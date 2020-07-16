630 NE Golf Course Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

AVAIL: 8/12. Flexible S/D = to 1 months rent can be broken up in 2 monthly installments if qualified. Pets allowed upon Owners approval & w/ a $250-500 non-refundable pet fee depending on pets. 1/4 acre lot! Completely remodeled just a few years ago w/ granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, fixtures, hardware, flooring, paint, HVAC, roof, windows & more! Nice open floor plan- living/dining/kitchen combo. Plus a bonus area off the kitchen. 1 car garage w/ auto opener. Large fenced backyard w/ a covered back patio, in ground pool & yard building. Lawn pump & sprinkler system on a timer for easy lawn care. Great central location, in between both bases & 1 block away from Kenwood Elementary! ***YARD & POOL services included in the rent!** *