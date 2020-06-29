All apartments in Destin
Find more places like 150 Bent Arrow Drive Unit 48.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Destin, FL
/
150 Bent Arrow Drive Unit 48
Last updated July 9 2020 at 1:03 AM

150 Bent Arrow Drive Unit 48

150 Bent Arrow Drive · (850) 331-2323
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Destin
See all
Downtown Destin
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

150 Bent Arrow Drive, Destin, FL 32541
Downtown Destin

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1440 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Available 07/15/2020.......Located in the heart of Destin. Easy access to beaches, bases, and shopping. Great end unit featuring 3.2 floor plan. Large living areas. Spacious bedrooms are upstairs with carpet in the bedrooms. Plenty of counter and cabinet space in the kitchen. Nice back patio and small yard for outdoor entertaining. Neutral paint , 1 car garage, washer and dryer hookups and plenty of room. Community pool. No inside smoking. No pets allowed. This is a must see for location and price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 Bent Arrow Drive Unit 48 have any available units?
150 Bent Arrow Drive Unit 48 has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 150 Bent Arrow Drive Unit 48 have?
Some of 150 Bent Arrow Drive Unit 48's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 Bent Arrow Drive Unit 48 currently offering any rent specials?
150 Bent Arrow Drive Unit 48 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 Bent Arrow Drive Unit 48 pet-friendly?
No, 150 Bent Arrow Drive Unit 48 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Destin.
Does 150 Bent Arrow Drive Unit 48 offer parking?
Yes, 150 Bent Arrow Drive Unit 48 offers parking.
Does 150 Bent Arrow Drive Unit 48 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 150 Bent Arrow Drive Unit 48 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 Bent Arrow Drive Unit 48 have a pool?
Yes, 150 Bent Arrow Drive Unit 48 has a pool.
Does 150 Bent Arrow Drive Unit 48 have accessible units?
No, 150 Bent Arrow Drive Unit 48 does not have accessible units.
Does 150 Bent Arrow Drive Unit 48 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 150 Bent Arrow Drive Unit 48 has units with dishwashers.
Does 150 Bent Arrow Drive Unit 48 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 150 Bent Arrow Drive Unit 48 has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 150 Bent Arrow Drive Unit 48?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Vintage Destin
2004 98 Palms Blvd
Destin, FL 32541
Legacy on the Bay
251 Vinings Way Blvd
Destin, FL 32541
Venue Emerald Coast
4211 Commons Dr W
Destin, FL 32541
The Preserve at Henderson Beach
4131 Commons Dr W
Destin, FL 32541
Sea Glass
4320 Commons Dr
Destin, FL 32541

Similar Pages

Destin 1 BedroomsDestin 2 Bedrooms
Destin 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDestin Apartments with Gyms
Destin Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pensacola, FLPanama City, FLPanama City Beach, FLFerry Pass, FLNavarre, FLCrestview, FLEnsley, FL
Fort Walton Beach, FLMiramar Beach, FLLaguna Beach, FLBrent, FLValparaiso, FLLake Lorraine, FLWest Pensacola, FL
Wright, FLLower Grand Lagoon, FLMilton, FLNiceville, FLPace, FLUpper Grand Lagoon, FLWarrington, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Destin

Apartments Near Colleges

Gulf Coast State CollegeThe University of West Florida
Pensacola State College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity