1 bedroom apartments
58 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fort Myers Beach, FL
1 Unit Available
7300 Estero Blvd PH-1
7300 Estero Boulevard, Fort Myers Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$4,000
519 sqft
Penthouse on Fort Myers Beach!! - Property Id: 294632 Penthouse with White sand Beach & Back Bay Views! Beautiful white sand of Fort Myers Beach only steps away. Huge pool with shower and loungers for all tenants.
1 Unit Available
230 Fairweather LN
230 Fairweather Lane, Fort Myers Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Check out this short term rental!!! This fully furnished 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment is in a 4 unit building. Owner pays water, cable, and Wifi. Tenant pays electric. Common area hot tub, and washer/dryer in the backyard.
1 Unit Available
500 Estero BLVD
500 Estero Boulevard, Fort Myers Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$8,330
Gateway Villas 498 Listing is a WEEKLY or greater rental. $2275/wk in Jan & feb. $2450/wk in Mar & April. $8330/month March & April Additional Fees: Cleaning Fee $150; 11.5% tax;$25 booking fee; $400 refundable damage deposit.
Results within 5 miles of Fort Myers Beach
43 Units Available
Sanibel Straits
16100 Myriad Lane, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
816 sqft
Anchor your life in a piece of paradise - in a brand-new apartment home that offers exceptional features and unmatched amenities including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and elevators.
3 Units Available
Bay Breeze
16001 Bayside Pointe, Iona, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,115
880 sqft
Bay Breeze Apartments in Fort Myers, FL was created like a resort and so we offer many great amenities including a newly designed clubhouse, sparkling swimming pool, 24 hour fitness center, theater and game room, fully equipped kitchens, screened
12 Units Available
Iona Lakes
15000 Iona Lakes Dr, Iona, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
590 sqft
Breezy lakefront apartments with hardwood floors. Walk-in closets and air conditioning. Community has hot tub, volleyball court, and dog park. 24-hour maintenance available. Just blocks from Caloosahatchee River.
Pelican Landing
1 Unit Available
23540 Walden Center DR
23540 Walden Center Drive, Estero, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
557 sqft
1/1 632sqft. 3rd floor condo in the gated community of The Tides at Pelican Landing.
1 Unit Available
3120 Seasons WAY
3120 Seasons Way, Estero, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Beautiful 2nd floor, 1 bedroom condo in The Greens at Fountain Lakes in Estero! This is a must see. Fully furnished and turnkey!! Screened-in balcony with landscaped view, wood like floors and much more.
Bonita Beach
1 Unit Available
25850 Hickory BLVD
25850 Hickory Boulevard, Bonita Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$4,000
If you are looking for the perfect BEACHFRONT gateway to relax, recharge and enjoy the most beautiful sunsets..
Pelican Landing
1 Unit Available
23640 Walden Center DR
23640 Walden Center Drive, Estero, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
742 sqft
Beautiful 1bed/1bath unit is available for annual lease. This prime location condo located just across the street from Coconut Point Mall offers bright and open setting overlooking lake and mature landscaping.
Pelican Landing
1 Unit Available
23660 Walden Center DR
23660 Walden Center Drive, Estero, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
557 sqft
Beautiful updated condo in the much desired community of The Tides at Pelican Landing! Granite countertops, stainless appliances, tile floors, and new windows are some of the upgrades you can enjoy in this condo.
Bonita Beach
1 Unit Available
25830 Hickory BLVD
25830 Hickory Boulevard, Bonita Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$5,500
624 sqft
This beautiful condo is available April 2020. Beautiful Bonita Beach Condominium for Rent on the Gulf of Mexico that is located on the quiet Little Hickory Island at the North end of Bonita Beach.
Results within 10 miles of Fort Myers Beach
41 Units Available
Spectra
5500 Spectra Circle, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,301
736 sqft
Resort-inspired community of plush 1-3 bedroom apartment homes in Fort Myers. Residents enjoy access to a range of amenities, including an outdoor sundeck with grill station and recreation park with nature trails.
24 Units Available
Versol
28790 Versol Drive, Bonita Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,435
833 sqft
Versol is an upscale community featuring new studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes nestled in the tranquil area of Bonita Springs.
53 Units Available
Millennium
9505 Blackwood Cir, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,274
736 sqft
Our story begins with spacious one, two and three bedroom floor plans that feature chef-inspired kitchens with custom cabinetry and granite countertops.
19 Units Available
Longitude 81
11221 Everblades Pkwy, Estero, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
828 sqft
Close to Interstate 75. Also near Florida Gulf Coast University and Miromar Outlets. Townhome-style apartments with private entries and screened outdoor areas. Community features a gym with yoga area and a clubhouse with leasing offices.
7 Units Available
Bay Harbor
9601 Bay Harbor Cir, Cypress Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,065
863 sqft
Bay Harbor's waterfront apartment homes, in Fort Myers, FL, combine the luxury of a private home with the convenience of a private resort. Our professional management team's first concern is your satisfaction.
18 Units Available
Promenade at Reflection Lakes
7861 Reflection Cove Dr, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
812 sqft
Centrally located in South Fort Myers, The Promenade at Reflection Lakes offers easy access to U.S. 41, Interstate 75, and Southwest Florida International Airport. Plus fine shopping, dining, and entertainment is just minutes away.
35 Units Available
Springs at Six Mile Cypress
5560 Six Mile Commercial Ct, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,220
821 sqft
Springs at Six Mile Cypress is a brand new, gated community in Ft. Myers with a peaceful, classic atmosphere. Spacious apartments surround a pond and have open kitchens, garages and lanais.
12 Units Available
Ashlar Apartment Homes
13001 Corbel Cir, Villas, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,035
898 sqft
Ashlar Apartment Homes located in Fort Myers, FL offers unlimited access to resort style amenities and is leasing now! A lakefront beach area, state-of-the-art health club, swimming pool and a lavishly appointed clubhouse are just a handful of the
Spanish Wells
4 Units Available
Monterra at Bonita Springs
28151 Dovewood Ct, Bonita Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
923 sqft
Welcome to Monterra at Bonita Springs, a luxurious apartment home community conveniently located in the heart of Bonita Springs, FL. Residents enjoy a lifestyle filled with exceptional amenities in a relaxing and peaceful setting.
6 Units Available
Brantley Pines
1801 Brantley Rd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,132
667 sqft
Located in Fort Myers, Florida, Brantley Pines offers luxurious one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with washers and dryers, private entrances, and the modern conveniences that you've come to expect.
13 Units Available
Springs at Gulf Coast
19520 Highland Oaks Dr, Estero, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,403
821 sqft
Pet-friendly luxury apartment community located close to I-75 and shopping and dining. All homes have private entries, in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. 24-hour gym, BBQ/grill area and swimming pool.
20 Units Available
The Fountains at Forestwood
1735 Brantley Rd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,030
644 sqft
Loft-style luxury apartments in the heart of Fort Myers. Community has 24-hour gym, jogging trails on the lake and a resort-style swimming pool. Perfect location close to I-75 and nearby shops and dining.
