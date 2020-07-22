280 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Feather Sound, FL

Apartment List
1 of 39

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Feather Cove
14764 FEATHER COVE LANE
14764 Feather Cove Lane, Feather Sound, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1129 sqft
Welcome home to the amazing community of Feather Sound, Maintenance Free living in this Forest Ridge neighborhood! This renovated Villa features 2 beds,2 baths, with detached one care garage.
Results within 1 mile of Feather Sound
1 of 42

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
19 Units Available
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,480
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,624
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1376 sqft
Located just off of I-275. Apartment amenities include intrusion alarms, hardwood floors, soaking tubs, stainless steel appliances and screened-in patios or balconies. Community facilities for both residents and their pets. Detached and semi-attached garages available.
1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
17 Units Available
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,295
696 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,437
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1211 sqft
Unparalleled luxury nestled in Carillon Park, feels like a Mediterranean villa. Relaxing pool and outdoor gourmet kitchen among spectacular river views. Unique apartments offer crown molding, soaring ceilings and private garages.
1 of 6

Last updated July 21 at 08:07 PM
Contact for Availability
Melrose On The Bay
16321 Bolesta Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$862
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$927
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,288
1100 sqft
Tucked away on 34 acres of rustic terrain, Melrose on the Bay is the perfect place to call home. You will find the quaint solitude that you that you seek.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
5809 Crestmont St Apt B
5809 Crestmont Street, South Highpoint, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
952 sqft
Very nice 3/1 duplex in Clearwater. This home has been freshly painted inside and features ceramic tile throughout. The large kitchen has been upgrades and opens up into a large laundry room.

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Shady Lane
5163 Bay Isle Cir
5163 Bay Isle Circle, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2043 sqft
Beautiful 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, 2 story Townhome located in Bay Isle Landing. The master is located downstairs on the first floor and along with the half bath, all other bedrooms located Upstairs.
Results within 5 miles of Feather Sound
1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
36 Units Available
Bayside Arbors
2729 Seville Blvd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,136
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,654
1423 sqft
Mediterranean-style architecture, beautifully landscaped courtyards and fishing pier offering stunning bay views. Apartments contain upgraded kitchens with stainless steel appliances, double vanity sinks, and private balconies and patios. Quick access to Highway 19.
1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
39 Units Available
The Coves of Brighton Bay
10901 Brighton Bay Blvd NE, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1261 sqft
Bright, sunny apartments with washer/dryer connections, walk-in closets, private patios, and garages. Community has fitness center, business center, and pool. Located close to Gandy Blvd, Roosevelt Blvd, I-275, and Crosstown Expressway.
1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
8 Units Available
The Isles of Gateway
10600 4th St N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,103
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom apartments in a top-quality neighborhood. The pet-friendly complex features a pool, gym and business center. Tennis, volleyball and basketball courts. Lots of shops and restaurants off nearby Roosevelt Boulevard North.
1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
34 Units Available
Verandahs of Brighton Bay
10800 Brighton Bay Blvd NE, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,109
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,819
1342 sqft
Discover the finest apartments in St. Petersburg, Florida at The Verandahs of Brighton Bay.
1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
23 Units Available
Epic At Gateway Centre
3115 Grand Ave, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,599
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,667
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,913
1451 sqft
Beautiful kitchens have breakfast bars and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets provide plenty of storage space. The complex has a conference room and a game room. Near the Tampa Bay Automobile Museum.
1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:00 PM
22 Units Available
Gateway North
2681 Roosevelt Blvd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,229
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,089
1479 sqft
Conveniently located near restaurants and shopping, with local schools all less than four miles away. Enjoy well-appointed one- to three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchen, pendant lighting, granite counters. Resort-style pool and well-lit paths.
1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
88 Units Available
Alta Gateway
9505 49th Street N, Pinellas Park, FL
Studio
$1,367
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,279
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,843
1172 sqft
Alta Gateway
1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
73 Units Available
Imperial Cove
Bainbridge Bayside
19355 Us Highway 19 N, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,580
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,816
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,155
1432 sqft
Introducing Bainbridge Bayside, brand new apartments on Tampa Bay, featuring scene-stealing views, designer interiors, and a sophisticated amenity package rivaling that of a five-star resort.
1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
28 Units Available
West Port Colony
190 112th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1280 sqft
Residents enjoy this community's tennis court, pool, playground, and 24-hour gym. Units are equipped with fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups. Proximity to 4th Street and Highway 92 put shopping and entertainment within a short drive.
1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
40 Units Available
Solaris Key
2855 Gulf To Bay Blvd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,264
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Adjacent to Clearwater Mall, within walking distance of the Tampa Bay waterfront. Stylish one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with in-suite laundry facilities, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pool, volleyball court, 24-hour gym and clubhouse.
1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
11 Units Available
Genesis
530 Fairwood Ave, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,006
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Genesis has been transformed into a stunning, envy-inspiring apartment community where residents can be proud to call home.
1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
18 Units Available
Harlow at Gateway
509 77th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$939
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
950 sqft
Harlow at Gateway Apartments is happy to welcome you home! With stunning interiors, gorgeous surroundings, and luxurious fixtures, our apartments in St. Petersburg, FL, are perfect for anyone seeking a comfortable lifestyle in a suburban setting.
1 of 42

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
20 Units Available
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
960 sqft
Located in northern St. Petersburg close to downtown and Tampa. Units have patio/balcony, air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community has gym, tennis court, volleyball court and pool.
1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
11 Units Available
The Sands at Clearwater
2168 Druid Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,330
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1305 sqft
Apartments have in-unit washers and dryers, 9-foot ceilings and walk-in closets. Beautiful outdoor area features grills, saltwater swimming pool and jogging trails. Fitness center, clubhouse and cafe lounge.
1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
24 Units Available
Plantation Gardens
5501 110th Ave, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$974
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1238 sqft
Tucked into a wooded, 11-acre setting that makes life a relaxing experience, this complex offers a selection of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. Residents will enjoy the large living areas, updated kitchens, and more.
1 of 44

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
17 Units Available
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,260
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1231 sqft
This property's proximity to Highway 92 put the South Gandy channel, local crab shacks and discount shopping all within reach. Features include yoga studio, sauna, clubhouse and much more. Furnished units that feature hardwood flooring.
1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
12 Units Available
Villas at Gateway
2901 Gandy Blvd, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,281
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy commuting via Gandy Boulevard. Apartments have washer/dryer hookup, and the complex offers on-site laundry facilities. Fully equipped kitchen with a dishwasher, garbage disposal and granite counters.
1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
18 Units Available
Bay Cove
19135 US-19 N, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,452
1236 sqft
Conveniently located close to Caladesi Island Beach, St. Petersburg/Clearwater Airports, and shopping and dining. Peaceful community with three outdoor pools, 24/7 fitness center and beautiful views. Pet-friendly!
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Feather Sound, FL

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Feather Sound should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Feather Sound may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Feather Sound. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

