Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath house located in the heart of Crystal River. Be close to all the happenings of Downtown Crystal River. This cottage style home features a large kitchen with tons of cabinets! Large living room to relax or entertain. 2 large bedrooms with a full bath in between. Ship lapped walls give this home so much charm! Laundryroom/ mudroom on back of the house with door to the backyard. First last and security due at move in. 1 year lease. Furniture is available for purchase.