100 MT PILOT ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

BEAUTIFUL Custom home in Desirable Milestone Subdivision! ***INTERIOR FEATURES: Living Room features Hardwood Floors, Custom Gas Fireplace (Not Functional) ~ Formal Dining Room ~ Fully equipped Kitchen with Quartz Countertops, High End Stainless Steal Appliances and Breakfast Nook along with Breakfast Bar ~ Master Bedroom also has Hardwood Floors, Master Bathroom with 3 Closets, Double Vanity with Granite Countertops and Custom Tile Walk-In Shower ~ Split Floorplan ~ 3 Guest Bedrooms and 2 Guest Bathrooms (both with Granite) ~ Laundry Room includes Washer / Dryer (as-is) ~ Heated and cooled Florida Room ***EXTERIOR FEATURES: HUGE covered Front Porch ~ Fully Fenced Backyard (yard maintenance included in rent) ~ Long Driveway and 2 Car Garage provides ample parking ~ Security System for tenant to activate **** Please verify all features and dimensions prior to applying or placing a deposit on the home if there are specific items that are important to you *** All of our homes are in very good condition and clean – please give us an opportunity to show you excellent customer service!