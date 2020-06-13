All apartments in Ensley
Find more places like 718 FORGOTTEN CREEK LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ensley, FL
/
718 FORGOTTEN CREEK LN
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

718 FORGOTTEN CREEK LN

718 Forgotten Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ensley
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

718 Forgotten Creek Lane, Ensley, FL 32514
Lost Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great location in Northeast Pensacola with easy access to I-10. This newer construction brick front home is totally electric. With 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms there is plenty of room for everyone. The large master bedroom has an ensuite with double vanities, walk in closet, private water closet and garden tub/ shower. This home has inside laundry with a washer and dryer included. The open kitchen features granite counter tops with a large island and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen overlooks into the dining and living areas that have vaulted ceilings creating a feeling of even more space. Right off the dining area is a covered porch leading out into a large privacy fenced back yard. This home does not allow pets.Property is currently occupied and will available for move in July 22, 2020!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 718 FORGOTTEN CREEK LN have any available units?
718 FORGOTTEN CREEK LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ensley, FL.
What amenities does 718 FORGOTTEN CREEK LN have?
Some of 718 FORGOTTEN CREEK LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 718 FORGOTTEN CREEK LN currently offering any rent specials?
718 FORGOTTEN CREEK LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 718 FORGOTTEN CREEK LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 718 FORGOTTEN CREEK LN is pet friendly.
Does 718 FORGOTTEN CREEK LN offer parking?
Yes, 718 FORGOTTEN CREEK LN does offer parking.
Does 718 FORGOTTEN CREEK LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 718 FORGOTTEN CREEK LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 718 FORGOTTEN CREEK LN have a pool?
No, 718 FORGOTTEN CREEK LN does not have a pool.
Does 718 FORGOTTEN CREEK LN have accessible units?
No, 718 FORGOTTEN CREEK LN does not have accessible units.
Does 718 FORGOTTEN CREEK LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 718 FORGOTTEN CREEK LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 718 FORGOTTEN CREEK LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 718 FORGOTTEN CREEK LN does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Apartments
8800 Pine Forest Rd
Ensley, FL 32534

Similar Pages

Ensley 1 BedroomsEnsley 2 Bedrooms
Ensley 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEnsley Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Ensley Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mobile, ALPensacola, FLDaphne, ALDestin, FLFerry Pass, FLNavarre, FLFairhope, ALFoley, ALGulf Shores, AL
Spanish Fort, ALFort Walton Beach, FLBellview, FLWarrington, FLBrent, FLPace, FLMilton, FLWest Pensacola, FLValparaiso, FL
Wright, FLBagdad, FLGonzalez, FLNiceville, FLMary Esther, FLCrestview, FLPoint Baker, FLMyrtle Grove, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bishop State Community CollegeUniversity of South Alabama
Spring Hill CollegeThe University of West Florida
Pensacola State College