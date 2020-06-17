956 NE 8th Avenue

Amenities

This is a 2/1 apartment located in Crystal River & it is ready for immediate occupancy. Inside features excellent new renovations done in March of 2020. The entire home has all new paint & laminate flooring throughout each room. There is also new cabinets/countertops in both the kitchen & bath. The bathroom includes a nice double sink in the vanity. Rents for $850.00 per month. Move in requirements: First, last & security, credit/background check on each adult 18 & older, $50 application fee per adult. Pets are subject to approval & if approved there is a pet fee.