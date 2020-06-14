Apartment List
/
FL
/
heathrow
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

140 Apartments for rent in Heathrow, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Heathrow renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated April 15 at 12:35am
9 Units Available
Pure Living
740 Savory Pl, Heathrow, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,638
1021 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,967
1567 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,991
1573 sqft
In-unit laundry lends additional convenience to apartment living. Sophisticated apartments have hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Located near the Heathrow campus of Seminole State College.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1301 Tadsworth Ter
1301 Tadsworth Terrace, Heathrow, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
2482 sqft
Lake Mary - Heathrow 3 Bedroom 3 Bath Pool Home Office - Coming Soon Heathrow/Lake Mary 3 Bedroom 3 full Baths + Office Pool Home - We are getting it ready now - Welcome home to this single story property which backs to a large tranquil lake in
Results within 1 mile of Heathrow
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Primera
17 Units Available
Terraces at Lake Mary
1000 Regal Pointe Ter, Lake Mary, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1081 sqft
Schools close by: Lake Mary Elementary, Greenwood Lakes Middle School, Lake Mary High. Close to I-4, SR 417, Shoppes of Lake Mary, Greenwood Lake. Pet-friendly apartments with direct access to the Seminole-Wekiva Recreational Trail. Amenities include: pool with wifi, bark park, 24-hour fitness center.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
114 VISTA VERDI CIR UNIT 308
114 Vista Verdi Circle, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1299 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Location! Lake Mary 3rd floor 2 Bedroom Condo with a Loft - Available June 2020. Well maintained and upgraded 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in the desirable Notting Hill Community. Secured entry into the building, need access card to enter.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
102 Vista Verdi Cir #224
102 Vista Verdi Circle, Seminole County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
821 sqft
ADORABLE 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom for Rent in Lake Mary - Welcome home to this ADORABLE 1 Bed 1 Bath Unit for Rent in Lake Mary! You will feel right at home the moment you step in.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
653 Hangnest Ln
653 Hangnest Lane, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1964 sqft
Grande Oaks at Heathrow 3 bedroom 3.5 bath, 2 car garage - FRESHLY PAINTED, NEW CARPET THROUGHOUT! This beautiful home is ready for you! 3/3.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
107 Vista Verdi Cir #209
107 Vista Verdi Circle, Seminole County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1294 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo for rent in Lake Mary, FL! Gated Community! - Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo in Heathrow/Lake Mary, FL! Welcome home to the community of Notting Hill!This second floor unit features a spacious Family Room with built-ins

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
943-105 Bakewell
943 Bakewell Ct, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1016 sqft
2 BEDROOMS W/2 FULL BATHS, 1st FLOOR UNIT w/ Screened in Patio - 2 BEDROOMS W/2 FULL BATHS, 1st FLOOR UNIT w/ Screened in Patio A. FIRE PLACE, SIDE PATION & CLOSETS W/ MIRRORS B. ALL APPLIANCES : a. FULL SIZE STACKABLE WASHER & DRYER b.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1325 Rotonda Pt. #209
1325 Rotunda Point, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1242 sqft
1325 Rotonda Pt.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
964 Helmsley Court #102
964 Helmsley Court, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1142 sqft
964 Helmsley Court #102 Available 07/10/20 Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Condo for Rent in Lake Mary, FL! - Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Condo for Rent in Lake Mary, FL! Welcome home to the neighborhood of Hidden Village! SPACIOUS living area features a wood

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
224 VILLA DI ESTE TERRACE
224 Villa Di Este Terrace, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1704 sqft
AMAZING LOCATION & GATED! JUST MINUTES FROM RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING, I-4, LAKE MARY/SANFORD BUSINESS AREAS - HEATHROW ELEMENTARY, MARKHAM WOODS MIDDLE AND LAKE MARY H.S.

1 of 36

Last updated April 28 at 08:50am
1 Unit Available
1439 Lake George Drive
1439 Lake George Drive, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2163 sqft
Luxurious, 3BD/3.5BA Townhome in Heathrow! - This recently constructed townhome has 3 bedroom, 3.5 baths, 2,163 sqft town home is located in the premier community of The Grande Oaks at Heathrow.
Results within 5 miles of Heathrow
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:19am
$
9 Units Available
Lofts at Eden
1840 Rinehart Road, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
911 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lofts at Eden in Sanford. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
30 Units Available
Westlake
1000 Cardinal Cove Cir, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$986
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,218
1284 sqft
Pet-friendly, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes feature modern kitchens, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community offers pool, tennis court, gym, garage parking, trash valet. Easy access to I-4, 417, public transit, shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
38 Units Available
Park at Laurel Oaks
1 Laurel Oaks Drive, Winter Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$968
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,383
1273 sqft
Welcome home to The Park at Laurel Oaks – a picturesque community tucked away in the heart of Winter Springs, FL. Enjoy the perfect balance of comfort, convenience and value at The Park of Laurel Oaks.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Medith Manor
19 Units Available
The Alexander at Sabal Point
2700 Sabal Alexander Circle, Longwood, FL
Studio
$1,080
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,200
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1137 sqft
Located close to dining and entertainment, community features outdoor lounge areas. Gated entry and a 24-hour fitness center. Units have washer/dryer in unit, screened patios and vinyl wood plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
Bell Lake Forest
101 Integra Village Trail, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,224
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant apartments have hardwood floors and granite counters. Dogs are allowed and can be cared for at the exclusive grooming area. The grocery store is steps away. Nearby Interstate 4 provides a quick commute.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
9 Units Available
Stonebrook Apartment Homes
1000 Stonebrook Dr, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,113
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,301
1260 sqft
These units feature their own private balconies or patios, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a hot tub, cookout area, tennis court and 24-hour gym. There's also shopping along nearby Route 417.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
15 Units Available
Solara
5000 Solara Cir, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,484
1071 sqft
Living the luxurious life at Solara Apartments Homes in Sanford, FL. Solara offers a resort-style option unlike any other in the Lake Mary area.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
11 Units Available
Drake at Midtown
252 Wheelhouse Ln, Lake Mary, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,413
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,624
1342 sqft
Our leasing office has gone virtual and we are temporarily ceasing all in-person property tours.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Medith Manor
19 Units Available
Sabal Club
525 Sabal Lake Dr, Longwood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,005
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
1309 sqft
Community located right by Lake Brantley, a US Post Office, Highways 434 and 436. Resort-style living with an indoor basketball court, racquetball court, three lighted tennis courts, pool with sundeck, large fitness center, and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
21 Units Available
Station House
188 E Crystal Lake Ave, Lake Mary, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming community near Central Park area. Updated amenities including hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly property. Pool, pool table, fire pit and garage access provided. Conference room and coffee bar on-site.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:29am
$
Savannah Park
13 Units Available
Lofts at Savannah Park
5724 Byron Anthony Pl, Sanford, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,116
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1037 sqft
Conveniently located near Interstate 4 with easy access to shopping and dining. Units have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Residents have access to pool, gym, tennis court and coffee bar. Concierge.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
32 Units Available
Sun Lake
420 Sun Lake Cir, Lake Mary, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,009
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nearby schools: Greenwood Lakes Middle School, Lake Mary High, Woodlands Elementary. Close to Greenwood Lake, Florida Trail, I-4, Shoppes of Lake Mary, Lake Mary Social Security Office. Pet-friendly apartments with sand volleyball court, recreation room, playground, tennis courts, dog park, pet salon.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Heathrow, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Heathrow renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Heathrow 1 BedroomsHeathrow 2 BedroomsHeathrow 3 BedroomsHeathrow Apartments with BalconyHeathrow Apartments with Garage
Heathrow Apartments with GymHeathrow Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHeathrow Apartments with ParkingHeathrow Apartments with Pool
Heathrow Apartments with Washer-DryerHeathrow Dog Friendly ApartmentsHeathrow Furnished ApartmentsHeathrow Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FL
Casselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLWindermere, FLDeBary, FLMinneola, FLThe Villages, FLTitusville, FLConway, FL
Eustis, FLMeadow Woods, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLCocoa, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLLoughman, FLDe Leon Springs, FLMascotte, FLWildwood, FLPine Castle, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLPoinciana, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State College