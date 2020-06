Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cute attached Patio Home with screened in porch. End Unit of a triplex. This 3 bedroom / 2 bath located in the Shoal Creek sub-division of Pensacola, FL. has 1190 sq ft of living space. It features a split floor plan with open living/dining/kitchen concept. Tile floors in kitchen, foyer and bathrooms. Close to University of West Florida and West Florida Medical center with easy access to shopping. ** All leases are required to participate in MSPM Tenant Benefit Package for an additional monthly fee of $30 - more information on the TBP can be found at www.ForRentPensacola.com/tbp. **

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.