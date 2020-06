Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Gorgeous Home Winter Haven 3 Bed / 2 bath - Lovely 3 Bedroom House For Rent



Spacious / Airy and Ready for Move In

Large Open Backyard



Modern Kitchen Oversees Large Living Room Area



3 Large Bedrooms



Please Txt Leasing Agent 305-951-4494 For Viewing Times.



Standard Application Process will apply. We do not accept Tenants with evictions.



Good Referenced Rental History is required, including income totaling a minimum of three times the rent.



Security Deposit and First Month's Rent for Move In.



No Animals at this property.



Apply Online At www.primepropertymanagementllc.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2390551)