apartments with pool
273 Apartments for rent in Gibsonton, FL with pool
Last updated April 7 at 11:00am
1 Unit Available
12945 Bridleford Drive
12945 Bridleford Drive, Gibsonton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1874 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling pool! Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
13011 Kings Crossing Drive
13011 Kings Crossing Drive, Gibsonton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1360 sqft
Gated Townhome Community - Please call Heather Jenkins @ 813-506-7476 for more information.Perfect location with easy access to highways, shopping, restaurants and more! Spacious 2 bedroom 2.5 bath in gated community.
Results within 1 mile of Gibsonton
Last updated July 13 at 06:01am
15 Units Available
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our community offers many custom features! To name a few we offer a Spectrum high-speed internet and cable tv package that is INCLUDED, Interior corridors w/ elevators in every building, 2 24-hour fitness centers w/ virtual fitness classes, Game
Last updated July 7 at 02:38pm
39 Units Available
Preserve at Alafia
9711 Magnolia View Court, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,240
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A fantastic community with pond views. On-site amenities are numerous including reserved garage, storage spaces, pool, and green space. Apartments include gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and ample storage.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
10242 Strawberry Tetra Drive
10242 Strawberry Tetra Drive, Riverview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,899
1817 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7447 Oxford Garden Cir.
7447 Oxford Gardens Circle, Apollo Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1164 sqft
Covington Park - Great home located in desirable community of Covington Park. New beautiful flooring throughout the living area and new carpet in the bedrooms.
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
10006 RoseMary Leaf Lane
10006 Rosemary Leaf Lane, Riverview, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2389 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6721 Cambridge Park Dr
6721 Cambridge Park Drive, Apollo Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
2103 sqft
Immaculate 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Home - Welcome home! This immaculate 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage home has the most perfect layout! Enter through the relaxing screened front porch into the living/dining room with beautiful hardwood floors.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
12843 BUFFALO RUN DRIVE
12843 Buffalo Run Drive, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1684 sqft
This meticulously fully furnished and cared for home features 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathrooms, 2 car garage and a Gated Community. It is Move in Ready, just bring your clothing.
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
12612 Lemon Pepper Dr
12612 Lemon Pepper Drive, Riverview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
2584 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,584 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
7027 TOWNE LAKE ROAD
7027 Towne Lake Road, Progress Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
Like brand new 3BD/2.5BA/1CG Townhome. Clean and beautiful. Energy efficient. Spacious island kitchen has stainless appliances, 42" wood cabinets and stone counters. All tile downstairs, carpet up.
Last updated April 17 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
10013 CRESTED FRINGE DRIVE
10013 Crested Fringe Drive, Riverview, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,975
2889 sqft
Lennar's Raleigh model home is a home that’ll certainly leave your family in awe. This 2,896 square foot, five bedroom home is ideal for those in search of plenty of living space.
Last updated April 17 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
7437 SURREY WOOD LANE
7437 Surrey Wood Lane, Apollo Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1581 sqft
Experience the Florida lifestyle with maintenance free living in this spacious 3 bed 2 bath villa. Close to shopping, dining, schools, and more! This home is located in Surrey Park section of Covington Park, a natural gas served community.
Last updated October 16 at 10:39pm
1 Unit Available
Lake St. Charles
7129 COLONY POINTE DRIVE
7129 Colony Pointe Drive, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1802 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath with possible 4th bedroom or can be used as oversized office/den, family room with fireplace, formal dining, breakfast bar, separate eat in kitchen. Inside utility, split bedroom plan. Soaring ceilings, open floor plan.
Results within 5 miles of Gibsonton
Last updated July 13 at 06:21am
15 Units Available
Pearce at Pavilion
3603 Pavilion Palms Circle, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,239
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,431
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,762
1276 sqft
Minutes to downtown Tampa. Contemporary apartments in a resort-style community with a Wi-Fi lounge, clubhouse, swimming pool and several fitness trails. Select apartments boast Tampa skyline views. Community offers virtual concierge and barista services.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Palms at Magnolia Park
9104 Canopy Oak Lane, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,742
1229 sqft
A new living community with dog parks, detached garages, a coffee bar and a clubhouse. Apartments have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a screened patio or balcony. A short drive from Route 301 and I-75.
Last updated July 13 at 06:34am
18 Units Available
Avenue @Creekbridge
1002 Creekbridge Rd, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1175 sqft
Spacious two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with wood plank floors, vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets, close to parks, shopping and restaurants. A fishing dock, a gym and a pool are on hand as well.
Last updated July 13 at 06:09am
126 Units Available
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1287 sqft
Welcome to Wildgrass Wildgrass is the newest luxury apartment community in the growing Riverview area, located minutes from local dining, shopping, and entertainment via I-75 or U.S. 301 with easy access to downtown Tampa and Brandon .
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
23 Units Available
Lucerne
1419 Lake Lucerne Way, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,170
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1267 sqft
Lucerne is ready to welcome you home! Our stunning apartment community offers comfortable living with your lifestyle in mind.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Courtney Trace
1131 Courtney Trace Dr, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,135
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1281 sqft
This property is convenient to Lake Brandon Village, Westfield Brandon and Interstate 75. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, business center, dog park and gated access. Apartments have alarm systems, walk-in closets and vaulted ceilings.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
The Addison
2516 Annapolis Way, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,185
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,303
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1354 sqft
Set amongst palm trees on beautifully manicured green lawns, The Addison Apartment Homes is your destination for spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Brandon, Florida.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
25 Units Available
Luxe at 1820
1820 Crosstown Club Pl, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1372 sqft
A one-of-a-kind experience awaits you at Luxe at 1820 in Tampa, FL. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartments offer sumptuous details and luxurious amenities.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
14 Units Available
Lenox at Bloomingdale
5905 Trace Meadow Loop, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,548
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,959
1351 sqft
A modern, upscale community near Houston. Minutes from Highway 59 and the Sam Houston Tollway. Each home features marble-styled countertops, washer and dryer connections, and bay windows. On-site athletic center, pool, and business center.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
32 Units Available
Camden Visconti
2302 Visconti Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,329
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1355 sqft
Granite countertops, optional furnishing and walk-in closets. Complex is pet-friendly and offers pool, volleyball court and 24-hour gym. Accessible to South Falkenburg road and conveniently close to restaurants, gas stations and Topgolf driving range.
