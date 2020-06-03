All apartments in Ferry Pass
7382 BAYWOODS LN
7382 BAYWOODS LN

7382 Baywoods Lane · (850) 572-3522
Location

7382 Baywoods Lane, Ferry Pass, FL 32504
Baywoods

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1797 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great home located in desirable Scenic Hwy area of Baywoods S/D, just south of I-10. Quick access to most points in Pensacola, Santa Rosa County, and of course, all of the areas beautiful beaches! Extra large master bedroom (21x14), both formal living room and family room with fireplace. Galley eat-in kitchen with nice appliances, extra large inside laundry room. 2 car garage with workshop area. Backyard is private with a huge deck off the family room, majestic oaks and a 6' privacy fence. Easy care tile & laminate flooring. Bathrooms have granite countertops. Fresh paint, inside and outside.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7382 BAYWOODS LN have any available units?
7382 BAYWOODS LN has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7382 BAYWOODS LN have?
Some of 7382 BAYWOODS LN's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7382 BAYWOODS LN currently offering any rent specials?
7382 BAYWOODS LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7382 BAYWOODS LN pet-friendly?
No, 7382 BAYWOODS LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ferry Pass.
Does 7382 BAYWOODS LN offer parking?
Yes, 7382 BAYWOODS LN does offer parking.
Does 7382 BAYWOODS LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7382 BAYWOODS LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7382 BAYWOODS LN have a pool?
No, 7382 BAYWOODS LN does not have a pool.
Does 7382 BAYWOODS LN have accessible units?
No, 7382 BAYWOODS LN does not have accessible units.
Does 7382 BAYWOODS LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7382 BAYWOODS LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 7382 BAYWOODS LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 7382 BAYWOODS LN does not have units with air conditioning.
