/
/
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:21 AM
25 Studio Apartments for rent in Fern Park, FL
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 06:40 AM
11 Units Available
Advenir at Magnolia
210 Welcome Way, Fern Park, FL
Studio
$875
560 sqft
Advenir at Magnolia is a friendly community located a short distance from Altamonte Mall and The Florida Hospital. Units feature washer/dryer hookups, hardwood floors, fireplaces, and dishwashers. The community is pet-friendly.
Results within 5 miles of Fern Park
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
19 Units Available
Medith Manor
The Alexander at Sabal Point
2700 Sabal Alexander Circle, Longwood, FL
Studio
$1,135
587 sqft
Located close to dining and entertainment, community features outdoor lounge areas. Gated entry and a 24-hour fitness center. Units have washer/dryer in unit, screened patios and vinyl wood plank flooring.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 09:20 AM
25 Units Available
IMT Maitland Pointe Apartments
895 Broadstone Way, Altamonte Springs, FL
Studio
$1,125
576 sqft
Community that feels remote surrounded by lakes but is just a short drive from Downtown Orlando. Luxury units include fully equipped kitchens, washer/dryer and private terrace. Community amenities include sparkling pools and resort-style living.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
27 Units Available
Goldenrod
Liv at Winter Park
4755 N Goldenrod Rd, Winter Park, FL
Studio
$1,139
500 sqft
This property features lakeside studio, one, two and three bedroom apartments with six floorplans. Located just outside Orlando close to major highways, shops and restaurants. Community has tennis courts, hiking trails and playground.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 05:23 PM
10 Units Available
Villa Del Mar
500 Sabal Palm Circle, Altamonte Springs, FL
Studio
$875
512 sqft
Be prepared for a life of luxury in your own Oasis. The newest community in Sarasota, Florida, the Oasis at Sarasota will feature plenty of indulgences.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
32 Units Available
North Orange
The Ivy Residences at Health Village
2650 Dade Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,185
670 sqft
Upscale apartments near Interstate 4. Large windows offer sweeping views. Kitchens have island counters and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a game room and a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 9 at 02:53 PM
$
31 Units Available
The Lexington at Winter Park
1701 Lee Rd, Winter Park, FL
Studio
$1,200
425 sqft
Newly renovated homes with in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The pet-friendly community has a resort-style pool and a 24-hour gym, among other amenities. Walking distance from Winter Park Village.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated May 19 at 10:33 PM
Contact for Availability
Alta Longwood
881 W Warren Ave, Longwood, FL
Studio
$2,000
650 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alta Longwood in Longwood. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
45 Units Available
Alexan Winter Park
1874 Harmon Avenue, Winter Park, FL
Studio
$1,325
719 sqft
Alexan Winter Park is an apartment community designed with you in mind, putting extra care into every detail. Details that make your living space an extension of you, with open floor plans and extra touches like keyless entry and USB outlets.
Results within 10 miles of Fern Park
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
45 Units Available
Central Business District
SkyHouse Orlando
335 N Magnolia Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,274
604 sqft
Enjoy relaxing unit features, including a bathtub and carpet flooring. Green apartment community amenities feature a coffee bar and 24-hour concierge. Near Lake Eola Park and the Bob Carr Theater with access to Interstate 4.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
26 Units Available
Rowena Gardens
The Gallery at Mills Park
1650 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,407
663 sqft
Nearby schools: Fern Creek Elementary, Lake Highland Prep, Adventist University of Health Sciences. Right by Lake Formosa, I-4, N. Mills Ave., Florida Hospital Orlando, Florida Hospital for Children, Harry P Leu Gardens. Amenities include: 2 pools, zen areas, spa room, bike lockers, poolside grills.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
53 Units Available
Bryn Mawr
Baber Park
5300 Lake Margaret Dr, Orlando, FL
Studio
$934
450 sqft
Waterfront apartment community with studio, one- and two-bedroom homes. Thoughtful design with large closets, laundry rooms and lots of sunlight. Enjoy activities on Lake George and beautiful views.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 09:30 PM
3 Units Available
Sanford Court Apartments
3291 S Sanford Ave, Sanford, FL
Studio
$875
Welcome to Sanford Court apartments in Sanford, FL. Rest easy knowing you will be in a great neighborhood with convenient access to all that Sanford has to offer.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
56 Units Available
Barrington at Mirror Lake
700 Post Lake Pl, Apopka, FL
Studio
$931
530 sqft
Just minutes from Mirror Lake. Ideal community for active residents with a volleyball court, tennis court, 24-hour gym, bike storage and playground. Recently renovated units feature hardwood floors, a fireplace and updated appliances.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
15 Units Available
Central Business District
55 WEST
55 West Church St, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,241
878 sqft
Close to I-4, Grand Bohemian Gallery, Orlando Police Department, Amway Center, Lake Eola, Lake Eola Park, Orlando County Library System, Downtown Orlando City Hall, Mad Cow Theatre. Amenities include: 24-hour doorman, resort-style pool with sundeck, spa, attached garage, downtown Orlando views.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
12 Units Available
Mariner's VIllage
Cornerstone
2409 S Conway Rd, Orlando, FL
Studio
$878
450 sqft
The Cornerstone features an array of floor plans with studio, one and two-bedroom options, plus unique loft-style townhomes.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
24 Units Available
Central Business District
Camden Orange Court
668 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,179
632 sqft
Minutes from I-4 and Lake Concord. Urban-style community with 9-foot ceilings, resort-like pool and media room. Luxury amenities include granite countertops, patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Oversized showers and tubs.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
36 Units Available
Central Business District
Central Station on Orange
480 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,198
534 sqft
Contemporary apartments have ice makers, garbage disposal and granite counters. Take advantage of in-unit laundry. The eco-friendly complex has car charging stations. Conveniently located near Interstate 4 and the LYNX Central Station.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 06:23 AM
6 Units Available
Southern Oaks
5900 Park Hamilton Blvd, Orlando, FL
Studio
$738
500 sqft
Welcome To Southern Oaks Apartments Southern Oaks Apartments is a Beautiful residential neighborhood surrounded by every imaginable community amenity available.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
26 Units Available
Central Business District
Camden North Quarter
777 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,399
650 sqft
Newly constructed. Units have granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and extra storage. Relax or socialize around fire pit and BBQ/grill. Pool, gym, yoga and clubhouse. Pet-friendly with dog park. Concierge service.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 07:42 AM
1 Unit Available
College Park
1514 Charlotte Lane
1514 Charlotte Lane, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,100
450 sqft
Adorable studio cottage behind a house on a dead end street. Water and lawn care included. Washer and dryer provided. Street parking. No pets. Call our showing hotline at 321-750-9401 to set up a viewing. Applications available at www.KWrentsOrlando.
1 of 6
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
College Park
1514 1/2 Charlotte Lane
1514 1/2 Charlotte Ln, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,100
450 sqft
Studio Apartment in College Park - Adorable studio cottage behind a house on a dead end street. Water and lawn care included. Washer and dryer provided. Street parking. No pets. Call our showing hotline at 321-750-9401 to set up a viewing.
1 of 3
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Mariner's VIllage
4700 Buggywhip Lane #101
4700 Buggy Whip Lane, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,400
Beautiful 2/2 now available!! - First Floor 2 bedroom and 2 bath condo in great location just South of Downtown Orlando. One car garage with electric opener. Community lakeside pool.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Colonial Town Center
825 MCCULLOUGH AVENUE
825 McCullough Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,255
502 sqft
NOW LEASING! Apply by SEPT 30 th and save up to $800. Urbon SMART Apartment's are setting a new standard for connected luxury lifestyles. We're conveniently located on the border of Baldwin Park & Audubon Park in beautiful Downtown Orlando.
Similar Pages
Fern Park 1 BedroomsFern Park 2 BedroomsFern Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFern Park 3 BedroomsFern Park Apartments with Balcony
Fern Park Apartments with GarageFern Park Apartments with GymFern Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFern Park Apartments with ParkingFern Park Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLHeathrow, FLWindermere, FLDeBary, FLMinneola, FLThe Villages, FLTitusville, FL