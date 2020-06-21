All apartments in Fort Walton Beach
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:24 AM

34 Iowa Drive

34 Iowa Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

34 Iowa Drive Northeast, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548
Ferry Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
This 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Fort Walton Beach is set in a quite neighborhood yet minutes away from the beaches of Okaloosa Island! Kitchen has gorgeous granite counter tops, Kenmore ''Ultra'' stainless appliances including refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher and microwave.Tile through out the home, except the beautiful hardwood floors in all three bedrooms, even hardwood ceilings in the completely remodeled bathroom and laundry room. Large bonus room can be used as an additional bedroom. fenced in backyard. Full size washer & dryer are included Pets are welcome upon approval

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

