/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:16 PM
137 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fort Myers Shores, FL
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
12619 3rd St
12619 Third Street, Fort Myers Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1015 sqft
Fort Myers Shores 3 bedroom 1 bath available now. Fenced yard. Screened patio. Requires first last and security. Pet Ok with approval. Tenants responsible for all utilities and lawn care. $1250 per month $3000 move in. one year lease.
Results within 1 mile of Fort Myers Shores
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3760 Lakeview Isle CT
3760 Lake View Isle Ct, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Available for rent now through May 31, 2021. Absolutely lovely, fully furnished home. Perfect for Snowbirds, work transfers, or those building a new home. Beautifully decorated and maintained. 3 Bedroom, 2 full baths, two car garage.
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
13400 Whispering Oaks DR
13400 Whispering Oaks Dr, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
Custom Home rental for snowbird season. COMES WITH A GOLF MEMBERSHIP. $7000/month. 4 MONTH MINIMUM RENTAL. This is a gorgeous custom built COURTYARD HOME, no expense spared.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
14055 Aledo CT
14055 Aledo Ct, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
Welcome to paradise! Have you seen me? I have everything you need to detach and relax, a beautiful open floor plan with pool and spa views, nicely landscaped with no neighboring homes in the rear or sides, I offer breeze and amazing views of the
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3210 Cottonwood BEND
3210 Cottonwood Bend, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Rental for off season and also for 2021 snowbird season. Currently Available starting in April. No Annual renter. Recently updated and decorated townhome. Perfect for Snowbirds, for a family or professional transitioning.
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2979 Amblewind DR
2979 Amblewind Dr, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
For Rent starting April 1st for off season renter transitioning (90 day minimum)or seasonal renter for 2020-2021 in season(looking for 4 month renter but may accept 90 days). Absolutely Gorgeous Brand New NEAL home in Verandah. Designer decorated.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3240 Cottonwood BEND
3240 Cottonwood Bend, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
AVAILABLE April 2020 THROUGH April 2021. For Snowbird renter or individual/family transitioning. Nicely decorated end unit with lake/pond view from the lanai. Lot's of living space and open floor plan. Lot's of natural light.
Results within 5 miles of Fort Myers Shores
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Buckingham
3713 Tallman St
3713 Tallman Street, Lehigh Acres, FL
Gorgeous Home! This is a must see home with 4 bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 car garage, garage door opener, custom landscaping, alarm system, 6ft pvc privacy fence and much more!
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3617 E Hampton CIR
3617 East Hampton Cir, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Recently built home in Hampton Lakes. Quiet community, great for families of all sizes and interests. Located in Alva just east of Buckingham Rd, ten minutes from I-75.
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3851 River Point DR
3851 River Point Dr, Lee County, FL
For Rent FURNISHED "TURNKEY" BEAUTIFUL. This home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, an open family room to the kitchen and a den/study.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
3214 65th Street West
3214 65th Street W, Lehigh Acres, FL
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Brand new home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Lehigh Acres features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat,
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
3312 56th Street West
3312 56th Street W, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1422 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2614 66th ST W
2614 66th Street W, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Cozy, beautiful, clean, all tile home. It has 3 bedroom + den and 2 full baths, spacious back yard yet very private.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
169 Vermont Avenue
169 Vermont Avenue, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1434 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
18925 S River RD
18925 South River Road, Alva, FL
River House Retreat is 10 acres in a country setting on the Caloosahatchee River in Alva, FL.
1 of 17
Last updated May 4 at 07:21 PM
1 Unit Available
Tice
209 Avacado CT
209 Avocado Court, Tice, FL
Available now! Seasonal or Annual/Off-season rental located close to CALOOSAHATCHEE RIVER,SHOPPING CENTERS,RESTAURANTS, HISTORIC DOWNTOWN FORT MYERS AND I-75.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Buckingham
6057 Laurelwood DR
6057 Laurelwood Drive, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
3 bedroom to 2 bath Duplex in the heart of Buckingham. Close to schools and shopping. Freshly painted and new tile installed. Schedule your showing today.
Results within 10 miles of Fort Myers Shores
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 06:16 PM
$
42 Units Available
Venetian Apartments
4051 Regata Way, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,614
1268 sqft
Now Offering In-Person, Self-Guided (No-Contact) and Virtual Tours by Appointment! For a limited time, receive up to 8 weeks free! *See agent for details.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 06:37 PM
10 Units Available
Forum
Cypress Legends
3247 Forum Blvd, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1396 sqft
Live in luxury at Cypress Legends at the Forum. At Cypress Legends we offer quality, comfort and remarkable services. Conveniently located near abundant shopping, dining and schools, Cypress Legends allows for quick access to Dr.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
204 Units Available
Decorum
9851 Decorum Dr, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,101
1380 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Decorum defines the new standard for high-style design, luxurious features, and a relaxing atmosphere.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 15 at 06:25 PM
9 Units Available
Pelican Preserve
81 West
12810 Cypress Cape Circle, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1430 sqft
Choose your one, two or three bedroom apartment for rent in Fort Myers, FL, and quickly fall in love with where you live.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 06:01 PM
57 Units Available
Portofino Cove
4180 Umbria Ln, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1145 sqft
This is your invitation to convenient, comfortable living in Fort Myers, Florida.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
48 Units Available
The Edison Apartments
5015 Mina Cir, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1348 sqft
The Edison offers Brand New Apartment Homes for rent in Fort Myers, FL. Located near the intersection of I-75 and Colonial Boulevard, The Edison Apartments is well-positioned to reap the benefits of proximity to everything Fort Myers has to offer.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 06:11 PM
$
39 Units Available
Forum
Coral Pointe at the Forum
3100 Champion Ring Rd, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1290 sqft
A charming, pet-friendly community near restaurants, schools and parks. On-site gated paw parks, dog wash station, luxury pool and fire pit. Apartments provide a washer and dryer, detached garages, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FL
Venice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLLehigh Acres, FLTice, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLWhiskey Creek, FLMcGregor, FL