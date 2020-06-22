Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse pool bbq/grill

279 N Sand Palm Rd - Sand Palm Rd N 279 Available 07/15/20 279 N Sand Palm Rd - "Country Living" opportunity provides a tranquil, relaxed lifestyle with the luxury of the beautiful white sandy beaches just up the road. You won't want to miss out on this opportunity! Covered back porch area, quartz counter tops, LVP designer flooring, Carrier HVAC systems, all stainless appliances, mini blind window coverings, community pool, 3 beds / 2.5 baths. Brand New Vista Unit!!



No Cats Allowed



