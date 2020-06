Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

New paint and Carpet in duplex in Northeast Pensacola located off Jernigan Rd. between Olive Rd. and Nine Mile Rd. Convenient to University Of West Florida, hospitals, shopping and more. Bigger than average living area. Kitchen features fridge and stove as well as w/d hookups. Spacious bedrooms and bathroom. Big open fenced in backyard! This property is pet-friendly with owner approval and $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet. (Aggressive breed dogs will not be considered.) Home is vacant and ready for move in NOW!