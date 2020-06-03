7382 BAYWOODS LN

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Great home located in desirable Scenic Hwy area of Baywoods S/D, just south of I-10. Quick access to most points in Pensacola, Santa Rosa County, and of course, all of the areas beautiful beaches! Extra large master bedroom (21x14), both formal living room and family room with fireplace. Galley eat-in kitchen with nice appliances, extra large inside laundry room. 2 car garage with workshop area. Backyard is private with a huge deck off the family room, majestic oaks and a 6' privacy fence. Easy care tile & laminate flooring. Bathrooms have granite countertops. Fresh paint, inside and outside.