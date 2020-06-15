All apartments in Fort Myers Shores
13826 1st St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

13826 1st St

13826 First Street · (571) 299-3562
Location

13826 First Street, Fort Myers Shores, FL 33905

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1090 · Avail. now

$1,090

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
This house will be available on 06/20/2020. Renting application is free. Property Manager requires to provide pay stubs for at least 1 month as a proof of income.

First month rent and deposit of $1,090.00 required to move to the house. This house has been well maintained with 2 spacious beds/1bath, 1000 sqft, has tile floors, separate laundry room with a washer and dryer, large back yard that has been completely fenced, so that creates a lot of privacy. Pets are accepted. Owner of the property will pay for lawn, trash removal and currently active security system services. Tenants will pay for electric and water. This house is a duplex. The right side of this house is not occupied and completely separated from the left side of the house. The owner reserves the right side for an occasional short visit if needed ones or twice in a year. Please note, that the owner does not accept section 8. Smoking is not allowed. Please call at 571-299-3562 or send e-mail.

(RLNE5842534)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13826 1st St have any available units?
13826 1st St has a unit available for $1,090 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13826 1st St have?
Some of 13826 1st St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13826 1st St currently offering any rent specials?
13826 1st St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13826 1st St pet-friendly?
No, 13826 1st St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Myers Shores.
Does 13826 1st St offer parking?
Yes, 13826 1st St does offer parking.
Does 13826 1st St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13826 1st St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13826 1st St have a pool?
No, 13826 1st St does not have a pool.
Does 13826 1st St have accessible units?
No, 13826 1st St does not have accessible units.
Does 13826 1st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 13826 1st St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13826 1st St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13826 1st St has units with air conditioning.
