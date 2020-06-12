Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:49 AM

21 Apartments for rent in Dunnellon, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest...

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
20795 RIVER DR DUNNELLON
20795 River Drive, Dunnellon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
937 sqft
ENJOY A LITTLE PIECE OF HISTORY 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH - LOVELY RENOVATED BEAUTY IN THE HISTORIC DISTRICT OF DUNNELLON. STEP BACK IN TIME & ENJOY ALL THE HISTORY THIS HOME HAS TO OFFER.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
20800 River Dr. Unit A-11
20800 River Drive, Dunnellon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
580 sqft
Fully Furnished, Turnkey Waterfront 1 bedroom 1 bath Riverfront Condo - Updated 1 bedroom 1 bath fully furnished, turn-key condo with a beautiful view of the Withlacoochee River. Nice corner Unit.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
20814 W PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE
20814 West Pennsylvania Avenue, Dunnellon, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
320 sqft
Cute cottage with screened in front porch, all utilities included to include basic cable. Annual lease, 1 and last months rent due at signing.

1 of 19

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
19434 St. George Drive
19434 Saint George Drive, Dunnellon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1071 sqft
DUNNNELLON OAKS - 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH 1 CAR GARAGE - CONVENIENTLY LOCATED-IN DUNNELLON HILLS CLOSE TO THE BALL FIELD. SCREENED IN PATIO, & SPLIT BEDROOM PLAN. WALK IN CLOSET IN MASTER BEDROOM WITH CLOSET ORGANIZER.
Results within 5 miles of Dunnellon

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4261 E SCOTT LN
4261 East Scott Lane, Citrus County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1344 sqft
2-Story Home with Large 2nd Floor Porch With River Access - Cute Rustic 2 Bedroom, One-Bath 2-Story "Tree House" close to a community boat ramp on the Withlacoochee River.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1586 W Lavender Ln
1586 West Lavender Lane, Citrus Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2630 sqft
HUGE 4/2.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
22976 SW 117TH PLACE RD
22976 Southwest 117th Place Road, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1027 sqft
Turnkey - Waterfront Nicely Furnished 2/1.5 "A" Frame with Dock and optional hot-tub - This Unique Turnkey "A" Frame with a wonderful boardwalk and dock on the Withlacoochee River is just $1600.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
8987 N Santos Drive
8987 North Santos Drive, Citrus Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1440 sqft
UNFURNISHED LONG TERM RENTAL AVAILABLE: NOW 2/2/1 for rent in Citrus Springs. Tile floors in all common areas. Screened in back porch. Quiet street.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
9423 N Travis Drive
9423 N Travis Dr, Citrus Springs, FL
Studio
$1,100
Beautiful 2019 built home in a nice quiet neighborhood. Close to schools, shopping and great out doors activities. The cities of Dunnellon, Crystal River, Inverness and Ocala are an easy drive.
Results within 10 miles of Dunnellon

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
15375 SW 38th Street
15375 Southwest 38th Street Road, Marion County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1713 sqft
15375 SW 38th Street Available 06/30/20 NEWER HOME IN COUNTRY SETTING - Newer Home in a country setting. 3 bedroom 2 baths split bedroom plan with an eat-in kitchen, large pantry, & inside laundry room with utility sink. Enclosed screened in patio.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
195 East Hartford Street #7 Unit 2B - 1
195 E Hartford St, Citrus Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1320 sqft
Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath townhome with a carport. All you need are your clothes and toothbrush.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
9768 SW 95th LOOP
9768 Southwest 95th Loop, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1855 sqft
If you are looking for elegant, upscale living in a rental home THIS home is for you as it features upgrades galore & it's only a few years old.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
10842 SW 91ST TERRACE
10842 Southwest 91st Terrace, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1100 sqft
Great location close to shopping and medical facilities. 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage home with enclosed Florida Room.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
8850 SW 97TH STREET
8850 Southwest 97th Street, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1541 sqft
Sought after Bostonian villa in On Top of the World fully furnished. Pack your clothes and move in. You won't be cramped in this villa with large closets, huge kitchen, lanai under separate AC and back patio to grill on.

1 of 31

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
30 W Ipswich Ln
30 W Ipswich Ln, Citrus Hills, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
This house has no mortgage on it. The price is firm. Luxurious Home in HAMPTON HILLS IN CITRUS HILLS Golf & Country Club Community-with 3 on-site Golf Courses. This Gorgeous Home features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Office or 4th BR.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
3141 N BARTON CREEK CIRCLE
3141 North Barton Creek Circle, Black Diamond, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1806 sqft
BLACK DIAMOND RANCH, Secured entry community that has breathtaking views nd quiet neighbors. This 3/2/2 Split, FURNISHED home is ready for immediate occupancy.

1 of 22

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
250 W Goldentuft Court
250 West Golden Tuft Court, Beverly Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1163 sqft
Really nice large 2 bedroom / 2 bath pool home. Home features nice screened patio on front of home. 1 car garage with pull down screen and power door opener. Living room and a Florida room.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
6754 N CAPRI LOOP
6754 North Capri Loop, Hernando, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1152 sqft
Welcome home! Roomy 3 bedroom mobile on a large corner lot. UPDATED INSIDE! Nice updated vinyl flooring throughout. Nice sized kitchen with plenty of storage space throughout. Master suite with an attached back.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
9529 SW 90TH STREET
9529 Southwest 90th Street, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1700 sqft
This free-standing home offers tons of living area to relax in - including a living room AND a family room, a formal dining room AND a breakfast nook, a roomy kitchen, an indoor laundry room, and 2 spacious bedrooms laid out in a split-bedroom floor

1 of 16

Last updated February 20 at 09:51pm
1 Unit Available
21234 SW RAINTREE STREET
21234 Southwest Raintree Street, Marion County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1102 sqft
This newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath is the perfect place to call home. No Pets. New carpet and vinyl flooring throughout the home which offers an open floor plan. Lighted his and her closets. Large pantry.

1 of 12

Last updated March 20 at 05:30am
1 Unit Available
256 W Valerian Place
256 West Valerian Place, Beverly Hills, FL
Studio
$925
A Great Place to Call Home** 2 Bedroom 1.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Dunnellon, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Dunnellon renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

