Beach Apartments with ParkingHernando Beach Apartments with PoolsHernando Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Hernando Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsHernando Beach Furnished ApartmentsHernando Beach Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FLMascotte, FL
Lake Magdalene, FLCitrus Hills, FLBeacon Square, FLPasadena Hills, FLRedington Shores, FLWildwood, FLHomosassa, FLMadeira Beach, FLBayonet Point, FLBloomingdale, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College