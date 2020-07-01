9 Apartments for rent in Fort Walton Beach, FL with hardwood floors
"A lifetime has come and gone measured by weekends / Visiting the place her heart has always been / One day she'll say goodbye to the life she knows / And live forever on the Emerald Coast." - Gene Mitchell, "Forever on the Emerald Coast"
With a motto like "City on the Move!" being used alongside a name like "The Sonic City", it's clear that Fort Walton Beach is a place that's characterized by hustle and bustle. Finding an apartment in any city can sometimes bring to mind those classic cartoon scenes where the uber-competitive hero and 2-3 others pull a frontrunner backwards only to get dragged down after getting a hand on the treasure themselves. Since Fort Walton Beach is home to 19,000 while doubling as a vacation hotspot, apartment hunting here can get tricky. Don't worry! We'll tell you what you need to know as you search for accommodations. It's true. Spending Forever on the Emerald Coast is just a short read away. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Fort Walton Beach renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.