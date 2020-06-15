13826 1st St

Amenities

This house will be available on 06/20/2020. Renting application is free. Property Manager requires to provide pay stubs for at least 1 month as a proof of income.



First month rent and deposit of $1,090.00 required to move to the house. This house has been well maintained with 2 spacious beds/1bath, 1000 sqft, has tile floors, separate laundry room with a washer and dryer, large back yard that has been completely fenced, so that creates a lot of privacy. Pets are accepted. Owner of the property will pay for lawn, trash removal and currently active security system services. Tenants will pay for electric and water. This house is a duplex. The right side of this house is not occupied and completely separated from the left side of the house. The owner reserves the right side for an occasional short visit if needed ones or twice in a year. Please note, that the owner does not accept section 8. Smoking is not allowed. Please call at 571-299-3562 or send e-mail.



