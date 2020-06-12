/
3 bedroom apartments
30 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Crestview, FL
Bel Aire Terrace
100 Bel Aire Dr, Crestview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
150 sqft
Resort-style living. Community pool and clubhouse. Tenants have access to private dog park. Apartments feature high ceilings, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry. Air conditioning. Easy access to I-10.
602 Northview Drive
602 Northview Drive, Crestview, FL
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 602 Northview Drive in Crestview. View photos, descriptions and more!
379 Crooked Pine Trail
379 Crooked Pine Trail, Crestview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1356 sqft
379 Crooked Pine Trail Available 07/01/20 3/2.5 Town Home With Easy Access To Bases, Beaches, & Shopping. Pet Friendly With Fenced Back Yard. - Available NOW and Move In Ready.......3/2.5 Town home with easy access to bases, beaches, & shopping.
552 Brock Ave
552 Brock Ave, Crestview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1175 sqft
DUPLEX - CHECK OUT THIS DUPLEX, UNIT IS APPROX. 1,175 SQFT WITH 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHS, WALK IN CLOSET IN THE MASTER BEDROOM AND A KITCHENETTE. UNIT HAS A UTILITY ROOM WITH WASHER/DRYER HOOK UPS.
310 Peoria Blvd
310 Peoria Boulevard, Crestview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2005 sqft
South of I-10! - Great location south of I-10 off of Antioch Road. This 3 bedroom, 2.
737 Widgeon Way
737 Widgeon Way, Crestview, FL
737 Widgeon Way Available 07/01/20 Like-New Home in Redstone Commons of South Crestview - This stunning 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home offers multiple bonus spaces, a 2 car garage and privacy-fenced backyard.
1211 Walter Avenue
1211 Walter Avenue, Crestview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1448 sqft
Nice move in ready town home centrally located in Crestview. Covered front entrance. Newly painted interior! Roof, water heater, refrigerator & dishwasher are all fairly new.
Countryview Estates
1297 Jefferyscot Drive
1297 Jefferyscot Drive, Crestview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1638 sqft
Available 6/13 South of I-10 - This beautiful 3 bed/2bath/2Car Garage with an office on a nice flat lot. The home features cathedral ceiling in the large family room accented with a fireplace.
312 Peoria Boulevard
312 Peoria Boulevard, Crestview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1455 sqft
Contemporary 3 bedroom and 2 full bath home. Master bedroom has a walk in closet with built in storage. Bathroom has a garden tub, double vanity and separate shower.Kitchen with eat in area and plenty of cabinets and a pantry.
117 Mill Pond Cove
117 Mill Pond Cove, Crestview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1117 sqft
HOME FOR RENT IN CRESTVIEW! Located south of I10 off John King Rd and convenient to just about everything Crestview. large family room and outdoor storage shed.
143 Steeplechase Drive
143 Steeplechase Drive, Crestview, FL
4 Bedroom Home! Call today to view this lovely 4BR/2BA home with large family room, open kitchen, breakfast nook, breakfast bar, formal dining, den/office, split bedroom plan with master bedroom, master bath w/ his and her closets, double vanity,
434 Hatchee Drive
434 Hatchee Drive, Crestview, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
YARD CARE INCLUDED....Available 6/15/2020......South of I-10 home features 3BR/2BA with open floor plan. Office/bonus room can be used as a 4th bedroom. Extra-large great room with new laminate flooring in the living room, dining room, and foyer.
519 Wingspan Way
519 Wingspan Way, Crestview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1448 sqft
Available 8/7/2020........South Crestview. Easy Commute to bases, beaches & shopping. Community pool, play ground area and end unit. Featuring ceramic wood tile, newer paint, newer carpet and 1 car garage.
Rolling Ridge
307 Scotch Pine Lane
307 Scotch Pine Lane, Crestview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1941 sqft
This elegant 3-bedroom 2 bath home located in South Crestview will be available 15 June. This home features large bedrooms, tall ceilings and sits on a very large lot.
517 White Oak Lane
517 White Oak Lane, Crestview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1084 sqft
Freshly renovated with brand new paint, flooring, light fixtures, and kitchen appliances (not pictured here, as they were not in yet), this adorable rental is ready for new tenants! The master has its own full bath, and the two guest rooms share a
Rolling Ridge
606 Rowan Circle
606 Rowan Circle, Crestview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1693 sqft
Gorgeous, brick, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in highly desirable south Crestview in a lovely neighborhood in a cul de sac.
Fox Valley
660 Red Fern Road
660 Red Fern Road, Crestview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2074 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW- Lovely 3 bedroom brick home nestled in Fox Valley S/D just minutes from Duke Field, schools, shopping and the world's most beautiful beaches. Raised ceilings, recessed lighting and lots of space.
1568 Texas Pkwy
1568 Texas Pkwy, Crestview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1134 sqft
Great 3/2 home with 1 car garage for rent in Crestview! - This wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located just minutes from Interstate 10! This home features tile flooring throughout, a 1 car garage, an open kitchen with all white appliances, three
Results within 1 mile of Crestview
2692 Paddock Circle
2692 Paddock Circle, Okaloosa County, FL
Silver Oaks! Call today to view this well kept 4BR/2BA home with open floor plan to include kitchen, breakfast nook, dining room, living room w/ fireplace, split bedroom plan with large master bedroom, master bath with double vanity, separate
5272 Moore Loop
5272 Moore Loop, Okaloosa County, FL
This beautiful home is located in Lee Farms subdivision. Inside you'll find porcelain tile and laminate flooring throughout. The kitchen comes with a stainless steel microwave, dishwasher, and smooth-top stove.
2640 Mcdavid Road
2640 Mc David Road, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2044 sqft
Nice country home located on the North end of Crestview . This home offers Three spacious bedrooms and two full baths. There is a nice spacious Kitchen with a large formal dining room to entertain your family and friends.
2605 Brodie Lane
2605 Brodie Lane, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2654 sqft
Awesome 2465 SF home in Juniper Creek featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, unique kitchen, Florida room, and fenced in yard.
2209 Titanium Drive
2209 Titanium Drive, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2016 sqft
Available... July 15, 2020. ** NEW Flooring ** This home is located in the Foxwood Country Club Subdivision, and is a very short commute to military bases and beaches.
Results within 5 miles of Crestview
6586 Tilley Rd.
6586 Tilley Road, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1404 sqft
Country Living in Crestview - This 3/2 bath mobile home with a large fully fenced yard on one acre is situated well for country living on the north end of Crestview. The open living/dining room provide a split floor-plan.