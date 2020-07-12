/
pet friendly apartments
32 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Grove City, FL
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Grove City
1965 Massachusetts Avenue, Unit A
1965 Massachusetts Ave, Grove City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,430
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL - *** Vacation / Short Term*** Available: April - December 2020 RENTED: January - March 2021 Jan-Mar $2,200* / month Apr-Dec $1,430* / month *Taxes and Fees not included Don't miss out
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Grove City
2085 DAKOTA AVENUE
2085 Dakota Avenue, Grove City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1212 sqft
Pet Friendly! Bring your boat! The Slippery Snook is the perfect south Florida vacation home for couples, families and your pets.
Results within 1 mile of Grove City
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
1665 MEADOW LARK LANE
1665 Meadowlark Ln, Englewood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1496 sqft
Rented April 1 2020 thru March 31 2021. Turnkey furnished home in central Englewood and less than a 5 minute drive to gulf beaches.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
1100 GULF BOULEVARD
1100 Gulf Boulevard, Manasota Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
650 sqft
January 2021 still available!! Rented Feb/March 2021. Special rate from Sept- October is @ $1500 mth plus bed taxes.
Results within 5 miles of Grove City
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Pebble Beach
278 Mark Twain LN
278 Mark Twain Lane, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
MOVE IN READY. Professionally managed home by Havenbrook Homes. There is a $45 application fee per adult applicant. Application includes background check and rental history check. Must make 3x the rental amount.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Long Meadow
56 Long Meadow Court
56 Long Meadow Court, Rotonda, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2369 sqft
*Annual* 4 bedroom Spacious pool home in Rotonda! - 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage pool home with pool service included. Split bedroom floor plan, family room, formal living and dining room.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Old Englewood Village
308 Pine Glen Court
308 Pine Glen Court, Englewood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1715 sqft
VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL - ***VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL*** AVAILABLE: through December 2020 RENTED: January through April 2021 Jan-Mar $3,800* / month Apr-Dec $2,500* / month *Does not include taxes and fees Three bedroom / two bath
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7019 Janette Street
7019 Janette Street, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
912 sqft
***VACATION/SHORT TERM RENTAL*** - ***Pet Friendly-Fenced in Back Yard*** AVAILABLE: April - Nov 2020 RENTED: Dec-Mar 2021 Jan-Mar $2,500* / month Apr-Dec $1,400* / month *Does not include taxes and fees This quaint, beautifully landscaped two
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
White Marsh
7 Medalist Ct
7 Medalist Court, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1638 sqft
ALL OF THE RIGHT INGREDIENTS have been combined in this spacious and sparkling three bedroom, two bath vacation home. Step inside the inviting entry and enjoy the beauty and comfortable flow of this well-planned residence.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
26 Quails Run, Unit 4
26 Quails Run Blvd, Englewood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
634 sqft
VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL - VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL Available: May through December 14, 2020 and starting May 1, 2021 Rented: Dec 2020 - Apr 30, 2021 Season (Jan-Mar) - $1,800 Off-Season (Apr-Dec) - $1,200 3 Month MINIMUM rental in this
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
10371 Grail Avenue
10371 Grail Avenue, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1612 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1120 Lampp Dr
1120 Lampp Drive, Englewood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1304 sqft
Gulf Access Slice Of Paradise Waiting For You! - Property Id: 182155 beautiful slice of paradise waiting on you! located on a quite street, close to beaches, shopping, dining, entertainment, and much, much more.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
White Marsh
124 MEDALIST ROAD
124 Medalist Road, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1903 sqft
SHORT TERM ONLY***AVAILABLE Sept 1 -30, 2020 and AVAILABLE MARCH 1 to APRIL 30, 2021 *** RESERVED Oct 1, 2020 to FEB 28,2021*** Nicely furnished 3 BR, 2 BA.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
7451 REGINA DRIVE
7451 Regina Drive, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1636 sqft
Available off-season only (May 1 through December 31). Seasonal/Short Term Rental available throughout the year. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off season rate is $ 1,500/month, and $700/week.
Results within 10 miles of Grove City
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sarasota National
10800 Tarflower Dr #101
10800 Tarflower Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1741 sqft
Luxury Condo with Golf Privileges included - Season Availability 2021 January – March! $5,500/mo - Seasonal Luxury Condo in Sarasota National Community with FULL GOLF ACCESS to SARASOTA NATIONAL GOLF CLUB – including dining privileges.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Venice
20936 Fetterbush Place
20936 Fetterbush Pl, South Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1526 sqft
2021 Season Available Jan, Feb, March $3,800/month - 2021 Season Available Jan, Feb, March This nicely decorated Villa is located in the desirable community of the Preserve at the West Villages as a Gated Community including Amenities such as
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
13840 Posada St
13840 Posada Street, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 13840 Posada St in North Port. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
13885 Posada street
13885 Posada Street, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1437 sqft
Resort Lifestyle Rent-to-Own IslandWalk home 10% of your rent goes towards the purchase of this resort lifestyle IslandWalk home.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
13889 Posada street
13889 Posada Street, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,210
1437 sqft
Rent-to-Own IslandWalk Bungalow - Resort Lifestyle! 10% of your rent goes towards the purchase of this resort lifestyle IslandWalk home.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4401 Lenox Blvd.
4401 Lenox Boulevard, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1542 sqft
2 bed 2 bath 2 car garage home ready for you! - LAKEVIEW AND JUST STEPS TO THE CLUBHOUSE AND HEATED POOL. 2BR / 2BA with a den and 2 Car Garage Paired Villa is ready for you.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3520 Kenneth Road
3520 Kenneth Road, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1169 sqft
Vacation/Short Term Rental - ***AVAILABLE - Through December 2020 and starting March 2021 RENTED: January and February 2021 Jan-Mar $2,200* / month Apr-Dec $1,500* / month *Taxes and Fees not included Two bedroom, two bath stick built home in
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
21 St John Blvd
21 Saint John Boulevard, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1857 sqft
St.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
6432 Otis Rd
6432 Otis Road, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1495 sqft
On canal with gulf access... 500 feet to main River! Quiet street, excellent neighbors AND a very nice screened in Lanai. You will be really impressed with everything from the condition, location and especially the price.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
20765 SWALLOWTAIL COURT
20765 Swallowtail Court, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2036 sqft
Brand New, Beautifully Furnished 3 Bedroom House with private office and TV room. Nice screened lanai porch. Fully furnished to enjoy your stay. Gated Community at the "Preserves at West Villages." In Venice. 10-15 minutes from the beach.
