pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:20 AM
14 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Crestview, FL
Last updated July 7 at 03:30pm
13 Units Available
Bel Aire Terrace
100 Bel Aire Dr, Crestview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
150 sqft
Resort-style living. Community pool and clubhouse. Tenants have access to private dog park. Apartments feature high ceilings, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry. Air conditioning. Easy access to I-10.
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Fox Valley
217 Foxchase Way
217 Foxchase Way, Crestview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
3046 sqft
You will adore this beautiful 4BD/3BA brick rental home in Crestview, FL. The rooms are spacious and inviting. Cooking in the kitchen is an absolute dream as it is large, open and features plenty of cabinet space to boot.
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
117 Mill Pond Cove
117 Mill Pond Cove, Crestview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1117 sqft
HOME FOR RENT IN CRESTVIEW! Located south of I10 off John King Rd and convenient to just about everything Crestview. large family room and outdoor storage shed.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
305 Seclusion Blvd.
305 Seclusion Boulevard, Crestview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1244 sqft
305 Seclusion Blvd. Available 08/10/20 4/2 Open Concept Home Located in the Heart of Crestview and Pet Friendly - Easy commute to bases, beaches, and shopping.
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Antioch Estates
524 Tikell Drive
524 Tikell Drive, Crestview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1900 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 10, 2020- Beautiful all brick 4 bedroom 2 bath home nestled in Antioch Estates S/D. Minutes from Duke Field and 7th Group, schools, shopping and eateries.
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
517 White Oak Lane
517 White Oak Lane, Crestview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1084 sqft
Freshly renovated with brand new paint, flooring, light fixtures, and kitchen appliances (not pictured here, as they were not in yet), this adorable rental is ready for new tenants! The master has its own full bath, and the two guest rooms share a
Last updated February 20 at 06:33pm
1 Unit Available
1568 Texas Pkwy
1568 Texas Pkwy, Crestview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1134 sqft
Great 3/2 home with 1 car garage for rent in Crestview! - This wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located just minutes from Interstate 10! This home features tile flooring throughout, a 1 car garage, an open kitchen with all white appliances, three
Results within 1 mile of Crestview
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
4615 Chanan Drive
4615 Chanan Drive, Okaloosa County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2425 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 17, 2020!!! Located in the gated community of Chanan Estates this home offers a spacious Great Room with study/media room.
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
2209 Titanium Drive
2209 Titanium Drive, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2016 sqft
Available... July 15, 2020. ** NEW Flooring ** This home is located in the Foxwood Country Club Subdivision, and is a very short commute to military bases and beaches.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3088 Border Creek Road
3088 Border Creek Drive, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1311 sqft
BROOKE ESTATES - GORGEOUS home in Brooke Estates neighborhood with community pool and tennis courts! ALL flooring has been replaced with lovely ceramic tile in Kitchen, Dining and Baths and wood look tile in all bedrooms! Even Garage flooring
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
82 Navajo Trce
82 Navajo Trace, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
2610 sqft
AVAILABLE... August 19. This meticulously maintained home in a country atmosphere is the one for you.
Results within 5 miles of Crestview
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
711 Widgeon Way
711 Widgeon Way, Okaloosa County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1774 sqft
This home, located in a newer subdivision will be available July 8. The home features a large kitchen with a center island, pantry, granite counter tops, and all stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
1617 W highway 90
1617 W Highway 90, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1418 sqft
Enjoy proximity to a main road and close to Hwy 10 with acreage to enjoy. Above ground pool, privacy lamp post in yard, alarm system, fire pits, motion sensor and flood lights. Space to park boats, pull behinds, and multiple vehicles.
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
4646 Plover Drive
4646 Plover Drive, Okaloosa County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,595
4062 sqft
Available 7/20/2020.....Brand new and immaculate. This 5/3.5 South Crestview home has over 4000 sqft. 2 living rooms, formal dining, eat in kitchen, office space, gaming space, workout space, 5 large bedrooms with the master down stairs.