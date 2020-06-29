150 Bent Arrow Drive Unit 48

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Available 07/15/2020.......Located in the heart of Destin. Easy access to beaches, bases, and shopping. Great end unit featuring 3.2 floor plan. Large living areas. Spacious bedrooms are upstairs with carpet in the bedrooms. Plenty of counter and cabinet space in the kitchen. Nice back patio and small yard for outdoor entertaining. Neutral paint , 1 car garage, washer and dryer hookups and plenty of room. Community pool. No inside smoking. No pets allowed. This is a must see for location and price.