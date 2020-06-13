Apartment List
14 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Crestview, FL

Finding an apartment in Crestview that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
1 Unit Available
Bel Aire Terrace
100 Bel Aire Dr, Crestview, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
150 sqft
Resort-style living. Community pool and clubhouse. Tenants have access to private dog park. Apartments feature high ceilings, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry. Air conditioning. Easy access to I-10.

1 Unit Available
379 Crooked Pine Trail
379 Crooked Pine Trail, Crestview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1356 sqft
379 Crooked Pine Trail Available 07/01/20 3/2.5 Town Home With Easy Access To Bases, Beaches, & Shopping. Pet Friendly With Fenced Back Yard. - Available NOW and Move In Ready.......3/2.5 Town home with easy access to bases, beaches, & shopping.

1 Unit Available
737 Widgeon Way
737 Widgeon Way, Crestview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2418 sqft
737 Widgeon Way Available 07/01/20 Like-New Home in Redstone Commons of South Crestview - This stunning 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home offers multiple bonus spaces, a 2 car garage and privacy-fenced backyard.

1 Unit Available
117 Mill Pond Cove
117 Mill Pond Cove, Crestview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1117 sqft
HOME FOR RENT IN CRESTVIEW! Located south of I10 off John King Rd and convenient to just about everything Crestview. large family room and outdoor storage shed.

1 Unit Available
434 Hatchee Drive
434 Hatchee Drive, Crestview, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2104 sqft
YARD CARE INCLUDED....Available 6/15/2020......South of I-10 home features 3BR/2BA with open floor plan. Office/bonus room can be used as a 4th bedroom. Extra-large great room with new laminate flooring in the living room, dining room, and foyer.

Rolling Ridge
1 Unit Available
307 Scotch Pine Lane
307 Scotch Pine Lane, Crestview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1941 sqft
This elegant 3-bedroom 2 bath home located in South Crestview will be available 15 June. This home features large bedrooms, tall ceilings and sits on a very large lot.

1 Unit Available
517 White Oak Lane
517 White Oak Lane, Crestview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1084 sqft
Freshly renovated with brand new paint, flooring, light fixtures, and kitchen appliances (not pictured here, as they were not in yet), this adorable rental is ready for new tenants! The master has its own full bath, and the two guest rooms share a

1 Unit Available
1568 Texas Pkwy
1568 Texas Pkwy, Crestview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1134 sqft
Great 3/2 home with 1 car garage for rent in Crestview! - This wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located just minutes from Interstate 10! This home features tile flooring throughout, a 1 car garage, an open kitchen with all white appliances, three
Results within 1 mile of Crestview

1 Unit Available
2209 Titanium Drive
2209 Titanium Drive, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2016 sqft
Available... July 15, 2020. ** NEW Flooring ** This home is located in the Foxwood Country Club Subdivision, and is a very short commute to military bases and beaches.
Results within 5 miles of Crestview

1 Unit Available
6586 Tilley Rd.
6586 Tilley Road, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1404 sqft
Country Living in Crestview - This 3/2 bath mobile home with a large fully fenced yard on one acre is situated well for country living on the north end of Crestview. The open living/dining room provide a split floor-plan.

1 Unit Available
1617 W highway 90
1617 W Highway 90, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1418 sqft
Enjoy proximity to a main road and close to Hwy 10 with acreage to enjoy. Above ground pool, privacy lamp post in yard, alarm system, fire pits, motion sensor and flood lights. Space to park boats, pull behinds, and multiple vehicles.

1 Unit Available
3202 Arthur Boulevard
3202 Arthur Boulevard, Okaloosa County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1830 sqft
AVAILABLE... June 15, 2020. Brick home with an open floor plan with all wood cabinets, stainless steel kitchen appliances, tile, and laminate flooring throughout the home.

1 Unit Available
6194 Hummingbird Lane
6194 Hummingbird Lane, Okaloosa County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
3000 sqft
Available 07/10/2020.......North Crestview home features over 3000 SQFT of living space, 4/3 floor plan and 3 CAR GARAGE...Spacious living room, formal dining room, office space, Florida room, 4 spacious bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and so much more.

1 Unit Available
1930 Hidden Springs Drive
1930 Hidden Springs Drive, Okaloosa County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1937 sqft
Country home with fabulous privacy. This home sits on the corner of a 1-acre lot and has so much to offer. 4/2 Floor plan with office space features many upgrades. Enter into a foyer and open concept living room.
City Guide for Crestview, FL

Crestview got its name from its location on the crest of a range of woodlands that flow on the east and west sides of the city. If you like nature--and really, who doesn't?--you're in the right place.

Crestview is a city in Okaloosa County, Florida with a population of around 19,000 people. Its one of the highest points in all of Florida, around 235 feet above sea level, and gets quite a bit of rain. You'll feel some of Florida's coldest winters, emphasis on Florida's, so northerners would still consider these fairly mild. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Crestview, FL

Finding an apartment in Crestview that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

