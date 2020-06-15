20800 River Dr. Unit A-11

Amenities

Fully Furnished, Turnkey Waterfront 1 bedroom 1 bath Riverfront Condo - Updated 1 bedroom 1 bath fully furnished, turn-key condo with a beautiful view of the Withlacoochee River. Nice corner Unit. Relax & enjoy the river view from your screened-in patio. The unit features a tiled living area, updated cabinets, and counter-tops with glass- tile backsplash. Heated-Pool & hot tub, laundry facility, and BBQ grills located on-site in a park-like setting. Located within walking distance to several restaurants, small shops, and all the festivals in the Dunnellon Historic District. Includes all utilities and garbage pickup. It's a short commute to Ocala or Crystal River and a small pet is OK with a 350 non-refundable pet fee. This turnkey unit is available seasonally (3-month minimum) or annually. Call our Property Managers Roland DuQuette or Becki Gamble (352 804-6574) for more info or to schedule a viewing.



(RLNE2797901)