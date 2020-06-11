18 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Crystal River, FL

/
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
30 SE Valare Ln Apt 202C
30 SE Valare Ln, Crystal River, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1060 sqft
2/2 on the water , GREAT location If you have any questions please give us a call . Fully Furnished and Kayaks to used . 2 bed 2 bath apartment
Results within 1 mile of Crystal River
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
485 N Briarcreek Pt
485 North Briar Creek Point, Citrus County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
950 sqft
Light & bright 2 bed, 2 bath duplex. Lots of tile flooring, inside laundry and fenced back yard. Located on a quiet dead end street. Window units for AC and heat.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
3904 N Calusa Point
3904 North Calusa Point, Citrus County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1560 sqft
Waterfront get-a-way home in Crystal River includes two bedrooms & two bathrooms. Home comes fully furnished, includes cable/wifi, kayaks & bicycles! This is in an excellent location with deep water & direct access to the Gulf of Mexico.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
9474 W Green Bay Lane
9474 West Green Bay Lane, Citrus County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1440 sqft
This is a 2/2.5 bath townhome situated in Crystal River close to town. Inside features newer flooring in the living room, large living & kitchen space. The upstairs bedrooms are very spacious.
Results within 5 miles of Crystal River
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
4401 S CAPECOVE LOOP
4401 South Capecove Loop, Homosassa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1120 sqft
This Homosassa get a way is a slice of heaven - Available for rent on a monthly or weekly basis. The weekly rate is $1000.00 per week. Located on the beautiful Homosassa River. Watch the manatee and dolphin right at the front door.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
1 Unit Available
11499 West Bayshore Drive - 108
11499 West Bayshore Drive, Citrus County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1584 sqft
LONG TERM RENTAL | Quiet Community includes a heated community pool and tennis courts. Group events, Boat dock, Launch and Beach within a few miles. Lots of local places to put your Kayak in and explore the rivers, see the manatees.
Results within 10 miles of Crystal River
1 of 16
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
1566 W Sweet Oaks Ct
1566 W Sweet Oaks Ct, Pine Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1353 sqft
Beautiful Citrus Hills Town House - Property Id: 233890 If interested please SEND TEXT OR CALL 352-270-5011 Having issues with emails The Townhouse comes furnished If needed no extra charge BRENTWOOD OF CITRUS HILLS 2 BEDROOM, 2 1/2 BATH, 1 CAR
1 of 9
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
10332 N Burgandy Pt.
10332 North Burgundy Point, Citrus County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1552 sqft
2 BEDROOM 2 BATH 2 CAR GARAGE OVER AN ACRE LAKE ROUSSEAU AREA - 1552 Square feet, 2 bedroom 2 bath home in the Desirable Lake Rousseau Country Estates Area-Zoned for Citrus County Schools...
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
1 Unit Available
195 East Hartford Street #7 Unit 2B - 1
195 E Hartford St, Citrus Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1320 sqft
Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath townhome with a carport. All you need are your clothes and toothbrush.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
1 Unit Available
1990 N. Rosehue Path
1990 N Rose Hue Path, Citrus Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1780 sqft
Beautiful Fully Furnished Pool Home 2 Bedroom + Den 2 Bath 2 Car Garage located in Terra Vista of Citrus Hills. Built in 2016 with many upgrades, this warm and friendly home will make the perfect stay in a Wonderful Community!
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
8987 N Santos Drive
8987 North Santos Drive, Citrus Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1440 sqft
UNFURNISHED LONG TERM RENTAL AVAILABLE: NOW 2/2/1 for rent in Citrus Springs. Tile floors in all common areas. Screened in back porch. Quiet street.
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
1679 W Spring Meadow Loop
1679 Spring Meadow Loop, Pine Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1663 sqft
DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS FURNISHED RENTAL!! ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!! $160.00 cap on electric & $75.00 cap on Water/Sewer!! Florida living at its BEST! This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 1 car garage town home is located in Brentwood of Citrus Hills.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
1853 W Caroline Path
1853 West Caroline Path, Pine Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1607 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW - This unfurnished 2 bedroom / 2 bath / 2 car garage Villa is located in Brentwood.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
219 S Davis Street
219 South Davis Street, Beverly Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1184 sqft
ONG TERM RENTAL - NO SMOKING AND NO PETS. This furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath, single car garage house is located in Beverly Hills just minutes from the local park, library and the shopping centers.
1 of 22
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
250 W Goldentuft Court
250 West Golden Tuft Court, Beverly Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1163 sqft
Really nice large 2 bedroom / 2 bath pool home. Home features nice screened patio on front of home. 1 car garage with pull down screen and power door opener. Living room and a Florida room.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
836 W Silver Meadow Loop
836 West Silver Meadow Loop, Citrus Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1499 sqft
AVAILABLE APRIL 1,2020!!! FURNISHED RENTAL IN TERRA VISTA!! DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS 2 BEDROOM PLUS DEN! Bright and open home with maple cabinetry, tile through out living areas, hardwood floors in den and bedrooms, natural lighting.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
385 E Hartford Street
385 East Hartford Street, Citrus Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
990 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW!! NO PETS NO SMOKING GREENBRIAR CONDOMINIUM available for 1 year or more. 2 bedroom/2 bath maintenance free condo with a carport located in the heart of Citrus Hills.
1 of 1
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
11922 W Waterway Drive
11922 West Waterway Drive, Homosassa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1132 sqft
Updated waterfront home located in Riverhaven Village. This 1866 sf, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage, comes fully furnished. Sit on your screened porch and watch the manatee, kayaks, and boats travel down the Grand Canal.
