Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:43 AM

35 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Grove City, FL

Finding an apartment in Grove City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Grove City
1 Unit Available
1965 Massachusetts Ave. Unit B
1965 Massachusetts Ave, Grove City, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
636 sqft
VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL - Available: April 2020 and June - Dec 2020 RENTED: January-March 2020 and May 2020 and Jan-Mar 2021 Jan-Mar $2,420* / month Apr-Dec $1,650* / month *Taxes and Fees not included Don't miss out on this Duplex pool home

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Grove City
1 Unit Available
2085 DAKOTA AVENUE
2085 Dakota Avenue, Grove City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1212 sqft
Pet Friendly! Bring your boat! The Slippery Snook is the perfect south Florida vacation home for couples, families and your pets.
Results within 1 mile of Grove City

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1231 WILSON DRIVE
1231 Wilson Drive, Englewood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1248 sqft
Great in-town location in May Terrace. Living room/dining room combination, split bedroom plan sliding glass doors to large Florida room plus a screened lanai.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1665 MEADOW LARK LANE
1665 Meadowlark Ln, Englewood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1496 sqft
Rented April 1 2020 thru March 31 2021. Turnkey furnished home in central Englewood and less than a 5 minute drive to gulf beaches.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1100 GULF BOULEVARD
1100 Gulf Boulevard, Manasota Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
650 sqft
January 2020 still available!! Rented Feb/March 2020. Special rate from Sept- October is @ $1500 mth plus bed taxes.
Results within 5 miles of Grove City

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7019 Janette Street
7019 Janette Street, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
912 sqft
***VACATION/SHORT TERM RENTAL*** - ***Pet Friendly-Fenced in Back Yard*** AVAILABLE: April - Nov 2020 RENTED: Dec-Mar 2021 Jan-Mar $2,500* / month Apr-Dec $1,400* / month *Does not include taxes and fees This quaint, beautifully landscaped two

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
26 Quails Run, Unit 4
26 Quails Run Blvd, Englewood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
634 sqft
VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL - VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL Available: May through December 14, 2020 and starting May 1, 2021 Rented: Dec 2020 - Apr 30, 2021 Season (Jan-Mar) - $1,800 Off-Season (Apr-Dec) - $1,200 3 Month MINIMUM rental in this

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11053 Oceanspray Blvd
11053 Oceanspray Boulevard, Charlotte County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2021 sqft
*Annual* Amazing,spacious 4 bedroom,with 4 car garage & Large fenced yard! - Amazing home! 4 large bedrooms, 2 baths, 4 car garage & sits on 2 lots.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Long Meadow
1 Unit Available
127 Marker Rd
127 Marker Road North, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1636 sqft
Come and take a look at this beautiful 3/2 home with a pool. Tile throughout the home. Formal living room and dining room. Pool service included with rent. Don't wait this one will go fast!

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
White Marsh
1 Unit Available
7 Medalist Ct
7 Medalist Court, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1638 sqft
ALL OF THE RIGHT INGREDIENTS have been combined in this spacious and sparkling three bedroom, two bath vacation home. Step inside the inviting entry and enjoy the beauty and comfortable flow of this well-planned residence.

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Oakland Hills
1 Unit Available
48 Oakland Hills Court
48 Oakland Hills Court, Rotonda, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2043 sqft
Make this charming 5 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1120 LAMPP DRIVE
1120 Lampp Drive, Englewood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1108 sqft
Relaxing Getaway Home with Outstanding views right out your backdoor. This home is located on a beautiful canal that has Gulf Access.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
66 Boundary Blvd
66 Boundary Boulevard, Rotonda, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
725 sqft
1 bed / 1 bath second floor corner unit.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
White Marsh
1 Unit Available
124 MEDALIST ROAD
124 Medalist Road, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1903 sqft
SHORT TERM ONLY***AVAILABLE August 1- 31 October 2020. December 2020 - January 2021 (Discount avail for tenants that rent December & Jan. together). *** RESERVED NOV 1 -30, 2020, FEB 1 - APR 30, 2021. *** Nicely furnished 3 BR, 2 BA.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
208 ARLINGTON DRIVE
208 Arlington Drive, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1861 sqft
Seasonal/Short-Term Rental available throughout the year. Posted rate is for 6 months+ in season (no tax!). Jan., Feb., March, in-season rate is $4,500/month (Feb. & March 2021 are leased).

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
7451 REGINA DRIVE
7451 Regina Drive, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1636 sqft
Available off-season only (May 1 through December 31). Seasonal/Short Term Rental available throughout the year. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off season rate is $ 1,500/month, and $700/week.
Results within 10 miles of Grove City

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Gran Paradiso
1 Unit Available
20473 Benissimo Drive
20473 Benissimo Drive, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1572 sqft
Annual Unfurnished Rental: Villa in Gran Paradiso Community with Rich Resort-like Amenities! - This Gorgeous Villa is located in the desirable community of Gran Paradiso with its rich Italian flair and 5 Star Resort-style amenities.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
21 St John Blvd
21 Saint John Boulevard, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1857 sqft
St.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Gran Paradiso
1 Unit Available
13826 Vancanza Dr
13826 Vancanza Drive, North Port, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2444 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Venice- Gran Paradiso- Annual Lease - Property Id: 127504 New Construction Completed 8/2018- Over 2400 sq ft! Tenants enjoy all the amenities.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sarasota National
1 Unit Available
10800 Tarflower Dr #101
10800 Tarflower Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1741 sqft
10800 Tarflower Dr #101 - 10800 Tarflower Dr.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
13840 Posada St
13840 Posada Street, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 13840 Posada St in North Port. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
3603 Gillot Boulevard
3603 Gillot Boulevard, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1612 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
7596 Darlene Street
7596 Darlene Street, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1204 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Gran Paradiso
1 Unit Available
20216 LAGENTE CIRCLE
20216 Lagente Circle, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1949 sqft
Come live the Florida dream in the RESORT-STYLE COMMUNITY of Gran Paradiso! Live like you're on vacation all year round! Amenity Rich! Maintenance Free! Gran Paradiso, a gated community with homes built by Lennar.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Grove City, FL

Finding an apartment in Grove City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

