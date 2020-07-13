/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:18 AM
34 Apartments for rent in Fuller Heights, FL with pool
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
Sundance
3259 Ogden Drive
3259 Ogden Drive, Fuller Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1521 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Imperial Lakes
6130 Topher Trl
6130 Topher Trail, Fuller Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
662 sqft
Two bedroom, one bath condo in Fairwoods with golf course views. Ceramic tile throughout, fully furnished. Refrigerator, range, range hood, dishwasher and microwave oven. Stackable full size clothes washer and dryer in interior laundry closet.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Imperial Lakes
6110 Topher Trl
6110 Topher Trail, Fuller Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
945 sqft
Seasonal rental rates from $1,200 to $2,000 per month. Corporate and Vacation rental condo located in the Fairwoods Condos within the Imperial Lakes Golf Community.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Imperial Lakes
6050 Topher Trl
6050 Topher Trail, Fuller Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
945 sqft
Corporate and vacation rental condo located in the Fairwoods community within Imperial Lakes Golf Community. Close to grocery shopping, restaurants and within a 35 minute commute to Tampa and 45 minutes to Disney & Universal attractions.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Imperial Lakes
6002 Topher Trl
6002 Topher Trail, Fuller Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1080 sqft
Jan to April Seasonal rate $2000/month; call for off-season rates. Corporate and Vacation rental condo located in Fairwoods Condos within Imperial Lakes Golf Community.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
Sundance
4420 Starlight Pointe Drive
4420 Starlight Pointe Boulevard, Fuller Heights, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,685
1686 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 1 mile of Fuller Heights
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
7 Units Available
Century Avenues
6720 Florida Ave S, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming community is minutes from area freeways and the park. Community amenities include poolside cabanas, an outdoor kitchen and resident game room. Tot play area and bark park available. Spacious interiors with updated features.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
6337 Sedgeford Dr
6337 Sedgeford Drive, Medulla, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1945 sqft
Call or Text Matthew Harold. 4/2.5 Townhome in gated community Chelsea Oaks off Shepherd Road, Lakeland FL. Conveniently located near Walmart and Publix. https://www.rentahomewithus.com/tampa-bay-homes-for-rent#ad/1112346
Results within 5 miles of Fuller Heights
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
15 Units Available
Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments
1555 Village Center Dr, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,136
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1260 sqft
Luxury apartments and town homes feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Resort community offers concierge service, business center, game room, pool, and gym. Excellent location near Cobb Theater and Lakeside Village Shops.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
12 Units Available
Oakbridge
WillowBrooke Apartments
1100 Oakbridge Parkway, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,030
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1400 sqft
Searching for an apartment that offers a convenient location, quality upgrades, plentiful amenities and a team that really cares about your satisfaction? Then look no further for your Lakeland apartment than Willowbrooke at Lakeland.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
7111 Harvard Street
7111 Harvard Street, Lakeland Highlands, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1890 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 16
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
2251 Arrowhead Boulevard
2251 Arrowhead Boulevard, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1803 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Creekside
4877 Hickory Stream Ln
4877 Hickory Stream Lane, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1804 sqft
Home located in beautiful Creekside community off of HWY 60. 4 bedroom, 2 bath home on a large corner lot features an open floor plan making it perfect for entertaining.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 11:33am
1 Unit Available
4205 Old Road 37
4205 Old Highway 37, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1076 sqft
This gorgeous 2/2 condo features laminate flooring. Inside Laundry room with Washer and Dryer (Not warranted). Large kitchen with lots of cabinets. Living/Dining Combo. Each bedroom has their own bathroom. Private screened porch.
1 of 43
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Carillon Lakes
4254 Whistlewood Cir
4254 Whistlewood Circle, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1412 sqft
Beautiful house for rent in guard gated community - Property Id: 147014 You'll love this charming home in the sought-after Carillon Lakes Community.
Results within 10 miles of Fuller Heights
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Plantation at Walden Lake
1400 Plantation Blvd, Plant City, FL
1 Bedroom
$934
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
922 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,401
1170 sqft
Quiet community located close to shopping, fine dining and entertainment. One, two and three bedroom floor plans with plush carpeting, breakfast bars and large closets. Pool with sun deck, playgorund and storage units.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Madison Park Road
2120 Village Park Rd, Plant City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,045
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,568
1290 sqft
Newly renovated one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments include full-size washer/dryer, new kitchen appliances, brushed nickel finishes and wood vinyl flooring. Community has a pool, recreation courts and dog park.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
8 Units Available
Century Ariva
5190 Ariva Blvd, Highland City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,191
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,593
1379 sqft
Century Ariva Apartments welcomes you home to experience resort-style living every day. Ideally located in Lakeland, Florida, Century Ariva has it all - from simple pleasures to ultimate luxuries.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Edgewood
Fountain Square
225 E Edgewood Dr, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open floor plans with screened patios and balconies. Washer and dryer connections. Two swimming pools, an outdoor playground and dog park on premises. Clubhouse and business center.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
7 Units Available
Century Lakehouse
3003 S Frontage Rd, Plant City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,203
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,256
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,712
1521 sqft
Welcome luxury living into your life! Century Lakehouse Apartments is a lakefront community that blends natural beauty with best-in-class amenities to create a place worth calling home.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
3 Units Available
Fountain Place
1350 N Wilson Ave, Bartow, FL
1 Bedroom
$905
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1035 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments located along the Fort Fraser Trail and close to shopping and dining. Community features reserved parking, extra storage and outdoor pool and deck.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
Southwest Lakeland
Watermarc
400 W Beacon Rd, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This fantastic community has seen significant upgrades and is just minutes from golf courses, restaurants, and shops. On-site pool and park area. Homes offer vinyl wood plank flooring, raised-panel cabinet doors, and modern appliances.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated August 16 at 11:22pm
Contact for Availability
Webster Park North
Griffin Park
1013 Griffin Rd, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
494 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
908 sqft
Imagine the perfect place to live...Griffin Park offers the lifestyle you've been looking for and the services you deserve in your new apartment home.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2113 Winterset Drive
2113 Winterset Drive, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1630 sqft
3 Bedroom - Townhome S. Lakeland - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2-Story Townhome in the gated community of Wyndwood at Lake Highland. Walking distance to Highland Grove Elementary School. 2-Car garage and community pool. Sorry, but NO PETS.
Similar Pages
Fuller Heights 2 BedroomsFuller Heights 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFuller Heights 3 BedroomsFuller Heights Apartments with Balcony
Fuller Heights Apartments with GarageFuller Heights Apartments with ParkingFuller Heights Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLMinneola, FLOldsmar, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FL