Crystal River, FL
956 NE 8th Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

956 NE 8th Avenue

956 Northeast 8th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

956 Northeast 8th Avenue, Crystal River, FL 34428

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
This is a 2/1 apartment located in Crystal River & it is ready for immediate occupancy. Inside features excellent new renovations done in March of 2020. The entire home has all new paint & laminate flooring throughout each room. There is also new cabinets/countertops in both the kitchen & bath. The bathroom includes a nice double sink in the vanity. Rents for $850.00 per month. Move in requirements: First, last & security, credit/background check on each adult 18 & older, $50 application fee per adult. Pets are subject to approval & if approved there is a pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 956 NE 8th Avenue have any available units?
956 NE 8th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crystal River, FL.
What amenities does 956 NE 8th Avenue have?
Some of 956 NE 8th Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 956 NE 8th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
956 NE 8th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 956 NE 8th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 956 NE 8th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 956 NE 8th Avenue offer parking?
No, 956 NE 8th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 956 NE 8th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 956 NE 8th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 956 NE 8th Avenue have a pool?
No, 956 NE 8th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 956 NE 8th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 956 NE 8th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 956 NE 8th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 956 NE 8th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 956 NE 8th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 956 NE 8th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
