Apartment List
/
FL
/
destin
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:12 AM

80 Apartments for rent in Destin, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
The Preserve at Henderson Beach
4131 Commons Dr W, Destin, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,345
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,706
1111 sqft
Resort-style living in the heart of the city. Outstanding amenities including hardwood floors, modern stainless steel appliances and large floor plans. On-site pool, internet cafe, coffee bar and 24-hour fitness center. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:06am
$
9 Units Available
Legacy on the Bay
251 Vinings Way Blvd, Destin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,287
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our leasing office has gone virtual. As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation has evolved, we have made changes to our business practices based on the latest public health recommendations. Our management office will remain open to serve our residents.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 01:01am
28 Units Available
Venue Emerald Coast
4211 Commons Dr W, Destin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,149
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,729
1568 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartments in Destin boast spacious floor plans, a saltwater pool and an outdoor kitchen. Within walking distance of a range of shopping and dining options.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 01:10am
18 Units Available
Sea Glass
4320 Commons Dr, Destin, FL
Studio
$1,187
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,528
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,651
1080 sqft
Our leasing office has gone virtual. As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation has evolved, we have made changes to our business practices based on the latest public health recommendations. Our management office will remain open to serve our residents.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Downtown Destin
1 Unit Available
150 Bent Arrow Drive
150 Bent Arrow Drive, Destin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1357 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fabulous end unit right next to the pool, a fenced yard, and covered porch....

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
315 Sailfish Circle
315 Sailfish Circle, Destin, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1722 sqft
This 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home is located in the heart of Destin. The in-ground pool is located in the privately fenced in back yard. There is a covered patio, and freshly landscaped back yard is a great place for entertaining.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
3822 Indigo Circle
3822 Indigo Circle, Destin, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2027 sqft
Executive Home in the heart of Destin! This home boasts a NEW custom kitchen complete with custom cabinets, stainless appliances, granite countertops and tile backsplash.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Destin
1 Unit Available
399 Twin Lakes Ln #407
399 Twin Lakes Lane, Destin, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1560 sqft
Adorable 3B/2.5B Unfurnished TownHome located in Twin Lake Neighborhood available for long term! - This is a beautiful end unit Town home located in the quiet Twin Lakes neighborhood.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
The Palms of Destin
4203 Indian Bayou Trail, Destin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1175 sqft
READ DESCRIPTION before inquire ****UNIT WILL BE AVAILABLE August 2020 to February 2021. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath It is offered Furnished. This condo has 1 king bed and 1 junior suite. The unit comes with many of the amenities offered at The Palms.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
995 Airport Rd. #25
995 Airport Road, Destin, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2200 sqft
Luxury Three Bedroom in the Heart of Destin- close to beaches, shopping, and food. It is beautifully appointed with upgraded wood cabinetry, granite throughout, and stainless appliances.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
404 Ridgewood Circle
404 Ridge Wood Cir, Destin, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1789 sqft
Walk to the Destin Harbor! Three bedrooms, two-bath home in the heart of Destin close to the bridge, and within walking distance to dining, boats, and harbor shops. Call to view. No smokers, no pets, please.
Results within 1 mile of Destin

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
115 Secret Harbor Drive
115 Secret Harbor Drive, Miramar Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2000 sqft
115 Secret Harbor Drive Available 06/22/20 Spacious Home In Miramar Beach with Deeded Beach Access - The beach is calling! This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home offers a 2 car garage and plenty of flexible living space.

1 of 50

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
314 Wimico Circle
314 Wimico Circle, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1799 sqft
Beautifully Renovated Home in the Gated Community of Emerald Lakes - 1ST MONTH FREE! This stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features a 2 car garage and beautiful renovations nestled in the gated community of Emerald Lakes.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4010 Dancing Cloud Court Unit 405
4010 Dancing Cloud Court, Okaloosa County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1090 sqft
4010 Dancing Cloud Court Unit 405 Available 06/18/20 Spacious 2B/2B Unfurnished Condo near Beach in the Heart of Destin! - Third floor unit with all tile flooring. Private patio with large outside storage closet.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
4070 Dancing Cloud Court, Unit 171
4070 Dancing Cloud Court, Okaloosa County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This first floor condo is in a prime spot 1 bedroom 1 bathroom is centrally located in the heart of Destin. It is conveniently located close to the fitness center, mail boxes, pool and the clubhouse.

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
4700 AMHURST CIR
4700 Amhurst Circle, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1797 sqft
This adorable home located in Calusa Bay has 3 bedrooms, each with it's own en-suite full bathroom and walk-in closet, plus an extra half bath downstairs on the main level.

1 of 26

Last updated April 15 at 09:23am
1 Unit Available
62 Secret Harbor Drive
62 Secret Harbor Drive, Miramar Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1653 sqft
4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1653 sqft home, with private backyard POOL in a Gated Community. Short distance to Community's Private Beach. Open Floor Plan has Tile floors throughout & Vaulted Ceilings in Living/Dining Areas & Kitchen.

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
4100 Dancing Cloud Court Unit 283
4100 Dancing Cloud Court, Okaloosa County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1015 sqft
4100 Dancing Cloud Court Unit 283 Available 04/10/20 Cozy 2B/2B Unfurnished Condo near Beach in the Heart of Destin! - Third floor unit with carpet & linoleum flooring. Private balcony with large outside storage closet.

1 of 10

Last updated December 28 at 08:57pm
1 Unit Available
227 Inverrary Drive
227 Inverrary Drive, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1840 sqft
**This home is only available for 6 months**Unfurnished, Mediterranean - style home for rent! Located in the beautiful Calusa Bay subdivision, this home features an open living / dining area with travertine tile flooring and crown molding throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Destin

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
329 L'Atrium Circle
329 L'atrium Drive, Miramar Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1950 sqft
Property is listed for sale and seller will also finance for three years :-) see MLS number 828661

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
308 N Holiday Road
308 North Holiday Road, Miramar Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1622 sqft
Almost new tenant backed out and ready for you to call this home. Great home that is only 7 years young. Granite in all the bathrooms, hardwood floors throughout, seamless glass shower finished off with amazing tile features.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
72 Vantage Point
72 Vantage Pt, Miramar Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1900 sqft
Beautiful 3 story townhome. Come see what all a Resort Community has to offer.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
75 Alex Court
75 Alex Court, Miramar Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1468 sqft
Beautiful Well Maintained Home With 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths & 2 Car Garage Near The End Of The Cul-De-Sac. Features Include: Open Floor Plan, Wood & Tile Floors Through Out, Living Room With Vaulted Ceilings & A Great Dining Space.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
129 Long Lake Drive
129 Long Lake Drive, Miramar Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1603 sqft
Wonderful 3 bedroom home on the lake! All ceramic tile in living areas, great open floor plan. This home is in the heart of Destin/Miramar Beach close to shopping, beach and restaurants.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Destin, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Destin renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Destin 1 BedroomsDestin 2 BedroomsDestin 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDestin 3 BedroomsDestin Apartments with Balcony
Destin Apartments with GarageDestin Apartments with GymDestin Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDestin Apartments with ParkingDestin Apartments with Pool
Destin Apartments with Washer-DryerDestin Cheap PlacesDestin Dog Friendly ApartmentsDestin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pensacola, FLPanama City, FLPanama City Beach, FLFerry Pass, FLNavarre, FLEnsley, FLFort Walton Beach, FLUpper Grand Lagoon, FL
Miramar Beach, FLLaguna Beach, FLWarrington, FLBrent, FLPace, FLMilton, FLWest Pensacola, FLValparaiso, FL
Wright, FLBagdad, FLLower Grand Lagoon, FLNiceville, FLMary Esther, FLCrestview, FLPoint Baker, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Destin

Apartments Near Colleges

Gulf Coast State CollegeThe University of West Florida
Pensacola State College