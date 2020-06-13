/
14 Cheap Apartments for rent in Fort Myers, FL
Metro Park
1 Unit Available
2915 Winkler Ave Apt 817
2915 Winkler Avenue, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$790
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
ANNUAL RENTAL - This 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath condo is located on the 3rd floor and features an open kitchen with breakfast bar, a separate dining area, a balcony with creek view and exterior storage closet.
1 Unit Available
1929 Ricardo AVE
1929 Ricardo Ave, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$795
Small efficiency duplex located off of Ricardo ave and US 41 in Fort Myers. Tile. $795 month + $1500 Security req'd to move in. SMOKING PROHIBITED. *MAX occupants is 2* No pets allowed. Home is on city water.
Metro Park
1 Unit Available
2845 Winkler AVE
2845 Winkler Avenue, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
560 sqft
One bedroom One bath condo on the first floor with lake view! Granite counters in kitchen and bath. Sorry NO pets. Centrally Located in Ft Myers Near Colonial/Metro Area - Available now! Application will apply.
1 Unit Available
2229 Central AVE
2229 Central Avenue, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2229 Central AVE in Fort Myers. View photos, descriptions and more!
Suntree
1 Unit Available
5327 Summerlin Rd. #2701
5327 Summerlin Road, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
577 sqft
MYSTIC GARDENS- 1 BED/1 BATH - Gated community Mystic Gardens. This condo features a compact kitchen, living room, an open bedroom with full bath and a balcony.
Winkler Safe Neighborhood
1 Unit Available
3937 Broadway
3937 Broadway, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
Nice 2nd floor apartment with 2 bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths. Vinyl flooring through out. Close to the Edison mall and downtown Fort Myers.
1 Unit Available
5546 6th AVE
5546 6th Ave, Pine Manor, FL
1 Bedroom
$700
CUTE AND CLEAN 01 Bedroom 01 Bathroom in Pine Manor Community. Close distance to 41, schools, shopping and bus. More pictures are coming soon.
Tice
1 Unit Available
355-6 Royal Palm Park Rd.
355 Royal Palm Park Rd, Tice, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5796749)
Diplomat
1 Unit Available
1699 Ixora DR
1699 Ixora Drive, North Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
Perfect one bedroom for a single person or couple. Large bedroom with separate living room. Space for a cute kitchen nook table. Water is included in rent. This property is close to downtown Ft Myers.
Hancock
1 Unit Available
210 Crescent Lake Drive
210 Crescent Lake Drive, North Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$826
700 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1696054 A coveted rental unit in North Fort Myers! Your next home includes: 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom.
Contact for Availability
The Reef
10121 Shephard St, Three Oaks, FL
2 Bedrooms
$885
4 Bedrooms
$745
5 Bedrooms
$785
Escape to The Reef! The Reef Student Living is the Official Student Housing of FGCU Athletics, located just minutes from the university, Gulf Coast Town Center, and the beach! Living at The Reef means you have access to resort-style community
Alabama
1 Unit Available
44 Tangelo CT
44 Tangelo Court, Lehigh Acres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
AGE RESTRICTED COMMUNITY. 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in a 55 or older community.
1 Unit Available
18238 Hawthorne RD
18238 Hawthorne Road, San Carlos Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
One Bedroom/one bathroom unit in the back separate from the house. Great Location. Minutes away from main roads, restaurants and shopping. Brand new appliances. Freshly painted. New AC wall unit.
