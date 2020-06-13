718 FORGOTTEN CREEK LN

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Great location in Northeast Pensacola with easy access to I-10. This newer construction brick front home is totally electric. With 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms there is plenty of room for everyone. The large master bedroom has an ensuite with double vanities, walk in closet, private water closet and garden tub/ shower. This home has inside laundry with a washer and dryer included. The open kitchen features granite counter tops with a large island and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen overlooks into the dining and living areas that have vaulted ceilings creating a feeling of even more space. Right off the dining area is a covered porch leading out into a large privacy fenced back yard. This home does not allow pets.Property is currently occupied and will available for move in July 22, 2020!