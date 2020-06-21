All apartments in Ferry Pass
501 East Burgess unit H-1

501 East Burgess Road · (850) 898-1230
Location

501 East Burgess Road, Ferry Pass, FL 32504

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 501 East Burgess unit H-1 · Avail. now

$825

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
1 bedroom 1 bath condo! - 1 Bedroom 1 bath condo available for rent in Riverwalk. This condo is centrally located in Pensacola close to shopping, schools, dining and hospitals. This unit is downstairs with all NEW flooring! The kitchen has a dishwasher, garbage disposal, electric stove and a fridge. There is an inside laundry room furnished with a washer and dryer for your convenience. Riverwalk has an awesome pool and we invite our resident to sit poolside or take a dip in the community pool and allow us take care of the yard work. Ask about our military discount. Pets under 10 pounds with owner's approval. More information on our website www.pensacolamiltonhomes.com

(RLNE1969446)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 East Burgess unit H-1 have any available units?
501 East Burgess unit H-1 has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 501 East Burgess unit H-1 have?
Some of 501 East Burgess unit H-1's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 East Burgess unit H-1 currently offering any rent specials?
501 East Burgess unit H-1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 East Burgess unit H-1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 501 East Burgess unit H-1 is pet friendly.
Does 501 East Burgess unit H-1 offer parking?
No, 501 East Burgess unit H-1 does not offer parking.
Does 501 East Burgess unit H-1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 501 East Burgess unit H-1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 East Burgess unit H-1 have a pool?
Yes, 501 East Burgess unit H-1 has a pool.
Does 501 East Burgess unit H-1 have accessible units?
No, 501 East Burgess unit H-1 does not have accessible units.
Does 501 East Burgess unit H-1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 501 East Burgess unit H-1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 501 East Burgess unit H-1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 501 East Burgess unit H-1 does not have units with air conditioning.
