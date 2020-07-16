All apartments in Fort Walton Beach
Fort Walton Beach, FL
630 NE Golf Course Drive
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:22 PM

630 NE Golf Course Drive

630 Golf Course Dr NE · (850) 226-7201
Location

630 Golf Course Dr NE, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547
Kenwod

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1717 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
AVAIL: 8/12. Flexible S/D = to 1 months rent can be broken up in 2 monthly installments if qualified. Pets allowed upon Owners approval & w/ a $250-500 non-refundable pet fee depending on pets. 1/4 acre lot! Completely remodeled just a few years ago w/ granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, fixtures, hardware, flooring, paint, HVAC, roof, windows & more! Nice open floor plan- living/dining/kitchen combo. Plus a bonus area off the kitchen. 1 car garage w/ auto opener. Large fenced backyard w/ a covered back patio, in ground pool & yard building. Lawn pump & sprinkler system on a timer for easy lawn care. Great central location, in between both bases & 1 block away from Kenwood Elementary! ***YARD & POOL services included in the rent!** *

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 630 NE Golf Course Drive have any available units?
630 NE Golf Course Drive has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 630 NE Golf Course Drive have?
Some of 630 NE Golf Course Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 630 NE Golf Course Drive currently offering any rent specials?
630 NE Golf Course Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 630 NE Golf Course Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 630 NE Golf Course Drive is pet friendly.
Does 630 NE Golf Course Drive offer parking?
Yes, 630 NE Golf Course Drive offers parking.
Does 630 NE Golf Course Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 630 NE Golf Course Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 630 NE Golf Course Drive have a pool?
Yes, 630 NE Golf Course Drive has a pool.
Does 630 NE Golf Course Drive have accessible units?
No, 630 NE Golf Course Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 630 NE Golf Course Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 630 NE Golf Course Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 630 NE Golf Course Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 630 NE Golf Course Drive has units with air conditioning.
