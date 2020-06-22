All apartments in Freeport
279 N Sand Palm Rd
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

279 N Sand Palm Rd

279 N Sand Palm Rd · (850) 726-0831
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

279 N Sand Palm Rd, Freeport, FL 32439

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 279 N Sand Palm Rd - Sand Palm Rd N 279 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1336 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
279 N Sand Palm Rd - Sand Palm Rd N 279 Available 07/15/20 279 N Sand Palm Rd - "Country Living" opportunity provides a tranquil, relaxed lifestyle with the luxury of the beautiful white sandy beaches just up the road. You won't want to miss out on this opportunity! Covered back porch area, quartz counter tops, LVP designer flooring, Carrier HVAC systems, all stainless appliances, mini blind window coverings, community pool, 3 beds / 2.5 baths. Brand New Vista Unit!!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5851515)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 279 N Sand Palm Rd have any available units?
279 N Sand Palm Rd has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 279 N Sand Palm Rd have?
Some of 279 N Sand Palm Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 279 N Sand Palm Rd currently offering any rent specials?
279 N Sand Palm Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 279 N Sand Palm Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 279 N Sand Palm Rd is pet friendly.
Does 279 N Sand Palm Rd offer parking?
No, 279 N Sand Palm Rd does not offer parking.
Does 279 N Sand Palm Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 279 N Sand Palm Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 279 N Sand Palm Rd have a pool?
Yes, 279 N Sand Palm Rd has a pool.
Does 279 N Sand Palm Rd have accessible units?
No, 279 N Sand Palm Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 279 N Sand Palm Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 279 N Sand Palm Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 279 N Sand Palm Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 279 N Sand Palm Rd has units with air conditioning.
