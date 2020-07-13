/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:00 AM
134 Apartments for rent in Gateway, FL with pool
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Pelican Preserve
10541 Prato DR
10541 Prato Drive, Gateway, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
If you are tired of the snow, sleet, and freezing temperatures then come to this heavenly, new single family pool home located within one of Florida's top rated 55+ lifestyle communities.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11541 Villa Grand #807
11541 Villa Grand, Gateway, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
747 sqft
Great 1/1 Condo for Annual Rental in Gateway - AVAILABLE May 25th. Live in desirable Gateway! Well maintained 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit. Spacious kitchen with tile flooring throughout the whole unit.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
12100 Summergate Cir Apt 101
12100 Summergate Circle, Gateway, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1231 sqft
Excellent condo unit available in gated community at Summerwind of Gateway.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
12699 Fairington WAY
12699 Fairington Way, Gateway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Rare Opportunity for annual rent in beautifully furnished Egret model in Hampton Park.
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
11960 Champions Green WAY
11960 Champions Green Way, Gateway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
*Greetings! Enjoy this Beautiful, Spacious, 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath, Turn-Key Furnished, 2007 Villa w/ Attached Garage on Ground Floor conveniently located in Prestigious Champions Green @ Gateway Golf & CC ~ Property Features: "Tommy Bahama" Style Comfy
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
11521 Villa Grand
11521 Villa Grand, Gateway, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
833 sqft
Live the resort lifestyle in this spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath condo in the desirable gated community of Royal Greens in Gateway.
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
12881 Eagle Pointe CIR
12881 Eagle Pointe Circle, Gateway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Welcome to Eagle Pointe in Gateway!!! AVAILABLE FOR 2021 SEASON ( 3 MONTH MINIMUM )........ This spacious single family home has an open floor plan and is very light and bright. Spacious Living Room and Dining Area along with a Family Room.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
11520 Villa Grand
11520 Villa Grand, Gateway, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
833 sqft
You'll fall in love with Royal Greens at Gateway with its lush tropical landscape and abundance of community amenities.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
13232 Hastings LN
13232 Hasting Lane, Gateway, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
Annual Rental in Fort Myers - A quaint community at Bristol Parc in Gateway now offering a beautiful 2 story home with 4 bedroom 2.
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
12495 Country Day CIR
12495 Country Day Circle, Gateway, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
This is by far the largest (over 3,500 sq ft) and super customized home in Daniel's Preserve (see photos). 4 bedroom and 4 baths spread over the two story home with a three car garage, pool and a lake.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
9530 Blue Stone Circle
9530 Blue Stone Circle, Gateway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1792 sqft
Gorgeous Open Floor Plan Lakefront Home with a 3 Bedroom 2 Bathrooms and just under 1800 square feet of living space. This home has Tile Flooring throughout Living Area, Carpets and Laminate Flooring in bedrooms.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Pelican Preserve
10284 Livorno DR
10284 Livorno Drive, Gateway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2032 sqft
(Booked Jan and Feb 2021) AMAZING brand new construction 3 bedroom plus den 3 bath pool and spa home for you to enjoy your vacation in paradise in the comfort of your home! This beautiful home also offers a home office, open floor plan, oversized
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Pelican Preserve
10281 Livorno DR
10281 Livorno Drive, Gateway, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2032 sqft
SEASONAL OR ANNUAL RENTAL! Come and enjoy this beautiful new construction 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom pool and spa home with 2,032 square feet of versatile living space.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
12020 Champions Green WAY
12020 Champions Green Way, Gateway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1187 sqft
What a convenient location to live and enjoy the Florida lifestyle. Gateway is next to Fenway South, convenient to I-75, Colonial Boulevard, the airport and so much more.
Results within 1 mile of Gateway
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 07:00am
$
50 Units Available
Waterman Daniels
Legacy Gateway
13461 Chana Court, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,404
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1509 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy Gateway in Fort Myers. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Arborwood
11322 Tiverton TRCE
11322 Tiverton Trace, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Available for rent Furnished for July and August and September 2020...
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Arborwood
10519 Carolina Willow DR
10519 Carolina Willow Drive, Fort Myers, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
This 5 bedroom 3 bath 2 car-garage pool home has plenty of space for a growing family! Amenities include clubhouse features: Sauna, gym, tennis courts, basketball courts, jacuzzi, gym, recreation center and close to shopping and beaches.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Pelican Preserve
10700 Palazzo WAY
10700 Palazzo Way, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Pelican Preserve Resort 2 bed 2 bath condo available for monthly seasonal or short-term rental. Monthly rate is for off season months April-November.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Arborwood
10543 Carolina Willow DR
10543 Carolina Willow Drive, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
Don't miss out on this beautiful home located in the sought after community of Botanica Lakes. Three bedrooms, 2 bath (3rd bedroom used as a den) is tastefully decorated and fully furnished.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Westminister
2246 Oxford Ridge Circle
2246 Oxford Ridge Circle, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,160
2107 sqft
This delightful home located in Lehigh Acres, FL is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2,107sqft! Charming curb appeal, with beautiful gardens and covered front porch.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Westminister
2271 Somerset Ridge DR
2271 Somerset Ridge Drive, Lehigh Acres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Sweet short term furnished rental in Westminster Golf Community. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath first floor condo sits on the 9th fairway. Renovated with new paint, luxury vinyl flooring throughout and Granite kitchen counters.
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Arborwood
12818 Chadsford CIR
12818 Chadsford Circle, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,595
2852 sqft
Located in The Plantation at Somerset, this impeccable 3 bedroom plus den, 3 full bath home features 3 car garage, heated saltwater pool, open floor plan and plenty of privacy.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Pelican Preserve
10702 Cetrella DR
10702 Cetrella Drive, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
You will love this beautiful, and artfully furnished home in Pelican Preserve. This home has 2 bedrooms, 2 bath with den, and extended lanai to sit and enjoy the quiet of the preserve.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Arborwood
11888 Arboretum Run DR
11888 Arboretum Run Drive, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2110 sqft
Brand new just finished in May 2020. 2nd story unit with water & nature preserve views, very private lanai. Grand entrance with a downstairs closet, 2 car - extended bay garage (can fit 3 cars), open concept kitchen, living, and dining area.
