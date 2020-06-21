34 Iowa Drive

Amenities

This 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Fort Walton Beach is set in a quite neighborhood yet minutes away from the beaches of Okaloosa Island! Kitchen has gorgeous granite counter tops, Kenmore ''Ultra'' stainless appliances including refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher and microwave.Tile through out the home, except the beautiful hardwood floors in all three bedrooms, even hardwood ceilings in the completely remodeled bathroom and laundry room. Large bonus room can be used as an additional bedroom. fenced in backyard. Full size washer & dryer are included Pets are welcome upon approval