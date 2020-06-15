All apartments in Dunnellon
Find more places like 20800 River Dr. Unit A-11.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dunnellon, FL
/
20800 River Dr. Unit A-11
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

20800 River Dr. Unit A-11

20800 River Drive · (352) 804-6574
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dunnellon
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

20800 River Drive, Dunnellon, FL 34431

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 20800 River Dr. Unit A-11 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 480 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Fully Furnished, Turnkey Waterfront 1 bedroom 1 bath Riverfront Condo - Updated 1 bedroom 1 bath fully furnished, turn-key condo with a beautiful view of the Withlacoochee River. Nice corner Unit. Relax & enjoy the river view from your screened-in patio. The unit features a tiled living area, updated cabinets, and counter-tops with glass- tile backsplash. Heated-Pool & hot tub, laundry facility, and BBQ grills located on-site in a park-like setting. Located within walking distance to several restaurants, small shops, and all the festivals in the Dunnellon Historic District. Includes all utilities and garbage pickup. It's a short commute to Ocala or Crystal River and a small pet is OK with a 350 non-refundable pet fee. This turnkey unit is available seasonally (3-month minimum) or annually. Call our Property Managers Roland DuQuette or Becki Gamble (352 804-6574) for more info or to schedule a viewing.

(RLNE2797901)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20800 River Dr. Unit A-11 have any available units?
20800 River Dr. Unit A-11 has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20800 River Dr. Unit A-11 have?
Some of 20800 River Dr. Unit A-11's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20800 River Dr. Unit A-11 currently offering any rent specials?
20800 River Dr. Unit A-11 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20800 River Dr. Unit A-11 pet-friendly?
Yes, 20800 River Dr. Unit A-11 is pet friendly.
Does 20800 River Dr. Unit A-11 offer parking?
No, 20800 River Dr. Unit A-11 does not offer parking.
Does 20800 River Dr. Unit A-11 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20800 River Dr. Unit A-11 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20800 River Dr. Unit A-11 have a pool?
Yes, 20800 River Dr. Unit A-11 has a pool.
Does 20800 River Dr. Unit A-11 have accessible units?
No, 20800 River Dr. Unit A-11 does not have accessible units.
Does 20800 River Dr. Unit A-11 have units with dishwashers?
No, 20800 River Dr. Unit A-11 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20800 River Dr. Unit A-11 have units with air conditioning?
No, 20800 River Dr. Unit A-11 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 20800 River Dr. Unit A-11?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Dunnellon 2 BedroomsDunnellon Apartments with Balcony
Dunnellon Apartments with GarageDunnellon Apartments with Pool
Dunnellon Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLOcala, FLSpring Hill, FLLady Lake, FLLeesburg, FLBrooksville, FLHudson, FLDade City, FLBrookridge, FL
North Weeki Wachee, FLPine Ridge, FLThe Villages, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FLEustis, FLHomosassa, FLInverness, FLBeverly Hills, FL
Groveland, FLSouth Brooksville, FLCrystal River, FLSilver Springs Shores, FLBayonet Point, FLMeadow Oaks, FLCitrus Hills, FLCitrus Springs, FLTavares, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Central FloridaLake-Sumter State College
University of Florida
Santa Fe College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity