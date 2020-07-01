Apartment List
/
FL
/
fort walton beach
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:57 PM

9 Apartments for rent in Fort Walton Beach, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Fort Walton Beach renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to cle... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
17 Units Available
Arium Emerald Isle
214 Racetrack Rd NW, Fort Walton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,090
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Arium Emerald Isle is a luxury apartment complex on the Emerald Coast near Elgin Air Force Base. Furnished corporate apartments available. Spacious floor plans and designer interiors.

1 of 16

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
South Bayou
245 Beal Parkway
245 Beal Parkway Northwest, Fort Walton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1500 sqft
Large Ranch Home - Offering a home in centrally located in the heart of Fort Walton Beach, this home's cozy living room features hardwood flooring and a gorgeous fireplace.

1 of 27

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
East Miracle Strip
113 SE Brooks Street
113 Brooks St SE, Fort Walton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2030 sqft
WATERFRONT TOP END UNIT WITH AWESOME VIEW!!! Sought out condo on the sound and downtown area. Three bedrooms with each having their own bathroom. Spacious living room and master bedroom with patio doors leading to the balcony with view of the Sound.
Results within 1 mile of Fort Walton Beach

1 of 19

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
716 Randall Roberts Road
716 Randall Roberts Road, Wright, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,970
2118 sqft
Location, Location, and Location! Don't get stuck in traffic on 98!Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath home with private office (office could be 4th bedroom).
Results within 5 miles of Fort Walton Beach

1 of 15

Last updated June 30 at 07:43am
1 Unit Available
708 Meadow Ct
708 Meadow Court, Wright, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1383 sqft
This lovely home has pergot wood, tile and carpet throughout, Garage has been converted to a very nice family room with recessed lighting and wood flooring; living room are has wood flooring; all bedrooms are spacious and have carpet; back yard is
Results within 10 miles of Fort Walton Beach
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
22 Units Available
The Preserve at Henderson Beach
4131 Commons Dr W, Destin, FL
Studio
$1,309
636 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,384
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,702
1111 sqft
Resort-style living in the heart of the city. Outstanding amenities including hardwood floors, modern stainless steel appliances and large floor plans. On-site pool, internet cafe, coffee bar and 24-hour fitness center. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 1 at 12:18pm
18 Units Available
Sea Glass
4320 Commons Dr, Destin, FL
Studio
$1,263
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,472
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,758
1080 sqft
Our leasing office has gone virtual. As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation has evolved, we have made changes to our business practices based on the latest public health recommendations. Our management office will remain open to serve our residents.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
$
138 Units Available
Downtown Destin
Vintage Destin
2004 98 Palms Blvd, Destin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,285
1410 sqft
Now Offering 1/2 Month Free and $99 App/Admin Fee for 1x1 Floorplans only

1 of 39

Last updated June 30 at 07:43am
1 Unit Available
1998 Hattie Mae Ln
1998 Hattie Mae Ln, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1800 sqft
The entrance is a large covered front porch that opens to an elegant foyer featuring laminate wood flooring that flows into the large eat-in kitchen and Great Room. Covered Patio is located at the end of the Great Room and leads to a fenced yard.
City Guide for Fort Walton Beach, FL

"A lifetime has come and gone measured by weekends / Visiting the place her heart has always been / One day she'll say goodbye to the life she knows / And live forever on the Emerald Coast." - Gene Mitchell, "Forever on the Emerald Coast"

With a motto like "City on the Move!" being used alongside a name like "The Sonic City", it's clear that Fort Walton Beach is a place that's characterized by hustle and bustle. Finding an apartment in any city can sometimes bring to mind those classic cartoon scenes where the uber-competitive hero and 2-3 others pull a frontrunner backwards only to get dragged down after getting a hand on the treasure themselves. Since Fort Walton Beach is home to 19,000 while doubling as a vacation hotspot, apartment hunting here can get tricky. Don't worry! We'll tell you what you need to know as you search for accommodations. It's true. Spending Forever on the Emerald Coast is just a short read away. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Fort Walton Beach, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Fort Walton Beach renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Fort Walton Beach 1 BedroomsFort Walton Beach 2 BedroomsFort Walton Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFort Walton Beach 3 BedroomsFort Walton Beach Apartments with Balcony
Fort Walton Beach Apartments with GymFort Walton Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFort Walton Beach Apartments with ParkingFort Walton Beach Apartments with Pool
Fort Walton Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerFort Walton Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Walton Beach Luxury PlacesFort Walton Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pensacola, FLPanama City Beach, FLDestin, FLFerry Pass, FLNavarre, FLEnsley, FLMiramar Beach, FLLaguna Beach, FL
Bellview, FLWarrington, FLBrent, FLPace, FLMilton, FLWest Pensacola, FLValparaiso, FLWright, FL
Bagdad, FLGonzalez, FLNiceville, FLMary Esther, FLCrestview, FLPoint Baker, FLMyrtle Grove, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of West Florida
Pensacola State College